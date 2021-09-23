U.S. markets closed

2,314 New Jobs Coming to Greater Las Vegas With Help From LVGEA

Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance
·9 min read

Record-breaking 13 Companies Approved for State Incentives to Relocate or Expand in Region

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With approval by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) board of directors, 13 companies will relocate or expand in Southern Nevada with the assistance of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA). Together, they mark the greatest number of LVGEA-assisted companies approved at a single GOED Board meeting.

“I would like to welcome these great companies to Nevada who are making a major investment in our economy,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “As we look to reskill workers whose jobs were displaced during the pandemic, these companies are creating skilled jobs with competitive wages.”

The 13 companies are projected to bring a total of 2,314 high-quality jobs to Southern Nevadans over the next five years at an average hourly wage of $33.36. Many of these jobs align with Southern Nevada‘s newly identified target industries, including technology, manufacturing and logistics, which are critical for the region’s economic growth and diversification.

“We are thrilled to see these companies invest in Southern Nevada and create jobs for our residents,” said LVGEA President and CEO Jonas Peterson. “The recovery we are experiencing now is a result of a shared regional economic development strategy, improving market conditions, and a resilient community.”

“Our focus throughout the pandemic has been very focused on the 50,000 jobs that may not return to the hospitality and leisure sectors of Nevada’s economy,” said Michael Brown, GOED Executive Director. “In addition to creating new jobs, I am confident that these companies will create opportunities for re-skilling workers.”

Accurate Manufactured Products Group – 28 jobs, $27.72 average wage

Accurate Manufactured Products Group is a U.S manufacturer of hard-to-find, custom, and architectural fasteners. The company is looking to establish a distribution facility in the City of Henderson. The company was approved for the creation of 22 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 28 jobs within five years of operation.

“Headquartered in Indianapolis, the heart of the Midwest, we are excited to bring our Midwest charm as a family-owned-and-operated company since 1987 to the business-friendly Las Vegas,” said the company’s founder Matt Goldberg. “Domestic manufacturing is more important than ever, and over the next few years there will be a lot more products and processes onshore to be made here in America. Having a facility in Nevada allows us to get products to our west coast distributors faster, in a world where speed is becoming the defining characteristic.”

Applied Manufacturing, LLC – 174 jobs, $24.45 average wage

Applied Medical designs, develops, and manufactures medical devices. Applied Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Applied Medical, is establishing a new manufacturing facility in the City of North Las Vegas. This company was approved for the creation of 54 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 174 jobs within five years of operation.

“We are excited to become a part of the City of North Las Vegas community. Thank you to the LVGEA for their assistance in making this expansion possible,” said Tom Wachli, president of Applied Manufacturing. “We look forward to bringing our unique business model, collaborative and team-based culture, and opportunities for rewarding careers to one of Nevada’s fastest growing cities.”

Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp. — 222 jobs, $32.53 average wage

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball will establish a new facility in the City of North Las Vegas. This company was approved for the creation of 178 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 222 new jobs within five years of operation.

CAE – 87 jobs, $57.58 average wage

CAE is a high-technology company and aviation training partner of aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, aircraft manufacturers, and the defense industry. The company will establish an aviation training center in Southern Nevada. CAE was approved for the creation of 78 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 87 jobs within five years of operation.

Crown Holdings, Inc. – 126 jobs

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. The company will establish a new aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility in the City of Mesquite. This company was approved for the creation of 126 jobs in the first two years of operation.

“We are excited to join the Mesquite Technology and Commerce Center with a new 355,000 square foot, state-of-the-art beverage can manufacturing facility, creating 126 new jobs,” said Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thankful for the LVGEA’s time and resources throughout the selection process and look forward to becoming an integral part of the community in Mesquite, Nevada.”

Flowers Baking Company of Henderson, LLC – 88 jobs, $25.44 average wage

Flowers Baking Company is a food manufacturing company that produces sliced bread and buns. The company will expand its current operations in the City of Henderson. This company was approved for the creation of 66 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 88 jobs within five years of operation.

Haddington Dynamics II, LLC – 363 jobs, $67.62 average wage

Haddington Dynamics is an advanced research and development company in the field of robotics and automation. The company will expand its current operations in Clark County. This company was approved for the creation of 99 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 363 jobs within five years of operation.

Motional AD Inc. – 203 jobs, $35.92 average wage

Motional is an autonomous vehicle company committed to making self-driving cars safe, reliable, and accessible. The company will expand its current Southern Nevada operations. This company was approved for the creation of 111 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 203 jobs within five years.

“Motional has had a presence in Las Vegas for over four years, during which we’ve helped establish the region as a hub for future mobility innovation,” said Abe Ghabra, Vice President of Global Operations, Motional. “Las Vegas is home to our public robotaxi service, a fleet that has safely introduced hundreds of thousands of consumers to driverless technology, and is also critical to our testing and research operations. We’re excited to continue to invest in our Las Vegas operations through the expansion of our closed course testing facility and extensive hiring. We thank the LVGEA for their support and continued dedication to the region’s thriving technology community.”

NeuroVu Studios – 33 jobs, $33.20 average wage

NeuroVu is an innovative film and video production company. The company will establish the first of its kind extended reality studio in Las Vegas. The company was approved for the creation of 20 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential of 33 jobs within five years of operation.

“After careful evaluation of the film, TV and advertising industry magnet cities of New York City and Los Angeles, the attractive and established film and TV incentives offered by Atlanta, and the emerging production cities of Phoenix, Park City, and Chicago, we believe that Las Vegas offers an exciting, established ecosystem for us to grow,” said Jason Soto, NeuroVu Vice President of Strategy and Growth. “NeuroVu is committed to the continued growth and diversification of the Las Vegas Market. The area has access to a rich workforce of creative and technical employees. Nevada's commitment to training programs will provide us with excellent recruitment opportunities. We fully intend to build up and expand a technically skilled workforce. In Las Vegas, R&D and commercialization partnerships with UNLV and other key local partners will empower quick and significant growth.”

Nuro, Inc. – 370 jobs, $28.24 average wage

Nuro produces self-driving vehicles made for delivering local goods. The company will establish an autonomous vehicle testing site and end-of-line manufacturing facility in Las Vegas. This company was approved for the creation of 250 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 370 jobs within five years of operation.

“This is a significant step for Nuro as we are now able to invest in the infrastructure to build tens of thousands of robots,” said Jianjun Zhu, Nuro co-founder and CEO. “We greatly appreciate the guidance from the LVGEA and for providing their time and resources to us throughout the process.”

T-Mobile USA, Inc. – more than 100 jobs, $25.50 average wage

T-Mobile is a communications services company. The company is considering a relocation and expansion of its T-Mobile Customer Experience Center and existing team in Las Vegas, to bring its innovative and industry-leading Team of Experts (TEX) model to even more customers. This company plans to create more than 100 jobs within five years of operation.

“T-Mobile is thrilled for the opportunity to expand our operations in Southern Nevada and connect in with the amazing talent this region has to offer to extend our one-of-a-kind personalized, team-based approach to serve even more customers in this area – and beyond,” said T-Mobile Executive Vice President of Customer Care Callie Field. “We are excited for what’s to come for the Un-carrier!”

Wells Enterprises, Inc. – 87 jobs, $22.82 average wage

Wells Enterprises is an ice cream and frozen desserts manufacturing company. The company will expand its current Southern Nevada operations in the City of Henderson. This company was approved for the creation 87 jobs in the first two years of operation.

A Logistics Company – 414 jobs, $26.43 average wage

A logistics company will establish a full line distribution center in the City of North Las Vegas. This company was approved for the creation of 207 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 414 jobs within five years of operation.

CONTACT: Lexia Brockett Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance 7027692611 lexiab@lvgea.org


