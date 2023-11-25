$2.3M South Shore home has two private skating ponds, 26 acres

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's? Check them out in this story.)

Newly released data for July shows that potential buyers and sellers in Norfolk County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $675,000. Read the full story here.

Homes listed for sale in Norfolk County had a median asking price of $869,450 in October, down 3.3% from the previous month's $899,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. Read the full story here.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

Top 5 home sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts, for Oct. 23-27, 2023

1. Churchills Lane, Milton

$2,600,000, 188 Churchills Lane, Milton, Devgroup Construction LLC to Richard Manginelli and Shelley J. Hullar, Oct. 23, 2023, single family.

$2,350,000, 59 Winter St., Norwell, Mckenzie Rt and Bradley J. Benson to Daniel and Alexis Singh, Oct. 26, 2023, single family.

Ice skate on two private ponds: 26 acres, more than 8,000 square feet of home, carriage house, library and multiple bars

$1,950,000, 597 Jerusalem Road, Cohasset, Gerri Goodman RET and Gerri Goodman to Thuong and Stephen Benskin, Oct. 27, 2023, single family.

Picture perfect: Ocean views. Homey. Rocking chair front porch

$1,925,000, 64 Woodworth Lane, Scituate, Johan M. Vastiau to Rebecca M Minard Rose RET and Rebecca M. Rose, Oct. 27, 2023, single family.

See 36 photos of this property: Heated pool, waterfall, outdoor fireplace, expanded patio, deck and farmers porch. And that is just the outside!

Story continues

$1,775,000, Scituate, 7 Gannett Road, Stephen and Thuong Benskin to Heather Keay, Oct. 27, 2023, single family.

Directly on Minot Beach! With five deed parking spots and a brand new renovation, it's a beachfront dream

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate for Oct. 23-27, 2023

Abington

323 Regency Lane Unit 323, Kristen Burhoe to Paul R. Visconti Jr., $444,500, Oct. 26, condo.

Braintree

258 Allerton Commons Lane Unit 258, Kris D. Borgendale to Melissa Linskey, $525,000, Oct. 27, condo.

39 Holmes St., Lauren Brayton and Yara Ashrawi to Kevin and Carolyn Mcgraw, $785,000, Oct. 23, single family.

175 Burroughs Road, Walsh (nominal trust) and David T. Walsh to Resident Properties Limited Liability Co., $630,000, Oct. 26, single family.

66 Wood Road, Herb Chambers Of Braintre to Store Master Funding I. LL, $4,200,000, Oct. 27.

16 Spencer St., Terry N. and Kathleen A. Fancher to Robinson A. Varela and Pablo Beato, $590,000, Oct. 24, single family.

202 Middle St., Leslie C. Buckley Family Trust and Keith D. Buckley to Keith D. and June M. Buckley, $650,000, Oct. 25, single family.

86 Trefton Drive, Peers Patricia A. Est and Kenneth J. Peers to Kenneth J. Peers, $490,000, Oct. 25, single family.

Canton

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 5101, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to P. & Yanick Bayard RET and Patrick Bayard, $1,044,140, Oct. 24, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 110, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Romero Mckenzie, $600,321, Oct. 24, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 106, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Mitchell J. Halpert, $629,563, Oct. 27, condo.

53 Shaw Farm Road Unit 53, Peter and Eleftheria Demestihas to Pierre Noel and Sandra E. Gauthier-Noel, $530,000, Oct. 26, condo.

Carver

1 Canterbury Path, Roso Investment Realty Trust and Ronald Oliveira to Jonathan and Ashley Horta, $545,000, Oct. 23, single family.

22 Pope St., Malek Fares to Najib K. and Lisa P. Badaoui, $160,000, Oct. 24, single family.

Cohasset

597 Jerusalem Road, Gerri Goodman RET and Gerri Goodman to Thuong and Stephen Benskin, $1,950,000, Oct. 27.

Duxbury

21 Glass Terrace, Norman H. Laviolette to Roman and Angeline Mueller, $1,325,000, Oct. 27, single family.

21 Maple Pond Lane, Roman C. and Angeline Mueller to Andrew F. and Toni L. Stearns, $925,000, Oct. 27, single family.

35 Christina Court, Kevin and Kristen N. Obrien to John Doisneau and Kathleen Leahy, $884,000, Oct. 25, single family.

Halifax

27 Cedar Lane, Robin M. and Cheyenne Farr to Home 27 Cross Limited Liability Co., $150,000, Oct. 25, single family.

Hanover

23 Heritage Way, James E. and Diane M. Carroll to Marc J. and Lindsay Cerone, $750,000, Oct. 27, single family.

272 Webster St., William J. and Lisa J. Connelly to Cristobal E. Rodriguez, $650,000, Oct. 26, single family.

97 Fair Acres Drive, Marc J. and Lindsay Cerone to Peter and Sarah Gosselin, $695,000, Oct. 27, single family.

53 King St., Colin J. Roberts and Kristina A. Borrelli to Amanda Ducie, $680,000, Oct. 27, single family.

143 Dillingham Way, New Castle (nominal trust) and Susan Demarzo to Kristen M. Bishop Lt and Kristen M. Bishop, $720,000, Oct. 23, single family.

Hanson

166 Pine Grove Ave., Barbara J. Dunne to Greens Realty Limited Liability Co., $325,000, Oct. 26, single family.

808 Whitman St., Paula Padula to Rebecca Brooke, $500,000, Oct. 26, single family.

Hingham

15 Sentinel Road, Goldberg Family Trust and Leslie S. Goldberg to Scott G. and Ching C. Reising, $1,500,000, Oct. 24, single family.

18 Sunset Lane, John M. and Elaine M. Smoot to Gregory M. and Elizabeth S. Malecha, $1,170,000, Oct. 24, single family.

Dennis Road, George R. Andrews Jr. to Casa Development Inc., $900,000, Oct. 23.

239 North St. Unit 4, Stephen J. Mahoney to Julia E. Hedlund, $440,000, Oct. 26, condo.

Holbrook

9 Christies Way Unit 9, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Yen H. Nguyen and Hung T. Le, $469,000, Oct. 25, condo.

5 Christies Way Unit 5, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Christian Nwosu and Vanessa Beckford, $450,000, Oct. 27, condo.

29 Louise Road, Michelle L. Larosee to Joanne and Daniella Justinvil, $472,000, Oct. 26, single family.

27 Sprague Ave., 27 Sprague Ave Realty Trust and John J. Stagnone to Mark J. and Michele Young, $560,000, Oct. 27, single family.

Hull

140 Cadish Ave., Edward J. Oneill 3rd to Alan Mckenzie T. and Alan Mckenzie, $1,120,000, Oct. 27, single family.

9 Park Ave. Unit 210, Sunrise Realty Trust and Nancy E. Dunn to Giorgio V. and Isebella Vumbaca, $535,000, Oct. 27, condo.

63 H. St., 63h St Realty Trust and James M. Nikas to Michael T. Gavin and Linda Downing-Gavin, $835,000, Oct. 24, single family.

Kingston

7 North St., Noll Family Trust and Richard W. Noll to Mark J. and Patrice P. Fitzgerald, $787,000, Oct. 25, single family.

4 Surrey Lane, Gabriel M. and Beth A. Capella to Ranald Smith and Phillip Lindsey, $665,000, Oct. 25, single family.

30 Hawthorne Road, 30 Hawthorne Realty Trust and Dorothy Macfarlane to Casa Development Inc., $589,900, Oct. 26.

29 Cole St., Paul J. and Judith E. Chicco to 2009 Fulli-Moretti RET and Cara Moretti, $385,000, Oct. 25, single family.

54 Indian Pond Road, John E. and Danielle N. Sawyer to Colin Dowd and Samantha Eoley, $665,000, Oct. 23, single family.

7 Woodland Ave., Eric M. and Tracy A. Lovendale to Vangelina Sampson, $415,000, Oct. 27, single family.

10 Rosewood Drive, David J. and Christine A. Struski to Ngawang R. Ghale and Lhamo Kyi, $1,000,000, Oct. 26, single family.

Marshfield

859 S. River St., Daniel J. and Alecia M. Comer to Paul and Nicole Toland, $820,000, Oct. 26, single family.

22 Main St., Wills Gail D. Est and Carolyn Wills-Barberi to 4 Girls Properties Limited Liability Co., $450,000, Oct. 26.

271 Pine St., Bradford T. and Marina G. Johnson to Terence W. Ciavarra and Julilanne J. Cappello, $900,000, Oct. 26, single family.

42 Damons Point Circle, George and Jennifer Ocain to Kevin and Kristen Obrien, $975,000, Oct. 25, single family.

159 Arnold Road, John D. Sheehan Jr. to John J. Sheehan, $425,000, Oct. 27, single family.

35 Robert Ave., N. F. Catelmo Jr. and Marilee A. Cantelmo to Michael and Erin Gentleman, $695,000, Oct. 25, single family.

Milton

137 Thacher St. Unit 137, Jill V. Nicholson to David Cecere, $549,000, Oct. 25, condo.

188 Churchills Lane, Devgroup Construction Limited Liability Co. to Richard Manginelli and Shelley J. Hullar, $2,600,000, Oct. 23, single family.

70 Franklin St., TMt E. Pettee and Paul G. Babcock to Paul G. Babcock, $68,000, Oct. 27.

71 Antwerp St. Unit 71, John C. and Cathy Keohane to Beantown Lt and Danielle H. Hitchcock, $735,000, Oct. 24, condo.

11 Waldo Road, Kathleen A. and Robert J. Welch to Michael R. Malvesti and Kathryn L. Bouchard, $955,000, Oct. 26, single family.

51 Winthrop St., Douglass Anne L. Est and Michael W. Douglass to Robert R. Howd and Leanne L. Blanchette, $710,000, Oct. 27, single family.

Norwell

61 Common St., Kieran P. and Lindsey E. Hillery to John G. Hennessey 3rd and Ashton A. Therrien, $745,000, Oct. 26, single family.

270 Lincoln St., John F. and Daniel Greene to Ellen Santagati, $725,000, Oct. 27, single family.

59 Winter St., Mckenzie Realty Trust and Bradley J. Benson to Daniel and Alexis Singh, $2,350,000, Oct. 26.

Pembroke

16 Ironwood Road, Elizabeth A. Mcgraw to Swati Malhotra and Rahul Bhatia, $905,000, Oct. 27, single family.

313 Edgewater Drive, Robert F. and Lisa M. Brooks to Kimberly L. and Stephen A. Mcdonald, $800,000, Oct. 25, single family.

64 Adams Ave., Sean M. Mccathy to Stanford D. Tappan, $510,000, Oct. 25, single family.

238 Oldham St., Andrew S. and Lauren Hiller to John D. and Maryana L. Cody, $770,000, Oct. 26, single family.

56 Chapel St., Kasey E. Burrows to Thomas Burkhardt, $410,000, Oct. 26, single family.

Plymouth

1 Brackenfen Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Fernado and Leticia Tobis, $621,900, Oct. 26.

242 Sandwich St., Thomas G. Stefani RET and Thomas G. Stefani to Kiyomi Carbone, $286,000, Oct. 26, single family.

3 Brackenfen Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Joanna Walpole, $583,900, Oct. 26.

58 Packard St., Haliday Realty Inc. to Heather Costley, $335,000, Oct. 27, single family.

10 Great Pointe, Margaret G. Dorey RET and Linda J. Davey to Robert F. Foley, $705,000, Oct. 25, single family.

30 Carol Blvd, 30 Carol Blvd. Realty Trust and Cynthia A. Ruggiero to Angela Ruggiero, $400,000, Oct. 23, single family.

11 Gould Road, John P. and Anne F. Martin to Alison E. and Peter J. Fossetti, $430,000, Oct. 25, single family.

6 Muster Fld, Dwyer Family Trust and Sheila J. Dwyer to David J. and Christine A. Struski, $850,000, Oct. 26, single family.

2 Aberdeen Unit 2, A. F. & Edward B. Altman T. and Arlene F. Altman to Christopher S. and Deborah M. Selland, $914,500, Oct. 26, condo.

23 White St. Unit 23, Jamal J. and Katherine R. Salfity to Thomas P. Obrien Jr. and Serena Colbert, $540,000, Oct. 27, condo.

36 Carolyn Drive, Kimberly Fountain to Centura Bay Limited Liability Co., $288,000, Oct. 23, single family.

19 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 10, Kimberly E. Simpson to Suzanne P. Stafford, $265,000, Oct. 25, condo.

45 Alewife Road, Christopher J. and Pamela A. Leary to Conor Benton and Sarah Gilbert, $455,000, Oct. 26, single family.

4 Mountain Laurel Way, Whitman Homes Inc. to Janet L. Mooney, $539,765, Oct. 24.

51 Donna Drive, Rcf2 Acquisition T. and US Bank NA Tr to Edward M. and Stephen Merrick 3rd, $415,000, Oct. 23, single family.

12 Tall Pines Road, Frederick E. Cook Jr. to Anthony J. and Carolyn B. Stanne Jr., $435,000, Oct. 27, single family.

45 Liberty St., Ronald J. Ferioli RET and Robert C. Betters to 45 Liberty St Limited Liability Co., $314,000, Oct. 26.

5 Wisteria Road, Valle Redbook Limited Liability Co. to Christine M. Steinkamp, $750,178, Oct. 25.

47 Tinkers Blf Unit 47, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Laurie J. Mcbride and Kimberly M. Johnson, $842,898, Oct. 26, condo.

28 Hall St., Mary J. Seguin to Kathleen M. Duddy, $530,000, Oct. 23, single family.

24 Shoals Ave., Robert W. and Karen C. Skiba to Richard and Sharon Stanaland, $850,000, Oct. 24, single family.

20 Evelyn Road, Michael K. and Robbi D. Redfield to Evan and Caroline Muirhead, $506,205, Oct. 23, single family.

27 Haven Road, Harry and Nedjie P. Louis-Jacqes to Michael K. and Robbi D. Redfield, $640,000, Oct. 23, single family.

73 Seaview Drive, Mildred B. Long (irrevocable trust) and Petrina L. Remley to North Hollow Limited Liability Co., $960,000, Oct. 27, single family.

28 Muirfield Unit 28, Kramer Plymouth (nominal trust) and Frederick A. Kramer to Stephen B. and Leslie S. Wentworth, $1,125,000, Oct. 25, condo.

Quincy

131 Main St. Unit 131, Luljeta Isedisha to Loren and Agron Spahiu, $77,319, Oct. 24, condo.

2 Cliveden St. Unit 206E, Xintong Han to Nguyen Family Trust and Cong D. Nguyen, $645,000, Oct. 23, condo.

1025 Hancock St. Unit 12A, Qin Chen to Bi Liang, $315,000, Oct. 25, condo.

366 Quincy Ave. Unit 604, Elaine M. Mills to Jie Xu and Xiao J. Zou, $365,000, Oct. 24, condo.

43 Highfield Road, Arthur E. Anastasi (irrevocable trust) and Abigail M. Furlong to Kathryn L. Steiner, $800,000, Oct. 27, single family.

77 Adams St. Unit 1110, Ting G. and Mei C. Chin to Michael Pierce, $410,000, Oct. 27, condo.

31 Rogers St., Diane Manning to Hongbin Wu and Xiuzhu Huang, $500,000, Oct. 27, single family.

Randolph

52 Bartlett Road, Derek Keefe to Ricardo J. and Courtney J. Charles, $515,000, Oct. 23, single family.

22 Christy Lane, Robert A. and Marcia W. Wakeling to Hung V. and Thao Trinh, $425,000, Oct. 23, single family.

1001 N. Main St. Unit 2, Lucyna Dworaska and U. S. Bank Na to Freeport Realty Trust and James L. Keough, $118,000, Oct. 23, condo.

58 Fitch Terrace, Lisa A. and Geoffrey A. Baxter to Lisa Nguyen, $500,000, Oct. 26, single family.

425 High St., Healey Virginia A. Est and Michael E. Jannini to East Brockton Limited Liability Co., $415,000, Oct. 26, single family.

156 Allen St., Bob M. Brutus to Jaime Panaro and Brooklyn Knight, $797,000, Oct. 24.

2 Millhouse Ave., Espedicto and Teresa Pichardo to Miosotis Pichardo and Matthew D. Teixeira, $450,000, Oct. 25, single family.

2 Smith Road, Karen Nugent-Brennan and James B. Brennan Jr. to Victor M. Ham and Victor M. Zuniga, $605,000, Oct. 23, single family.

Rockland

719 Hingham St., Erin and Michael Gentleman to Joseph and Michelle Bova, $525,000, Oct. 24, single family.

103 Grove St. Unit 343, Thomas J. Kelley to Karyn Besegai, $235,000, Oct. 26, condo.

Scituate

415 1st Parish Road, Giorgio and Isabella Vumbaca to Alexander B. Lee and Marissa G. Tangherlini, $710,000, Oct. 27, single family.

7 Gannett Road, Stephen and Thuong Benskin to Heather Keay, $1,775,000, Oct. 27, single family.

50 Barker Road, Rebecca Brooke to Michael G. and Maryellen B. Oleary, $652,143, Oct. 26, single family.

91 Front St. Unit 104, Lori A. Mccrave to James and Margaret Batson, $740,000, Oct. 27, condo.

53 Pratt Road, Wheatley Family Trust and John K. Wheatley to 53 Pratt Rd (nominal trust) and Steven M. Guard, $675,000, Oct. 26, single family.

17 Whitcomb Road, Fancis X. Joyce 2019 T. and Joseph T. Joyce to Heather M. and Michael J. Vaughan, $1,000,000, Oct. 23, single family.

230 Central Ave., 78 Vinal Avenue Limited Liability Co. to Central & Bay Invs Limited Liability Co., $1,351,000, Oct. 24, single family.

57 Oceanside Drive, Erin Byrnes Family Trust and Erin Byrnes to Central & Bay Invs Limited Liability Co., $1,365,000, Oct. 25, single family.

64 Woodworth Lane, Johan M. Vastiau to Rebecca M. Minard Rose RET and Rebecca M. Rose, $1,925,000, Oct. 27, single family.

22 Forest Lane Unit 22, James C. Miller 2020 T. and James C. Miller to Pjs Realty Trust and Pamela J. Sullivan, $990,000, Oct. 26, condo.

14 Sassamon Road, Andrea and Daniel Kowalski to Daniel J. Collins and Rebecca L. Bowe, $940,000, Oct. 24, single family.

809 Country Way, 809 Country Way Realty Trust and Michael R. Hale to Supported Access To Indep, $1,595,000, Oct. 24.

Sharon

15 Gannett Terrace, R&r Flipping Limited Liability Co. to Samuel Diters and Nicole Vilanova, $749,000, Oct. 23, single family.

3 Bella Road, Michael E. Saperstein to Stuart M. and Sahra R. Radonsky, $610,000, Oct. 27, single family.

Stoughton

24 Faxon St. Unit 3, Lilliam R. Theriault and U. S. Bank TNa to Rcf 2 Acquisition T. and U. S. Bank TNa Tr, $245,000, Oct. 26, condo.

105 Canton St., Rogeria M. Kowalczykowski and Natercia M. Valadao to Dorivaldo R. Desousa and Maria Scofield, $402,000, Oct. 25, single family.

35 10th St., Alicia R. Arthur to Maria Mercado, $560,000, Oct. 27, single family.

509 Morton St., Jason and Kristen Amaral to Brendon M. Nelson and Emily S. Torosian, $592,000, Oct. 25, single family.

6 Roach Road, Gary H. and Nancy D. Saffer to Susan W. Tapia and Betty S. Chin, $550,000, Oct. 26, single family.

Weymouth

62 W. Lake Drive, Paul J. Hughes and Pamela Pantermoller to Rachel Scibek and Westen Dennett, $506,000, Oct. 25, single family.

75 Pierce Road, Labelle Carol A. Est and Albert E. Labelle Jr. to Xuan Tan, $590,000, Oct. 23, single family.

46 Revere Road, David and Amy C. Burke to Kimberly Tyrrell, $825,000, Oct. 27, single family.

27 Fairview Lane, Associate Solutions Limited Liability Co. to Jessica L. Breen, $670,000, Oct. 25, single family.

116 Tall Oaks Drive Unit T., Stephanie King to Steven J. and Lisa M. Morris, $315,000, Oct. 25, condo.

164 Cornish St., Fasino Realty Trust and Marguerite R. Clifford to William Ahern and Lindsay Buckle, $640,000, Oct. 27, single family.

38 Central St., David L. Roy to Kenneth Dicienzo and Meaghan Valler, $560,000, Oct. 23, single family.

19 Vine St., Welch 19 Vine Street Limited Liability Co. to 19 Vine St Limited Liability Co., $560,000, Oct. 24, single family.

9 Vine St., Welch 19 Vine Street Limited Liability Co. to 19 Vine St Limited Liability Co., $560,000, Oct. 24, single family.

7 Baker Ave., Julian D. Ruiz to Shugui Jin and Yanjiao Mei, $439,000, Oct. 24, single family.

Whitman

67 Bedford St., Peeaceful Mdws Ice Cream to Graceflow Consulting Mgmt, $323,400, Oct. 23, single family.

1005 Auburn St. Unit G2, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Carolyn F. and Shane Selinger, $444,900, Oct. 27, condo.

63 Vernon St., John A. and Kathleen E. Hurley Jr. to Tina Colombo and Christopher Obrien, $490,000, Oct. 27, single family.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate for Oct. 23-27, 2023