$2.4 million Main Street home in Hingham, built in 1809, is a stunner

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's list that included a renovated 1890 home with a stunning quarry-like backyard for $2.2 million? Check it out in this story.)

Newly released data shows the median home in Norfolk County listed for $861,500 in November. Read the full story here. (To read more about Plymouth County, click here.)

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

Mortgage rates forecast: Expected trends for 2024

Top 5 home sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts, for Nov. 6-10, 2023

$2,437,500, 235 Main St., Hingham, Timothy and Barbara Morris to Patrick Czorniak and Leigh Colihan, Nov. 6, 2023, single family.

1809 is a gracious beauty: Big yard, lovely gazebo and two-story barn are just the tip of the iceberg here

$1,600,000, 52 Oceanside Drive, Scituate, Garry M. Garland to Maged M. Azmi Sr and Michael M. Azmey, Nov. 9, 2023, single family.

3,000 square feet: Plenty of room for guests at this waterfront home

$1,525,000, 535 Country Way, Scituate, Marvell Homes LLC to Parker Mundt and Elizabeth Smith, Nov. 9, 2023, Nov. 9, 2023, single family.

More: Brand new construction with farmhouse appeal

$1,500,000, 25 Tobey Garden St., Duxbury, Denise and George Jones to Courtney Murphy, Nov. 7, 2023, single family.

More: Gambrel is much more than meets the eye - pool, new kitchen, sauna, walk-out guest suite

$1,230,000, 23 Shipyard Drive Unit 401, Hingham, John and Marie Laspina to Amy S. Ravitz, Nov. 6, 2023, condo.

34 photos: It’s been said that this condo offers one of the best views for any condo in the shipyard

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Nov. 6-10, 2023

Abington

1018 Thayer St. Unit 1018, Richard F. Avila and Jacqueline Teekasingh to Emily A. Coville, $421,000, Nov. 8, condo.

205 Centre Ave. Unit 205, Konstantin Kruglov to Brian H. Reske, $460,000, Nov. 10, condo.

Braintree

48 Arnold St., Adams St Enterprises Limited Liability Co. to Arnold Braintree Prop Limited Liability Co., $4,250,000, Nov. 8.

109 Alida Road, Brenda Bailey (irrevocable trust) and Kimberley B. Rizy to Chuck Han and Justine Lo, $730,000, Nov. 9, single family.

1 Arborway Drive, Arden M. Jones and Mortgage Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Myly Limited Liability Co., $401,000, Nov. 9, single family.

30 Graziano Drive, Maryann L. Cody to Sally Wong and Tu T. Hoang, $690,000, Nov. 9, single family.

114 Addison St., Elizabeth A. Flynn RET and Elizabeth A. Flynn to Ronald and Jan Coleman, $1,000,000, Nov. 9, single family.

279 Pond St., Obrien Marion A. Est and Carole Guevremont to Ricky and Winnie Kwong, $370,000, Nov. 9, single family.

7 Rose Ave., Michael A. Burkard and Nationstar Mortgage Limited Liability Co. to Anurag Sureka, $330,000, Nov. 8, single family.

Canton

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 5201, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Donna M. Hayes 2006 T. and Donna M. Hayes, $919,056, Nov. 8, condo.

4 Forge Pond Unit D., Daniel J. Mccormack to Oona Jung-Beeman, $490,000, Nov. 7, condo.

22 Redman Road, Cohen Lee B. Est and Elliot Waterman to Boston Cap Inv Group Limited Liability Co., $602,000, Nov. 9, single family.

36 Wentworth Road, Donoghue RET and Daniel G. Donoghue to Lina M. and Garrett M. Clinton, $700,000, Nov. 9, single family.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 207, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Mark A. Sullivan T. and Mark A. Sullivan, $731,510, Nov. 8, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 211, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Stanley and Celeste Grossman, $799,888, Nov. 9, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 214, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Dolores C. Marmol, $732,030, Nov. 9, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 108, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Joseph G. Luca, $282,000, Nov. 6, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 5204, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Deborah L. Sullivan, $758,575, Nov. 6, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 203, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Cale J. Mcsweeney and Starlynn M. Simon, $573,898, Nov. 9, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 5-210, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Danika L. Bayard, $641,144, Nov. 9, condo.

Carver

19 Fairway Lndg Unit 19, Weathervane Limited Liability Co. to David W. and Donna J. Gravelle, $579,802, Nov. 10, condo.

Duxbury

25 Tobey Garden St., Denise and George Jones to Courtney Murphy, $1,500,000, Nov. 7, single family.

100 Parks St. Unit 14, Mary Troy to Susan Gage, $410,000, Nov. 7, condo.

521 West St. Unit 2, Tamara L. Serata Lt and Tamara L. Serata to Bradford A. and Patricia A. Selland, $610,000, Nov. 10, condo.

33 Carriage Lane Unit 33, E. & D. Paul Family Trust and Edwin R. Paul Jr. to Jean M. Weir, $785,000, Nov. 9, condo.

Halifax

497 Monponsett St., Michael G. Skowyra to Eric J. Utterson, $399,000, Nov. 9, single family.

Hanover

25 Franklin Road, Joseph H. and Maureen R. Cuddahy to Svetlana Schultz and Oto Ridzon, $755,000, Nov. 9, single family.

25 Hemlock Circle Unit 25, Roberta M. Currier to Dympna Connors, $745,000, Nov. 8, condo.

720 Washington St. Unit 1, Hrm Realty Limited Liability Co. to Ocfl Real Estate Limited Liability Co., $600,000, Nov. 10.

Hingham

85 Whitcomb Ave., Browning Family Trust and Georganne L. Browning to Brent A. and Margaret G. Parker, $997,500, Nov. 9, single family.

235 Main St., Timothy and Barbara Morris to Patrick Czorniak and Leigh Colihan, $2,437,500, Nov. 6, single family.

23 Shipyard Drive Unit 401, John and Marie Laspina to Amy S. Ravitz, $1,230,000, Nov. 6, condo.

2603 Hockley Drive Unit 2603, Peter and Maria Maloof to Atlantic Home Buyers Limited Liability Co., $407,000, Nov. 7, condo.

Holbrook

6 Christies Way Unit 6, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Sameera Barakati, $449,900, Nov. 9, condo.

27 Overlook Road, Beverly A. Boyle and Bk Of Ny Mellon T. Com Na to Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb4, $177,643, Nov. 8, single family.

Hull

12 Stoney Beach Road, Beth A. Lesnikoski to Daleann Smith and Eric W. Shultz, $500,000, Nov. 6, single family.

1171 Nantasket Ave. Unit 1, Kerrie L. Otis and Michelle Cox to Butkus Properties Limited Liability Co., $210,000, Nov. 10, condo.

155 Atlantic Ave., Carol A. Doyle to Janice R. Oliver Family Trust and Janice R. Oliver, $660,000, Nov. 7, single family.

Kingston

4 Foundry Lane, Justin M. Marshall to Richard C. Flanagan, $469,000, Nov. 9, single family.

46 Raboth Road, Pedro and Stacy Alvarado to Shawn M. Stanghellini Family Trust and Shawn M. Stanghellini, $182,500, Nov. 6, single family.

26 Riverside Drive, Kristoffer and Kris Kandola to Paul Kandola, $20,000, Nov. 10, single family.

2 Peters Lane, Charlotte F. Messier to Martin and Sara Macrae, $515,000, Nov. 7, single family.

7 Charles Drive, Briarwood Const Corp. to Robert D. and Susan J. Reno, $819,900, Nov. 8.

133 Elm St., Michelle Sheehan to Eric M. Wahlstrom, $857,000, Nov. 6, single family.

11 Gray Ave., Michael and Lauren Cambria to David J. Shorten, $457,000, Nov. 9, single family.

Marshfield

133 Summer St., John Paul Burchill T. and John P. Burchill to Shannon and David Burchill, $325,000, Nov. 9, single family.

5 Atina Road, Stephen J. Garrity to Joseph P. and Briana Fitzgerald, $710,000, Nov. 9, single family.

Milton

34 Fairbanks Road Unit 2, Wolcott Residential Limited Liability Co. to Wendy J. Garpow, $264,000, Nov. 7, condo.

34 California Ave., Antonios and Ann Tanery to Darren A. and Katherine K. Hefez, $925,000, Nov. 9, single family.

149 Bradlee Road, Greeley Eva A. Est and Stephen B. Greeley to Lindsay Gittens, $830,000, Nov. 9, single family.

124 Wood St., Tarpey (irrevocable trust) and Christopher Tarpey to 124 Wood Street (nominal trust) and Meghan Ohara, $810,000, Nov. 7, single family.

Pembroke

18 Thrasher Ave., 0 Thrasher Street Realty Trust and Emile C. Tayeh Jr. to White Pine Realty Trust and Mark A. Comeau, $180,000, Nov. 8.

163 Washington St., Thomas S. and Jennifer J. Gunning to Mason Pires and Amanda Joubert, $710,000, Nov. 6, single family.

3 Old Cart Path Lane, Fred O. and Lisa R. Spring to Esther Donahue and Fred O. Spring, $240,000, Nov. 8, single family.

30 Old Washington St. Unit 5, 631 Washington Street Limited Liability Co. to Brian C. & C. Hawthorne RET and Brian C. Hawthorne, $547,500, Nov. 9, condo.

Plymouth

776 Ship Pond Road, Richard S. and Kathleen E. Whelpley to Andrew and Chelsey Oliver, $800,000, Nov. 9, single family.

37 Howard Drive, Josee P. and Richard Tolles to John A. Rolfe and Rachel Ceccarelli, $695,000, Nov. 9, single family.

17 Alden Terrace, Evelyn D. Strawn to Denise Linehan, $570,000, Nov. 8, single family.

2 Brackenfern, Whitman Homes Inc. to Lisa R. Campbell, $624,900, Nov. 10.

12 Margeson Row Unit 12, Sherlock Family Trust and William J. Sherlock to Mark V. and Kristin L. Parabicoli, $649,000, Nov. 9, condo.

40 Bourne St., Ctj Realty Trust and David Christopher to 40 Bourne St Limited Liability Co., $1,635,000, Nov. 9.

18 Forest Avenue Court, J. T. Realty Trust and David Christopher to 18-22 Forest Ave Ct Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Nov. 9.

20 Forest Avenue Court, J. T. Realty Trust and David Christopher to 18-22 Forest Ave Ct Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Nov. 9.

22 Forest Avenue Court, J. T. Realty Trust and David Christopher to 18-22 Forest Ave Ct Limited Liability Co., $3,000,000, Nov. 9.

14 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Lawrence J. and Lisa M. Russo Jr., $627,290, Nov. 9.

12 Oriole Way, Sandra D. Deveney to Joao T. and Ruth S. Gomes, $590,000, Nov. 9, single family.

19 Lawrence Road, Scott F. and Julie A. Rapose to Elizabeth J. and Jeremy M. Felton, $525,000, Nov. 9, single family.

67 7 Hills Road, Carole A. Griffin to Michael and Lauren Cambria, $615,000, Nov. 9, single family.

32 Fuller Way, David W. and Donna J. Gravelle to Jonathan P. Pallotta and Kristen N. Decoste, $803,000, Nov. 9, single family.

14 Towering Trees Road, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Charles C. Roy and Jeanne Boyer-Roy, $826,343, Nov. 7.

115 Bettencourt Road, Stone Family Trust and Walter V. Stone Jr. to Lakeypoo RET and Tait Mccobb, $350,000, Nov. 9, single family.

56 Pebble Beach Drive, Long Pond Golf Corp. to Ridder Building Corp., $270,000, Nov. 9.

95 Hatherly Rise Unit 95, Edward M. and Donna W. Donovan to Elizabeth Stahl, $942,000, Nov. 9, condo.

14 Quaker Road, Michael A. Cella 3rd to Lindsey A. Haynes, $120,000, Nov. 6, single family.

162 Old Field Road Unit 162, Woo Family Trust and Stanley Woo to Jo-Ann Martin and Gregory Merchant, $560,000, Nov. 7, condo.

Saquish Bch Lot 486, James Ditzel to Nolan E. Powers, $11,500, Nov. 6.

51 Tinkers Blf Unit 51, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Adams Methuen Realty Trust and Susan P. Adams, $914,743, Nov. 9, condo.

Quincy

145 Warren Ave., Tomanic T. and Thomas F. Manning Jr. to Chang C. and Yong Y. Zeng, $800,000, Nov. 8.

1025 Hancock St. Unit 12F, Rihong Zhai and Xia Cheng to Weizhao Jian and Yuchai Liang, $348,800, Nov. 7, condo.

57 Lind St., Cimino Realty Trust and Donna A. Campbell to Flomo Freeman, $562,000, Nov. 9, single family.

41 Harrington Ave. Unit 41, Elizabeth A. and Benjamin D. Needham to Zachary Cook and Maria Maniatis, $435,000, Nov. 9, condo.

9 Marsh St. Unit 1, Hesham Aly and Nermin Abdalla to Henry Chen and Mariana Huang, $785,000, Nov. 9, condo.

934 Southern Artery Unit 208, Patricia R. Spacco to Siu M. Yan, $340,000, Nov. 7, condo.

27 Field St. Unit 6, Asmamaw M. Asmare to Baoxing Cen and Huoyao Huang, $463,000, Nov. 6, condo.

24 Woodcliff Road, Kevin Z. Fok to Dong V. Pham and Thuy L. Ngo, $750,000, Nov. 7, single family.

77 Rawson Road, Amy Chen and Deng Gao to Ting Chen, $1,060,000, Nov. 6.

Randolph

147 Center St., Lucille Pryce to Christopher L. Carr, $277,700, Nov. 6, single family.

65 Union Sq Unit 65, Jeannette C. Travaline RET and Alycia Krakowski to Larry J. Antonelli, $367,500, Nov. 8, condo.

1 Royal Crest Drive Unit 11, Dennis E. Pitts Jr. to Seble L. Alemu, $230,000, Nov. 8, condo.

136 Ridge Hill Road, Sterling T. and Barbara A. Lenahan to Marsha L. Baxter, $200,000, Nov. 9, single family.

5 Ox Bow Lane, Christine L. and Eric W. Dube to Esteban Rodney and Ashley Marinez-Rodney, $660,000, Nov. 9, single family.

127 High St., Michael P. Carroll to Margaret L. Morin, $450,000, Nov. 9, single family.

Rockland

135 Liberty St., Krystian and Malgorzata Sokolowski to Michael Bartlett and Linda Dulski, $630,000, Nov. 7, single family.

189 Durbeck Road, Brian Bollin and Tracy M. Bollin-Zeevalk to Johnathon Tinker and Emily Elliott, $520,000, Nov. 9, single family.

Scituate

15 Lawson Road, Katherine E. Quinn and Adrian Facendola to Michael and Nadine Clark, $789,900, Nov. 9, single family.

604 1st Parish Road, Bradford A. and Patricia A. Selland to Katherine Quinn and Adrian Facendola, $995,000, Nov. 9, single family.

52 Oceanside Drive, Garry M. Garland to Maged M. Azmi Sr and Michael M. Azmey, $1,600,000, Nov. 9, single family.

43 Marion Road Ext, Timothy J. and Lenae W. Badger to Kevin B. Gens and Rebecca E. Mullaley, $615,000, Nov. 9, single family.

535 Country Way, Marvell Homes Limited Liability Co. to Parker Mundt and Elizabeth Smith, $1,525,000, Nov. 9.

50 Fay Road, Jaine E. Donelan to Jennifer Santos, $806,000, Nov. 7, single family.

Sharon

36 Walpole St., Cosman Jeffrey Est and Melissa B. Cosman to Brendon Dusel, $760,000, Nov. 6, single family.

27 Bayberry Drive Unit 1, Louise A. Chereski Realty Trust and Louise A. Chereski to Erick Marrogqin, $250,000, Nov. 8, condo.

Stoughton

669 Sumner St., Cdixon Inv Group Limited Liability Co. to Chenel Cylet and Myriam Mereus, $565,000, Nov. 7, single family.

Holmes Ave., 99 Holmes Ave Realty Trust and Thomas J. Earley to 6a Homes Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Nov. 8.

69 Oakland St., M. L. Foss Realty Trust and Mildred L. Foss to Daniel Monopoli and Tessa Newell, $555,400, Nov. 9, single family.

Weymouth

210 Union St., Linda M. Lindblad to Kavi and Jessica Jaggernath, $764,000, Nov. 9, single family.

19 John Quincy Lane, Paula M. Brown to Village Realty Hm Limited Liability Co., $451,200, Nov. 9, single family.

114 Park Ave. W., Kavi Jaggernath and Jessica L. Geronaitis to Melissa Luoma and Peter Lagorio, $565,000, Nov. 9, single family.

400 Justin Drive Unit 2, Oto Ridzon and Svetlana Schultz to Madden RET and Thomas P. Madden, $520,000, Nov. 9, condo.

61 Broad Reach Unit M24B, Kathleen Arnold to William Depaul and Barbara Jennings, $400,000, Nov. 8, condo.

147 Liberty St., Roberts Christine B. Est and Karen L. Perch to T. Holdings T. and John J. Thompson, $332,500, Nov. 6, single family.

21 Leahaven Road, Nancy J. Gustafson RET and Bryan Rief to Ryan P. Wentworth and Caroline T. Ridge, $617,000, Nov. 8, single family.

160 Burkhall St. Unit 415, Catherine A. Maloney to Emily A. Tinyszin, $320,000, Nov. 8, condo.

11 Weybosset St., Justin Bettano and Santo Dimino to Michael Nelson, $405,000, Nov. 6, single family.

44 Patterson St., John Arens to Galo M. Aviles and Lidia Y. Acosta, $406,000, Nov. 7, single family.

9 Cassandra Road, Zumbahlen Family Trust and Janeece Zumbahlen to Joan C. Lynch, $640,000, Nov. 9, single family.

46 Clematis Ave., Mary A. Faunce to Jessica Cook, $615,000, Nov. 7, single family.

Whitman

1005 Auburn St. Unit G3, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Akilesh Karunanidhi and Kayalvizhi Swaminathan, $525,000, Nov. 9, condo.

338 Homeland Drive, Odom Thomas E. Est and Niall Odom to Christ-Naider B. and Rose M. Charles, $360,000, Nov. 9, single family.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Nov. 6-10, 2023