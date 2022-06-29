U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,816.16
    -5.39 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,008.91
    +61.92 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,161.18
    -20.36 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.78
    -29.06 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.89
    +0.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.22 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0474
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1020
    -0.1040 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5960
    +0.4680 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,070.00
    -582.56 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.74
    -6.93 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.46
    -9.95 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

With $2.4M seed, Zing Data wants to put data analysis in the palm of your hand

Ron Miller
·3 min read

If data is at the heart of any modern business, it needs to be easier to access and manipulate it without expertise. While there are many data analysis tools available including the sophisticated data science variety, and more line of business-focused BI tools, it hasn’t been easy for a person with little experience to work with data without going to one of these experts for help.

The founders of Zing Data recognized this fundamental problem with data access, and they went to work building a mobile application that would let users get into the data themselves.

Today, the company announced a $2.4 million seed investment to help keep building on that elemental idea.

Co-founder and CEO Zack Hendlin says they used Figma, a collaborative design program as an inspiration when they created Zing Data. He says that collaboration is baked in because data analysis typically isn’t a solo effort. It involves many people who need to understand something about how you run your business. Further, the founders wanted to make it mobile, so people could work with data wherever they are. Another key premise was that it needed to be accessible to everyone.

“We said ‘well, what if we could just make that available to everybody directly without them needing to know SQL, without them having to pay a lot for a license, and without them even needing to know where to start’…So that was sort of the genesis, make data simple, accessible, and collaborative,” Hendlin explained.

He says that you want the data analysis experts in your company working on hard problems, but too often they are working on basic questions from business users. Zing Data is designed to let those users answer the basic questions themselves. The way the product works is you connect it to a variety of popular data sources including Snowflake, Trino, Google BigQuery and Google Sheets, as well as databases like Postgresand my MySQL. Once connected, you can choose a specific data set, choose some fields to display, then manipulate the data as you wish, changing different aspects to see different views, while sharing the chart with others.

It’s available for both iOS and Android users and there is a web app as well. You can then share a chart and get notifications in Slack or by email, as well as in the app when you get comments from your fellow employees. The product is free to use for up to 10 employees, but after that they start charging.

Zing Data home screen with different tables accessible to a user named Angela.
Zing Data home screen with different tables accessible to a user named Angela.

Image Credits: Zing Data

Hendlin launched the company last year with long time friend and co-founder Sabin Thomas, who heads up engineering. For a time they kept their day jobs, building the app nights and weekends, but by last June when they had a working product, they decided to go all in.

Thomas says he believes a product like Zing will thrive even if there is an economic downturn because it’s solving a big problem around data access. “The solution that we're developing right now is actually geared for an environment like this. We feel there will be more adoption for tools like us. Companies that are penny pinching are going to rethink their BI vendor licenses, and we think a solution like ours really fits into that mold,” Thomas said.

It’s still early and the company has just three employees, but are actively looking to fill four roles right now. The founders believe that hiring a diverse workforce isn’t only the right thing to do, it’s also smart business strategy from a product perspective.

“The multitude of experiences you get, both within the US or outside of the US, I think all of that helps you build a better product, a mobile experience, chief among that as well. You know, the adoption globally has different acceleration rates and we feel that will empower how we build our product as well, if we can find the right kind of diverse set of employees,” Thomas said.

Today’s $2.4 million seed was led by Kindred Ventures with participation from Correlation Ventures and various industry angels.

With more data available than ever, are companies making smarter decisions?

 

Recommended Stories

  • Taking Another Look at ON Semiconductor's Charts

    A sell side firm likes ON Semiconductor ahead of their quarterly results. In this daily bar chart of ON, below, we can see several dips towards $50 since January. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line was steady from February but turned lower from the middle of June signaling a shift to more aggressive selling.

  • FCC commissioner asks Apple and Google to remove TIkTok

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the FCC urging Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores amid growing worries of U.S. user data being accessed by China.

  • Siemens and Nvidia collaborate to expand digital services

    Siemens has signed a partnership agreement with chip designer Nvidia Corp to create an industrial metaverse - an enhanced virtual reality for companies to reduce the costs of running their factories, buildings and speed up new product design. The deal is a cornerstone of Siemens Xcelerator, a new open digital platform also launched by the German technology and engineering company on Wednesday. The cloud-based platform, which will feature hardware, software and digital services, is part of Siemens' ambition to grow its digital business by 10% per year from the 5.6 billion euros ($5.89 billion) generated in 2021.

  • EVgo, GM partner on fast-charging capability for electric vehicles

    The new service enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without the need to open a mobile app or swipe an RFID or credit card.

  • IT And Tech Employees Are Sharing What People Need To Know About Keeping Their Devices Secure

    "We know when you're lying."View Entire Post ›

  • Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones

    Tesla has shuttered its office in San Mateo, California and laid off roughly 200 employees working on its Autopilot driver-assistant system there, one of the people told Reuters, in a move seen as accelerating cost-cutting. Most of the laid-off people had been hourly workers, that person said. Early this month, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the maker of electric cars needed to cut staff by about 10%.

  • Sweetgreen Offers New Perks with Expanded Rewards Program

    Rewards programs are a source of pride for almost every fast-food chain. Canadian donut and coffee chain Tim Hortons, owned by Restaurant Brands International , was recently accused by Canadian regulators of allegedly collecting "vast amounts of location data" from the app that customers used to order food . Back in January, fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen launched its digital rewards program.

  • Velodyne Shares Pop Post Multi-Year Agreement With Mobile Robotics Leader

    Velodyne Lidar, Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) forged a multi-year deal for its lidar sensors with Boston Dynamics, the global leader in mobile robotics. Boston Dynamics chose Velodyne's sensors to provide perception and navigation capabilities for its highly mobile robots. Velodyne's lidar sensor solutions enable mobile robots to operate autonomously and safely. They provide real-time 3D perception data for localization, mapping, object classification, and object tracking. Velodyne's power-efficient sensor

  • The post-Roe data privacy nightmare is way bigger than period tracking apps

    Data privacy has taken on a new urgency since Roe. v. Wade was overturned, but the issue is much larger, and more complicated, than simply deleting period tracking apps.

  • Amazon is reportedly gearing up for a second Prime Day

    This would mark the first time Amazon would hold two exclusive events within the same year.

  • Sony accelerates PC gaming push with Inzone gear

    Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday it's launching a new line of headphones and monitors targeting the growing PC market for videogames as the Japanese conglomerate looks beyond its core PlayStation console gaming audience. Sony, whose PlayStation 5 console has been affected by supply chain snarls, last month announced a pivot towards releasing more titles on PC and mobile devices as subscription services and tech advances open up gaming to a wider audience. The Inzone line, developed by a unit outside Sony's main gaming business, aims to leverage Sony's audio and display technology, areas where Sony is seen as retaining an edge even as the company has transformed itself into an entertainment behemoth spanning movies, music and games.

  • Apple prepares to release over 20 products and updates this year

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down the over 20 devices and updates Apple is preparing to release, including the latest iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, M1 chips, and the potential for VR headsets.

  • Cardano Set To Form New Lows After Invalidating 41% Rally

    Cardano is preparing for the upcoming Vasil hard fork but not as expected. Regardless this might be a buy low, sell high opportunity for investors.

  • Should Value Investors Own This Leading Cable Provider?

    Value investing can be defined in many ways. It can mean buying stocks at cheap earnings multiples or buying companies with super fast top-line growth that aren't appreciated by other investors. Broadly, value investing is buying something at a discount to the cash it will generate for shareholders in the future.

  • Period tracker Stardust surges following Roe reversal, but its privacy claims aren't airtight

    Period tracking app Stardust surged to the top of the U.S. Apple App Store in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after the app promised it will encrypt its users’ private data to keep it out of the hands of the government. The decision to overturn Roe reversed 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights in the United States, allowing individual states to create laws to criminalize abortion. Others are abandoning their current period trackers and turning to apps like Stardust instead as a result of the company’s strong statement issued in light of the decision to overturn Roe.

  • Top Tech Stocks for July 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Google makes big, confusing change to Chat

    Hangouts and GChat are both dead, to be replaced with Google Chat, company says

  • Nikon's mirrorless Z30 is an affordable, lightweight vlogging camera

    Nikon has unveiled the 20.9-megapixel APS-C Z30, its smallest and lightest Z-series camera yet.

  • Databricks to Move Signature Data-Storage Technology Upgrades to Open Source

    Data-analytics company Databricks plans to switch to open source all of the capabilities and upgrades it has made to Delta Lake, its flagship cloud-based data-storage technology, essentially giving them away online free.

  • Democrats 'exploring' legislation to protect data in reproductive health apps

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that Democrats are considering the introduction of legislation that could protect the abortion rights of citizens. Notably, her letter addressed to Democrats pointed out that the legislation would also work on securing user data of reproductive apps. Among them is legislation that protects women’s most intimate and personal data stored in reproductive health apps.