U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,289.00
    -18.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,013.00
    -105.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,585.75
    -72.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.10
    -9.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.41
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    -0.18 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0177
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8000
    +0.5850 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,876.21
    -230.31 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.62
    -2.29 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.79
    -15.27 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

$2.5 Billion Worldwide Herbal Toothcare Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amway, Dabur and GSK Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Herbal Toothcare Market

Herbal Toothcare Market
Herbal Toothcare Market

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbal Toothcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global herbal toothcare market reached a value of US$ 1.91 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.59 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.21% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Herbal toothcare represents a wide range of exclusive dental care products, including toothpaste, toothpowder, mouth rinses, dental floss, and dentifrices that are formulated using plant extracts that exhibit medicinal properties. Some of the most common herbal ingredients include barleria prionities, clove, miswak, cinnamon, Azadirachta indica, walnut acacia arabica, camphor, licorice and Emblica officinalis.

Herbal toothcare possesses antibacterial, antiviral, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties, which assist in preventing dental plaque and halitosis, reducing the risk of infected gums, whitening teeth, strengthening enamel, and providing fresh breath. Apart from this, it aids in keeping strong, healthy teeth and maintaining overall oral hygiene with reduced adverse reactions associated with chemical counterparts.

Herbal Toothcare Market Trends:

The global herbal toothcare market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of oral diseases, such as halitosis, gingivitis, and plaque formation, usually caused due to the excessive consumption of carbonated beverages, smoking, and unhealthy eating habits.

In line with this, the rising dental hygiene concerns and awareness amongst consumers regarding the detrimental effects caused by the utilization of chemically formulated conventional toothcare products are supporting the market growth.

Additionally, the easy availability of herbal toothcare products across various online platforms, especially during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns, is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities, the increasing demand for all-natural goods, and strategic collaborations amongst key players to introduce novel product variants in innovative packaging solutions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amway Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dabur Ltd., Davids Natural Toothpaste, Dental Herb Company, GSK plc, Himalaya Wellness Company, Patanjali Ayurved and Vicco Laboratories.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global herbal toothcare market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global herbal toothcare market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global herbal toothcare market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Herbal Toothcare Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Toothpaste
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Toothpowder
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Mouth Wash
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Independent Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Specialty Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online Stores
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Amway Corporation
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Dabur Ltd.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Davids Natural Toothpaste
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Dental Herb Company
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 GSK plc
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Himalaya Wellness Company
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Patanjali Ayurved
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Vicco Laboratories
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jynp8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It

    Shares of popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) have been under an absurd amount of selling pressure over the past year, tanking 75% from peak to trough. The negative momentum has been unforgiving to even the boldest of investors. Innovation investor Cathie Wood recently announced that she had thrown in the towel over the reported SEC probe. Undoubtedly, the SEC securities warning is more salt poured into the wounds of Coinbase's already ailing shareholders. With Cathie Wood likely se

  • Tencent Unveils First Sales Fall, Job Cuts as Economy Crumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. logged its first-ever revenue decline after its workforce shrank almost 5%, underscoring the extent to which China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest corporations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the S

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Dow Futures Dip, Fed Minutes on Tap—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    As inflation shows signs of cooling, investors will be closely monitoring what the Federal Reserve has to say about the pace of interest rate hikes.

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond: Meme stocks seeing the biggest gains today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss meme stock moves in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • ‘The Mother of All Shorts’ Is Also an Extremely Risky Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- By any conventional measure, AMTD Digital Inc. is one of the world’s most overvalued stocks.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillThe barely profitable Hong Kong financial services firm trades

  • Sea's Stock Plunge Adds to Forrest Li's $17 Billion Wealth Drop From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Pu

  • Buffett and Berkshire added big to their bets on Ally, Occidental, Paramount and Activision. But these other 6 stocks also got a vote of confidence.

    DEEP DIVE Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. added to nine stock holdings during the second quarter, reduced holdings of four and sold two outright. That’s according to Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK) most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.