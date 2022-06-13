U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

With 2.5% CAGR, Global Wheat Market Size worth $848.3 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, DC, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Wheat Market finds that the increasing demand for healthy food products across the globe, is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing demand for baked products, the total Global Wheat Market is estimated to reach USD 848.3 Million by the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue value stood at a value USD 731.5 Million in the year 2021 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5%.

Furthermore, the growing disposable income of consumers is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Wheat Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Wheat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Whole/Raw, Flour, Others), by Application (Household, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Dietary Supplements), by Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Wholesalers, E-Commerce Platform), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/wheat-market-1594/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 145+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing Demand for Healthy Food to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing demand for healthy food products across the globe is anticipated to augment the growth of the Wheat Market within the estimated period. In recent years, the market for whole wheat products has grown significantly due to customer demand for fiber-rich diets. Consumer awareness of the health benefits of fiber-rich foods has resulted in a significant growth in the use of whole wheat in many food industries. Several weight-loss regimens recommend eating whole grain products to help prevent lifestyle-related disorders like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by the growing trend of fiber-rich baked goods and snacks. Consumer perceptions that organic products are safer and healthier than conventional ones are projected to drive up demand for organic whole wheat products among major food manufacturers.

Growing Demand for Baked Products to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing demand for baked products is anticipated to augment the growth of the Wheat Market in the years to come. Consumers in developing regions like Asia Pacific and the Middle East have more discretionary income, which has increased demand for new bakery snacks. The growing popularity of eating out has increased demand for these baked items in cafes, restaurants, and hotels, propelling the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the key producers of wheat-based flour and bread products are focusing on research and development of new products, and technological breakthroughs. To capitalize on the increased demand for healthy bakery snacks among customers, prominent businesses are releasing novel bakery goods with functional ingredients such as enriched flour, vitamins, and minerals. Furthermore, the increasing use of natural flavours to improve quality and taste is predicted to fuel the demand for bakery products, resulting in market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Wheat market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% during the forecast period.

  • The Wheat market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 731.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 848.3 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Wheat market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/wheat-market-1594/0

Benefits of Purchasing Wheat Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Wheat Market:

  • Type

    • Whole/Raw

    • Flour

    • Others

  • Application

    • Household

    • Food and Beverages

    • Pharmaceutical

    • Dietary Supplements

    • Cosmetics & Personal Care

    • Others

  • Distribution Channels

    • Supermarket/Hypermarket

    • Grocery Stores

    • Wholesalers

    • E-Commerce Platform

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wheat-market-1594

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food & beverage industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Wheat Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Wheat Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. This is attributable to the rising demand for bakery as well as confectionery products in the region. Furthermore, increasing population along with disposable income of consumers is also likely to support the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing awareness among consumers related to healthy food is also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wheat Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Whole/Raw, Flour, Others), by Application (Household, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Dietary Supplements), by Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Wholesalers, E-Commerce Platform), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/wheat-market-610243

List of Prominent Players in Wheat Market:

  • Farmers Grain Company

  • Wudeli Flour Mill Group

  • Ardent Mills LLC

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • General Mills

  • Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited

  • Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd. Acarsan Flour

  • Korfez Flour Mills

  • George Weston Foods Ltd.

  • Hodgson Mill Inc.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Wheat Market?

  • How will the Wheat Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Wheat Market?

  • What is the Wheat market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Wheat Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Wheat Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

  • Type

    • Whole/Raw

    • Flour

    • Others

  • Application

    • Household

    • Food and Beverages

    • Pharmaceutical

    • Dietary Supplements

    • Cosmetics & Personal Care

    • Others

  • Distribution Channels

    • Supermarket/Hypermarket

    • Grocery Stores

    • Wholesalers

    • E-Commerce Platform

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • U.K

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South East Asia

    • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

  • Farmers Grain Company

  • Wudeli Flour Mill Group

  • Ardent Mills LLC

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • General Mills

  • Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited

  • Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd. Acarsan Flour

  • Korfez Flour Mills

  • George Weston Foods Ltd.

  • Hodgson Mill Inc.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/wheat-market-1594/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


