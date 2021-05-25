$ 2.51 billion Growth Expected in Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive diagnostic scan tools market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
PC-based tools are the leading segment in the market.
What are the major trends in the market?
The development of integrated vehicle health management, the development of self-healing cars, and smartphone connectivity with automotive diagnostic scan tools are the major trends in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%.
Who are the top players in the market?
ACTIA Group, AVL DiTEST GmbH, CarMD.com Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Snap-on Inc., and Softing AG are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising number of vehicle workshops. However, the increased cost of starting a vehicle workshop franchise will impede the market growth.
How big is the APAC market?
34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACTIA Group, AVL DiTEST GmbH, CarMD.com Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Snap-on Inc., and Softing AG are some of the major market participants. Although the rising number of vehicle workshops, the increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles, the governing bodies mandating safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities, the increased cost of starting a vehicle workshop franchise is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive diagnostic scan tools market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is segmented as below:
Product
o PC-based Tools
o Hand-held Tools
Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Trends
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of integrated vehicle health management as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive diagnostic scan tools market vendors
