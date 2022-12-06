$2.57+ Billion Worldwide Glamping Industry to 2031 - Rising Number of Staycations is Expected to Propel Growth

Company Logo

Global Glamping Market

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glamping Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global glamping market.



The global glamping market is expected to grow from $2.27 billion in 2021 to $2.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The glamping market is expected to grow to $4.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.57 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $4.23 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the glamping market are Collective Retreats, Tentrr, Eco Retreats, Baillie Lodges, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd., Tanja Lagoon Camp, Paperbark Camp., The Glamping Orchard, GlamXperience, Under Canvas Inc., Sawday's Canopy & Stars Ltd., Teapot Lane Glamping, Wildman Wilderness Lodge, Glamping La Cepa, and BIGHEAD glamping tents.



The glamping market consists of the sale of glamping accommodation by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used by consumers to experience a vacation in lesser-known places without giving up their comforts and peace of mind. Glamping refers to a form of camping where travelers enjoy comforts that are usually associated with luxurious types of holidays. Glamping is a fusion between camping and glamour, which is a more sophisticated version of camping.



The main types of glamping are family travel and enterprise travel. Family travel refers to a trip of a family. The glamping accommodations include cabins and pods, tents, yurts, treehouses, and other accommodations. The consumer orientation includes male, female, and kids. The glamping size includes 4-person, 2-person, and other sizes used by consumers, and in the events.



Europe was the largest region in the glamping market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this glamping market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The glamping market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides glamping market statistics, including glamping industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a glamping market share, detailed glamping market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the glamping industry. This glamping market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry



The growing number of staycations is expected to propel the growth of the glamping market going forward. Staycation refers to spending an ecological vacation close to one's residence, causing the least amount of pollution possible, and having a peaceful vacation. Glamping helps staycation by offering a camping experience with more traditional lodging services and amenities.

For instance, according to an article published by Tourism Northern Ireland, Ireland-based tourism development and tourism company, almost 1.5 million Irish people preferred to take domestic holidays in 2019 which is 15% more than in previous years. Also, according to Hoo, a UAE-based online hotel room platform, the level of staycations being taken across 16 global holiday hotspots increased by an average of 18% in 2021 over the previous year. Therefore, the growing number of staycations will increase the demand for glamping. Therefore, the growing number of staycations is driving the glamping market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the glamping market. Major companies operating in the glamping market are developing new products with unique features to strengthen their position in the glamping market. For instance, in June 2022, Glampitect, a Dubai-based glamping site design consultancy operating in the glamping market launched a portable luxury glamping pod, in partnership with UAE engineering specialists of Rescom. The pods have powder-coated aluminum tiles and the latest accessories such as flat-screen TVs and modern kitchens and these are assembled on a galvanized steel chassis that allows people to move around to different locations.



In January 2022, Hipcamp, an American company that provides outdoor stays, camping, and glamping experiences acquired Cool Camping for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition provides Hipcamp with an online platform that can be used by customers to easily book great vacations domestically and internationally. Cool Camping is a UK-based provider of online camping and glamping.



The countries covered in the glamping market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

