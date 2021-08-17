U.S. markets closed

$ 2.59 Bn Growth expected in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

·4 min read

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Application Software Industry

CNL Software Ltd., Genetec Inc. and Hexagon AB will emerge as major physical security information management (PSIM) market participants during 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "physical security information management (PSIM) market segmented by end-user (PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and solution (software and services) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the physical security information management (PSIM) market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.59 billion during 2020-2024?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Physical Security Information Management Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Digital Signature Market - Global digital signature market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market - Global digital intelligence platform market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, retail, telecom, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Participants:

CNL Software Ltd.
The company offers IPSecurityCenter. It is a PSIM solution provided by the company, which can work in city center CCTV operations, power stations, large enterprise security applications, and oil refineries. It manages all the security assets as per the security policy.

Genetec Inc.
The company offers PSIM solutions through video surveillance and access controls.

Hexagon AB
The company provides a software suite for PSIM, situational awareness, and decision support. Using this, security personnel can view and act on information from large-scale sensors, alarms, and video deployments and can rapidly and effectively assess, detect, and respond to threats.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/physical-security-information-management-market-industry-analysis

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Physical security information management (PSIM) market is segmented as below:

  • End user

  • Geography

  • Solution

The physical security information management (PSIM) market is driven by regulatory compliance. In addition, the integration of IoT with physical security is expected to trigger the physical security information management (PSIM) market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

Download our extensive report to get Exhaustive Insights: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43393

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/physical-security-information-management-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-2-59-bn-growth-expected-in-physical-security-information-management-psim-market-during-2020-2024--technavio-301355265.html

SOURCE Technavio

