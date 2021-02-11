$2.68 Billion Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Markets: Mitochondrial DNA Testing, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Testing, and Y Chromosome Testing - Global Forecast to 2025
Dublin, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Research Report by Type (Mitochondrial DNA Testing, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Testing, and Y Chromosome Testing), by Channel (Offline and Online), by Result - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow from USD 1,266.61 Million in 2020 to USD 2,681.93 Million by the end of 2025.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market including 23andMe, Inc., AlphaBiolabs Ltd, Counsyl, Inc., Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences FZ-LLC, EasyDNA, Gene By Gene Ltd., International Bioscience Corp, Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc., Medichecks.Com, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Positive Biosciences, Ltd., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd., Vitagene, Inc., and Xcode Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Type Outlook
3.4. Channel Outlook
3.5. Result Outlook
3.6. Geography Outlook
3.7. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Paradigm shift among consumers seeking greater control over their own healthcare
5.1.1.2. Rising awareness about genome testing and risk of genetic diseases
5.1.1.3. High aging population coupled with growing prevalence of chronic disorders
5.1.1.4. Increased inquisitiveness about the assessment of lineage and ancestry
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Related scientific, technical, and clinical issues
5.1.2.2. First amendment issues of honesty, fidelity to facts, and truth-in-advertising
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Next-generation sequencing and bio-chip for present and future genetic diagnosis
5.1.3.2. Development of online applications to serve customer needs
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Complexity of test result interpretation
5.1.4.2. Lack of adequate physician knowledge about genetics and potential for genetic discrimination
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Mitochondrial DNA Testing
6.3. Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Testing
6.4. Y Chromosome Testing
7. Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Offline
7.3. Online
8. Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, By Result
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ancestry & Ethnicity
8.3. Cancer Screening
8.3.1. Hereditary Cancer
8.3.1.1. Blood Cancer
8.3.1.2. Breast Cancer
8.3.1.3. Ovarian Cancer
8.3.2. Sporadic Cancer
8.4. Genetic Disease Carrier Status
8.5. New Baby Screening
8.6. Traits
8.7. Wellness
9. Americas Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market
10. Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
12.5. Competitive Scenario
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. 23andMe, Inc.
13.2. AlphaBiolabs Ltd
13.3. Counsyl, Inc.
13.4. Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences FZ-LLC
13.5. EasyDNA
13.6. Gene By Gene Ltd.
13.7. International Bioscience Corp
13.8. Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.
13.9. Medichecks.Com
13.10. Myriad Genetics, Inc.
13.11. Positive Biosciences, Ltd.
13.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
13.13. Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd.
13.14. Vitagene, Inc.
13.15. Xcode Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bv0o0q
