$2.69 Bn Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Markets - Global Forecast to 2030: Increased Demand for Robotic Automation in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market

Global Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market
Global Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots), by Component (Robotic Arms, Motors), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleanroom robots in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2030

The growing adoption of robots in cleanroom settings, product innovations catering to the market trends, and increased demand for robotic automation in pharmaceutical manufacturing are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Robots help in avoiding the risk of contamination in cleanrooms, especially during drug manufacturing procedures.

The collaborative robots type segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the features such as rapid installation, cost savings, flexibility, and better safety around manufacturing units. The motors component segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years as the robots are attached to the motors and provide a working mechanism to the robots for smoother functioning.

In pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing settings, human operators are the source of contamination. As the risk of contamination is the most challenging factor, automated robots offer seamless operations by eliminating or decreasing manual interventions. The cleanroom technology proved to be useful while dealing with COVID-19 patients as it helped reduce the spread of the virus across the hospitals to a greater extent. Hospitals relied on cleanroom robots to protect the hospital staff.

In cleanroom settings, robots can perform repetitive tasks, enabling smoother operations without human intervention. The manufacturers in the cleanroom robots market are introducing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in February 2021, Epson Robots launched NuTec Tooling Systems, an architect of custom automation solutions to provide efficient, precise, and cost-effective robotics to the syringe manufacturing process. In November 2020, OEM in collaboration with the government agencies utilized a cost-effective procedure for manufacturing large quantities of syringes to fight COVID-19.

Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market Report Highlights

  • Based on type, the traditional industrial robots segment held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 as they are extensively used in large manufacturing processes that rely on continuous assembly lines. They are mainly used in the drug manufacturing processes.

  • Based on component, the robotic arms segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2021 as the robotic arms are essential for the seamless operations of the robots in cleanroom environments.

  • Based on end-use, the pharmaceuticals and medical devices segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the growing adoption by the manufacturing companies for contamination control.

  • The hospitals and diagnostics end-use segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The cleanroom technology was used in the hospitals to control the spread of COVID-19.

  • In 2021, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share owing to the growing adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions in the healthcare sector. In addition, a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region contributed to the market growth.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a significant growth rate from 2022 to 2030 owing to the increase in the number of healthcare providers, high unmet needs, improving healthcare infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives
1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2 Regional Scope
1.3 Objectives

Chapter 2 Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Outlook
3.2 Segment Outlook
3.3 Competitive Insights
3.4 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Market Outlook, 2021

Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
4.1 Market Lineage Outlook
4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook
4.2 Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
4.3 Cleanroom Robots In Healthcare Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools
4.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.2 Pestel Analysis
4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Market

Chapter 5 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Market: Type Analysis
5.1 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.2 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Type Market: Segment Dashboard:
5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the Type Segment
5.3.1 Traditional Industrial Robots
5.3.2 Collaborative Robots

Chapter 6 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Market: Component Analysis
6.1 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Component Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.2 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Component Market: Segment Dashboard
6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the Component Segment
6.3.1 Robotic Arms
6.3.2 End Effectors
6.3.3 Drives
6.3.4 Controllers
6.3.5 Sensors
6.3.6 Power Supply
6.3.7 Motors

Chapter 7 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Market: End-use Analysis
7.1 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare End-use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
7.2 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare End-use Market: Segment Dashboard
7.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the End-use Segment
7.3.1 Hospitals & Diagnostics
7.3.2 Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Chapter 8 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Cleanroom Robots in Healthcare Regional Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
8.2 Regional Market Snapshot

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

  • ABB Ltd

  • Denso Corporation (Denso Robotics)

  • Fanuc Corporation

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.(Kawasaki Robotics)

  • Midea Group Co. Ltd. (Kuka Sa)

  • Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation

  • Tessy Plastics Corp.

  • Seiko Holdings Corporation (Seiko Epson Corporation)

  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation

  • Teradyne, Inc. (Universal Robots)

  • Aerotech, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwvf3f

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


