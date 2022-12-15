$2.7 Billion Worldwide Pet Diabetes Care Industry to 2027 - Players Include ACON Laboratories, Allison Medical, i-SENS and Trividia Health

Company Logo

Global Pet Diabetes Care Market

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Diabetes Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet diabetes care market size reached US$ 1.71 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.76 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.31% during 2021-2027.



Pet diabetes care refers to continuous monitoring of blood sugar levels in animals caused by insulin production. It is a common and prominent metabolic disease that frequently affects pets, such as dogs, cats, and livestock.

It includes insulin therapy and oral medications that stabilize blood sugar levels, help regulate the level of glucose in the bloodstream, and control the delivery of glucose to the tissues of the body.

Pet diabetes care aids in managing the condition, reducing unpleasant symptoms of high and low blood sugar, and lowering the risks of severe complications like dementia, vision loss, urinary tract infections (UTI), skin allergies, and kidney issues.



Pet Diabetes Care Market Trends:



The growing pet humanization across the globe and the increasing number of pet parents who are aware of the overall health and well-being of pets and routinely seek veterinary services are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of insulin treatment for diabetic dogs and cats that reduces blood glucose levels by increasing peripheral consumption of glucose and suppressing the production of hepatic glucose is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of smart wearable devices integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) for remotely tracking pets' health is proving an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, the launch of highly targeted and specific drugs for diabetes in pets with minimal side effects is positively influencing the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising accessibility of pet diabetes care, along with a growing number of veterinary professionals, clinics, and hospitals, is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including the increasing prevalence of obesity in pets, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, and the implementation of various government initiatives promoting health awareness campaigns for animals, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion1.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion2.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACON Laboratories Inc., Allison Medical Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, i-SENS Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Trividia Health Inc. (Sinocare), UltiMed Inc. and Zoetis Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pet diabetes care market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pet diabetes care market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pet diabetes care market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pet Diabetes Care Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Treatment

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Glucose Monitoring Devices

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Animal Type

7.1 Dogs

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cats

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ACON Laboratories Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Allison Medical Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Becton Dickinson and Company

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 i-SENS Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Trividia Health Inc. (Sinocare)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 UltiMed Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Zoetis Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

