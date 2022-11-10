U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.00
    +10.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,611.00
    +84.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,864.00
    +33.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.44
    -0.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.30
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.19 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0048 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.43
    +0.89 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4500
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,569.23
    -981.29 (-5.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.88
    -35.82 (-8.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.54
    -15.71 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

$2.72 Billion Worldwide Mice Model Industry to 2027 - Featuring Allentown, Cyagen Biosciences, Envigo and Fengshi Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Mice Model Market

Global Mice Model Market
Global Mice Model Market

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mice Model Market (2022-2027) by Type, Services, Technology, Mice Care Products, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mice Model Market is estimated to be USD 1.83 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.72 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.21%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allentown LLC, Cyagen Biosciences, Envigo Ltd., Fengshi Group, GenOway S.A., Taconic Biosciences, Inc., The Andersons Inc., TransCure bioServices SAS, Vivo Bio Tech Ltd., etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Mice Model Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Mice Model Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Mice Model Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Usage of Mice Models in Virology and Infectious Diseases
4.1.2 Rise in Investments and Pharmaceutical R&D Activities
4.1.3 Focus of Associations on the Development of Embryonic Stem Cells and Knockout and Mutant Mice
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Regulations and Laws for the Ethical Use of Animals in Research
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise of CRISPR as a Powerful Tool in the Field of Biomedical Research
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Humanized Mice Models
4.3.3 Increasing Monoclonal Antibody Production
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Alternative Animal Testing Methods

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
5.5 PESTLE Analysis

6 Global Mice Model Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice
6.3 Genetically Engineered Mice
6.4 Hybrid/Congenic Mice
6.5 Inbred Mice
6.6 Outbred Mice
6.7 Spontaneous Mutant Mice

7 Global Mice Model Market, By Services
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Breeding
7.3 Cryopreservation
7.4 Genetic Testing
7.5 Model In-Licensing
7.6 Quarantine
7.7 Rederivation
7.8 Others (Surgical, and in Vivo Pharmacology Services)

8 Global Mice Model Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 CRISPR/CAS
8.3 Microinjection
8.4 Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
8.5 Nuclear Transfer
8.6 Others (Sperm-Mediated Gene Transfer, Virus/Vector-mediated Gene Transfer, Liposome-mediated DNA and Electroporation of DNA, Biolistics, Talens and ZFNs)

9 Global Mice Model Market, By Mice Care Products
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bedding
9.3 Cages
9.4 Feed

10 Global Mice Model Market, By Applications
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cardiovascular Studies
10.3 Central Nervous System Studies
10.4 Diabetes Studies
10.5 Immunology and Inflammation Studies
10.6 Oncology Studies
10.7 Others (Infectious Disease Studies and Genetic Studies)

11 Americas' Mice Model Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Mice Model Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Mice Model Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Mice Model Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Allentown LLC
16.2 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
16.3 Crown Bioscience, Inc.
16.4 Cyagen Biosciences
16.5 Envigo Ltd.
16.6 Fengshi Group
16.7 GenOway S.A.
16.8 Harbour Antibodies BV
16.9 inGenious Targeting Laboratory
16.10 Janvier Labs
16.11 Lab Products Inc.
16.12 Ozgene Pty Ltd.
16.13 PolyGene Co.
16.14 Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
16.15 The Andersons Inc.
16.16 TransCure bioServices SAS
16.17 Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjfwtb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

    The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms , Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg added.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial

    Eli Lilly & Co must pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents, a Boston federal court jury decided on Wednesday. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its own migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Fell Today

    Republicans doing worse than expected in the midterms could be causing a sell-off in oil and gas stocks today, but oil prices were down as well.

  • Disney stock tumbles to worst day since 2001 after ‘massive earnings downgrade’

    Walt Disney Co. has a profit problem, and that's helped send shares of the media giant to their worst daily performance in more than two decades.

  • Binance Walks Away From Deal to Rescue FTX

    Crypto exchange Binance said it would walk away from an initial offer to acquire its competitor FTX after a review of the company’s finances.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • Spirit AeroSystems supplier hiccup hits Boeing’s October deliveries

    A problem with a vendor in the supply chain of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. slowed delivery activity for the Boeing Co. last month. Boeing this week reported 35 aircraft deliveries for October, down from 51 deliveries in September as handovers of its 737 MAX jet fell from 36 to 22 sequentially. The slip comes as Boeing works to stabilize production of its best-selling MAX at 31 aircraft per month, with commercial airplanes unit CEO Stan Deal attributing the decline at the company’s investor day last week to a problem with its fuselage supplier.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They're on Sale

    While the number of stocks on "sale" seems to be growing exponentially in 2022, the three businesses we'll look at today have dipped to valuations that buy-and-hold investors should consider. First, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), we have two of the biggest names in technology, trading with price-to-free-cash-flow ratios they haven't seen since 2013. Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) now trades at around $5 per share, despite having over $3 worth of tangible book value per share on its balance sheet, and rapidly growing revenue.

  • Cotton slides on USDA's one-two punch from low demand, high U.S. crop view

    Cotton contracts for December fell 1.5 cent, or 1.7%, to 86.18 cents per lb at 1310 ET (1810 GMT) having shed as much as 4% at 84.19 cents a lb after USDA's monthly World Agricultural and Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. "All in all, this report is trying to show the current reality of the market, both on the supply and the demand side, with the latter being the one that could come back at any point, unlike production," said Valentin Olah, cotton risk management consultant at StoneX Group. The USDA report saw U.S. ending stocks 200,000 bales higher at 3 million bales, which Olah said was surprising and "softens a bit the tightness of ending stocks, for now."

  • Fission Signs Engagement and Capacity Agreement with Birch Narrows Dene Nation

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Engagement and Capacity Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Birch Narrows Dene Nation ("BNDN"). Fission's PLS project (the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca Basin region is within the BNDN's Ancestral Lands. Fission commenced an Environmental Assessment in December 2021 and expects to complete a Feasibility Study by the end of 2022.

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • Mark Zuckerberg Takes Blame As Meta Lays Off 13% Of Workforce, Elon Musk's Tesla Stock Sale May Not Sit Well With Investors, Netflix Eyes Sports Leagues: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 09

    Benzinga Mark Zuckerberg Takes Blame For Over-Optimism As Meta To Lay Off 13% Of Its Staff: 'I Was Wrong' Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) , said he was accountable for missteps at the social media giant as the company announced the mass firing of thousands of employees on Wednesday. Zuckerberg interacted with hundreds of Meta employees on Tuesday and was downcast, the company disclosed in an SEC filing. Meta is laying off more than 11,000 employees, about 13% of its

  • Portillo’s CEO details ‘slow but steady’ restaurant growth

    Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss restaurant expansion, hiring, the key to maintaining strong culture, and the company's focus on the Sun Belt.&nbsp;

  • Apple supplier Foxconn adjusts production to avoid holiday blues

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Thursday it expected smartphone revenue to fall this quarter and is adjusting production to prevent recent COVID-19 curbs at a massive iPhone factory in China from impacting holiday orders. Foxconn has grabbed headlines in recent weeks, with tight virus restrictions at its Zhengzhou plant, the world's largest iPhone factory, disrupting production and fuelling concerns over the impact of China's virus policy on global supply chains.

  • Meta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs, calling himself responsible for the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX

  • Lawsuit claims Apple, Amazon colluded to raise iPhone, iPad prices

    Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc were accused in an antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday of conspiring to drive up iPhone and iPad prices by removing nearly all other resellers of new Apple products from Amazon's website. The proposed class action in Seattle federal court objected to an agreement that took effect in January 2019, under which Apple gave Amazon discounts of up to 10% on its products, in exchange for Amazon letting just seven of 600 resellers stay on its platform. This transformed Amazon into the dominant reseller of new iPhones and iPads on its website, according to the complaint, after it had previously carried a limited number of Apple products as well as knockoffs.

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • Kroger, Albertsons notch win in legal battle over special dividend

    Kroger's planned $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons has won one part of a legal battle when a federal court in Washington, D.C., rejected a request by the California, Illinois and District of Columbia attorneys general for a temporary restraining order against Albertsons’ planned $4 billion special dividend payment to its shareholders.