$2.75 million Union home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Amberley Village

8600 Arborcrest Dr: Viel Scott & Sheri to Dillon Trevin & Shawn Dillon; $535,000

Anderson Township

1337 Voll Rd: Palazzolo Anthony & Megan to Kilbacak Sally & Emran Kilbacak; $285,000

1344 Beacon Rd: Vulgus LLC to Ggg Reality Inc; $180,000

1356 Plazaview Ct: Jewell Joyce A Tr to Edaili Saamr; $160,000

1984 Rusticwood Ln: Scheidler Mark E & Susan J to Brewer Meaghan Clark & Kevin Michael Brewer; $350,000

613 Sandker Ln: Gregel-gam Anderson LLC to Dicarlo Adam; $38,000

7243 Concordridge Dr: Necessary David & Christina Danielle to Necessary David & Christina Danielle; $450,000

8136 Guthrie Ln: Gregel-gam Anderson LLC to Dicarlo Adam; $27,000

Blue Ash

11049 Corine Ave: Buttrom James E Jr to Buttrom Dorothy J; $3,700

3451 Mohler Rd: Konuma Kazuo & Shoko to Turner Tasha S & Patrick R Turner; $389,000

4101 Retreat Dr: Flaherty Michael D & Tammie A Wurtz to Kaleem Tasneem; $1,100,000

4616 Cooper Rd: Wittenberg Robert L to Brusman Nathaniel & Audrey Brusman; $362,000

8773 Kenwood Rd: Willis Eileen A Tr to Arter Brent D; $400,000

9384 Cardinal Ct: Td Premier Properties LLC to Kent Matthew & Georgia Cooper; $340,000

9823 Villageview Ct: Linduff Mary Jo to Pfeiffer Craig David & Cecillia Ann Hailey; $550,000

Bond Hill

1967 Berkley Ave: Hyatt Courtnie A Tr to Feltha Joshua; $196,000

Carthage

6514 Fairpark Ave: Lre 1 LLC to Brightness LLC; $165,000

Cheviot

3477 Mayfair Ave: Noe Robert A & Angel R Sudberry to Macedo Dennise & Jose Luis Macedo; $190,000

3608 Westwood Northern Bv: Seger Lisa K & Cheryl L Emerson to Young Kristina M; $98,000

3948 Delmar Ave: Doyle Harry & Mary Beth Buzek to Doyle Abigail Rose; $190,000

4044 Mcfarran Ave: Cummings Sharon Tr to Boyles Casey; $120,000

Cleves

108 Main St: Atp LLC to Wagner Thomas A Jr & Ann N; $10,000

153 Mt Nebo Rd: Ashcraft Gregory J to Ashcraft Benjamin Anthony; $205,000

253 Miami Ave: O E B Holdings LLC to Yaeger Nathan & Ronald Mcdaniel; $157,000

53 Timea Ave: Carroll Patrick J to Macke Gary & Christina Macke; $22,000

Clifton

14 Greendale Ave: Clay Ewann to Tri State Improvement Company; $10,000

4038 Clifton Ave: Boyd Norman G & Roberta A to Singh Genet A; $499,000

4056 Clifton Ridge Dr: Husin Nadia & Maram Kebab to Haj Hamed Monzer; $600,000

Clifton Hts/University Hts/Fairview

2467 Mcmicken Ave: Makov Eran to Findestry LLC; $275,000

Colerain Township

10147 Windswept Ln: Kent Jay to Lane Cloyd & Lesa Lane; $110,000

10216 Dewhill Ln: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Bsfr Trs Ii LLC; $183,950

2390 Golf Dr: Glazier Joann to Stubbers Brittney Diane; $77,000

2662 Royal Glen Dr: Bush Joyce A to Nestland Real Estate LLC; $127,000

3061 Niagara St: Hiser Roy F to Wagner Robert; $150,000

3285 Pebblebrook Ln: Doughman Arnold L to Buckley William Roy & Rochelle D Buckley; $85,000

3335 Dolomar Dr: Back Florence M to Viel Kendall; $195,000

3372 Harry Lee Ln: Richardson Ian & Cearra Dawn to Beltran Erika & Michael Almanza; $186,000

3461 Rocker Dr: Salzi Phillip J Jr to Lre 2 LLC; $260,000

5554 Desertgold Dr: Wurzelbacher Jared & Christina Gruenwald to Macke Patrick & Emily Mccormick; $349,900

7210 Creekview Dr: Atkinson Geoffrey to Steers Clayton; $122,500

9443 Willowgate Dr: Kruetzkamp Jill Ann to Mitchell Morgan Alexis; $115,000

9513 Anaheim Ct: Salyers Chandra to Kwinjax Investments LLC; $103,500

9895 Marino Dr: A3 Property Development LLC to Anderson Debra; $175,000

College Hill

1215 Galbraith Rd: Eb E Barg Portfolio LLC to Lopez Mynor & Regina A Pastor Lopez; $115,000

6246 Collegevue Pl: Guan Xiaoqun to Campbell Kayla Alexis; $171,000

6432 Aspen Wy: Drahman Keith to Rodriguez Rlorena Rodriguez & Michael Woody; $279,543

Columbia Township

6926 Buckingham Pl: Rosa Travis & Makenzie to Reichert Allison; $335,000

Crosby Township

10477 Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Cho Han Mi; $360,910

10489 Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Nickoson Susan Marie & Sarah Marie Nickoson; $368,935

10497 Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Mai Christopher Aaron; $343,250

7336 Vista View Cr: Tennant Justin M & Jessica D to Bostwick David; $400,000

Deer Park

4031 Lansdowne Ave: Robertson Jessica & Jordan Rosenfield to Tegeder Patrick & Emily Tegeder; $266,500

Delhi Township

4747 Basil Ln: Mcarthur Jeffery @5 to Mcarthur Jeffery @4; $32,076

4747 Basil Ln: Mcarthur Joshua @ 5 to Mcarthur Jeffery @5; $10,692

515 Allenford Ct: Loren Real Estate LLC to Brightness LLC; $285,000

6402 Timberhill Ct: Nickoson Susan M to Gilbert Brian & Joelle Gilbert; $315,000

East End

900 Adams Crossing: Barber Steven B & Mildred R to Wagener Susan & Daniel Wagener; $550,000

900 Adams Crossing: Boyne Kevin R Trustee to Simons David & Charlotte; $540,000

East Price Hill

302 Purcell Ave: Fallegur Homes LLC to Ibbott17 LLC; $199,900

3422 Kensington Pl: Gallo Crystal Amanda to Proper Offer LLC; $18,000

966 Fairbanks Ave: Gt Apartments LLC to Arlinghaus Contracting LLC; $10,000

East Westwood

3599 Mchenry Ave: Le Woods Brandie to Westwood Portfolio LLC; $35,375

Elmwood Place

4 Linden St: Cincinnati Choice Properties to Dockside Direct LLC; $72,000

Evanston

1962 Fairfax Ave: Starcap LLC to Patton Caleb; $208,000

2015 Fairfax Ave: Gibler Walter to Cp Legacy Holdings Inc; $135,000

3501 Bevis Ave: Johnson Beulah to Turnkey Cashflow LLC; $97,500

Fairfax

3874 Meadowlark Ln: Hembree William J to Kelly Steven M & Melinda S Mcdulin; $240,000

Forest Park

1095 Indra Ct: Hayles Gary & Andrea A to Harding Danheisha; $220,000

11404 Hanover Rd: Smith Mark Anthony & Jamie Lee to Velasquez Sandra Aurora Martin & Marcelino Sales; $200,000

11708 Holgate Dr: Giraldi Felipe to Mendoza Ingrid Amelia Rodriguez; $225,000

860 Hanson Dr: Best Home Buyers LLC to Hd Properties LLC; $130,000

Glendale

195 Fountain Ave: Holtz Ii Robert A & Megan B to Thomson Joshua E & Allison J Thomson; $500,000

Golf Manor

6255 Hammel Ave: Ostendorf Enterprises LLC to Gramling Lane & Lauren Gramling; $158,000

Green Township

1840 Ebenezer Rd: Redmond Bryon & Amy to Oleary Cindy & John Baker; $295,000

2205 Fayhill Dr: Bsfr Trs Ii LLC to Hernandez Wilson Cabrera; $200,000

3033 Crestmoor Ln: Wernke Michael J to Jaymico Management LLC; $177,000

3073 Brookview Dr: Dorn Karen Marie Trustee to Gibbs Amanda & Jeremy Combs; $80,000

3171 Kleeman Rd: Cummings Sharon Tr to Boyles Casey; $140,000

3200 Floridale Ln: Simpson John A & Michele M to Almomen Yousif; $180,000

3371 Forestview Dr: Phillips Richard L to Wessels Kelsey; $305,000

5195 Rybolt Rd: Taylor Pamela & Dean to Snell Jacob A & Destanie L Snell; $226,500

5423 Bluesky Dr: Smith Christi D @3 to Jewett Meghan & Nathan Paul Kunce; $129,900

5461 Michelles Oak Ct: Davis Jamie M to Schrand Eric Charles; $182,000

5514 Pinecrest Dr: Deye Mary Ann to Deye Shelby & Jeffrey Madden; $200,000

5560 Westwood Northern Bv: Brook Deborah M to Lan Trinh Inc; $145,000

5976 Daleview Rd: Carr Chester A & Mary E to Ruehl Mitchell J & Amy M Ruehl; $226,900

6006 Red Tail Ln: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Hadley Joan & David Hadley; $512,819

6009 Red Tail Ln: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Busch Scott O & Kara M Busch; $648,000

6181 Daleview Rd: Mortimer Marvin E to Miller Iii John L; $205,000

6205 Berauer Rd: Wagner Julie M & Duane E Whitehead to Wagner Julie M; $61,355

6253 Eagles Lake Dr: Ballew Claree to Bushman Susan M; $210,000

6706 Kelseys Oak Ct: Ruter Melissa A to Talbert Carroll J; $193,000

Race Rd: Board Of Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services to Toward Independence Inc; $66,400

Greenhills

10 Hadley Rd: Olson Pamela K to Lopez Anibal Valentin Aguilar &; $220,000

Harrison

87 Flintstone Dr: Rolf William R & Mary Beth to Lonneman Luke Richard; $130,000

Hyde Park

2632 Handasyde Ave: Lauch Jerry & Joan to Laverty Charlene; $925,000

3441 Zumstein Ave: Sullivan Francis W to Beyer Sam & Molly Beyer; $625,000

3617 Amberson Ave: Hausmann Meghann K to Calvert Alec & Sarah Feldkamp; $385,000

3635 Edwards Rd: Devine Jill A to Stier Ryan G & Hongan Du; $486,000

Indian Hill

5000 Taft Pl: Kasten Ingrid R to Sand Creek Trust; $2,135,500

Lockland

210 Elm St: Community Improvement Corporation Of Lockland to Jones Robin; $2,500

Loveland

230 Cherokee Dr: Moore Kelci to Mandel Jamie L & Tyler Saneholtz; $195,000

318 Albright Dr: Collett James C & Terry L to Lopez Diego Alejandro &; $303,000

Madeira

5857 Cherokee Dr: Wade Edith N to Sh Kay Properties LLC; $260,000

7005 Miami Ave: Milgo Maderia Properties to Maderia Crossing Inc; $2,150,000

7106 Thomas Dr: 4th Street Capital LLC to Spatz Elizabeth & Nicholas David Hager; $342,500

Madisonville

5535 Davies Pl: Btre Holdings LLC to Mensah Naiah L; $300,000

Miami Township

3576 Chestnut Park Ln: Witt Heidi A to Breitbeil Mona L; $215,000

4762 Zion Rd: Kraus Ronald A & Donna M to Dauer Cody M; $335,000

Buckridge Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $96,300

Mount Airy

2727 Robers Ave: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Diarra Mariam & Niame Sanogo; $205,000

5262 Ponderosa Dr: Dupont Mary Faye to Foggie Clyde; $173,250

Mount Auburn

334 Milton St: Mitchell Reginald L & Jatara J to Ratterman Edward R; $275,500

Mount Healthy

1518 Rugg St: Releford Dallas G to Eder Brothers Ltd; $66,300

7341 Werner Ave: Dornbach Ronald & Rose to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company; $80,200

8037 Hamilton Ave: Stone Bobby J Jr & Melanie to C & W Dg Holdings LLC; $250,000

Mount Lookout

3583 Linwood Ave: Kassem Nasser to Dilcher Jacob & Melissa Midence; $252,500

816 Delta Ave: 816 Delta LLC to Mcdelta LLC; $400,000

Mount Washington

2202 Beechmont Ave: 2202 Beechmont LLC to Sieber Corbly Holding LLC; $525,000

2204 Beechmont Ave: 2202 Beechmont LLC to Sieber Corbly Holding LLC; $525,000

6039 Heis Te: Napa Investments Inc to Andrews Nathan Charles; $275,000

6220 Corbly Rd: 2202 Beechmont LLC to Sieber Corbly Holding LLC; $525,000

6222 Corbly Rd: 2202 Beechmont LLC to Sieber Corbly Holding LLC; $525,000

6429 Glade Ave: Warner Paul H to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $196,000

Newtown

6764 Main St: Fraher Emily Vaughan to Linger Noah W; $150,000

North College Hill

1287 Galbraith Rd: Ono And Galbraith LLC to Nrw Properties LLC; $105,000

1708 Flora Ave: Soldvilla Rosa Maria to Foster Stephen D & Nichole Alexandra Shinkos; $215,000

2006 Carpenter Dr: Johnson Honee Lee to Home Recreations LLC; $145,000

2007 Emerson Ave: Halimi Steve to Th Property Owner I LLC; $170,000

6955 La Boiteaux Ave: Thiess Florence to Voyles Co LLC; $105,000

Northside

1633 Hoffner St: Leach Gary L to Shiffer Deanna Lynn; $105,000

4509 Hamilton Ave: Self Made Real Estate Group LLC to K Srobinson LLC; $300,000

Norwood

1849 Tilden Ave: Tyler Emily & Jason Percival to Apel Christian D & Marisa A Apel; $450,000

2348 Robertson Ave: Whr Properties LLC to Deuber Eric R; $290,000

2612 Shanmoor Ave: U S Bank National Association Not In Its Indivdual Capacity But Solely As Indenture Trustee to Parkside Developement Group LLC; $83,000

5438 Rolston Ave: Mystical Meadows Holdings LLC to Panther Property Development LLC; $53,000

Oakley

3326 Sterling Wy: Turenne Marc A to Smith John Michael; $295,000

3883 Drakewood Dr: Nee David & Joanna Louise to Horsman Carol; $574,900

4796 Ridge Ave: Haven Modern Hair Studio LLC to 4796 Ridge Ave LLC; $414,000

Over-the-Rhine

1509 Race St: Paulsen Robbie Ellen to Ramachandra Meera & Daniel T Hamill III Tr; $440,000

212 Klotter Ave: 212 Klotter Vnb LLC to Brown Daniel; $190,475

Paddock Hills

4509 Barbara Pl: U S Bank Trust Na Tr to Osei Mary; $270,000

Pendleton

1325 Pendleton St: Historic Limited Liability Company to 1323 25 Pendleton Street LLC; $855,900

Pleasant Ridge

5326 Lester Rd: Hein Management LLC to Bischel William; $355,000

6270 Cortelyou Ave: Porowski Edward P to Sehlhorst Dan; $97,500

Reading

117 Bunker Hill Ct: Troy Kathleen M to Harvey James Thomas & Alfreda A Green Harvey; $250,000

120 Vine St: Mdk Realty LLC to Crd Property Holdings LLC; $203,000

Riverside

3522 Leland Ave: Luis Construction LLC to Cisse Hamadoun; $135,000

Sayler Park

204 Rockaway Ave: Boulden Dandre A & Amanada K Boulden to Inshallah Flipsters LLC; $40,000

579 Trison Dr: Ritter Farm Development Co to Sparks Investments LLC; $123,000

Trison Dr: Ritter Farm Development Co to Sparks Investments LLC; $123,000

Sharonville

10811 Cragview Ct: Baur Andrew D to Dick Kevin D; $87,000

3507 Concerto Dr: Grant Shaun Andrew to Grant Shaun Andrew; $78,000

4020 Haverstraw Dr: Hunter Thomas H Jr & Joanne K to Little Masters LLC; $160,100

4161 Beavercreek Cr: Randolph Andrew L & Emily to White Richard Tr & Carol A White Tr; $218,000

Silverton

3910 Fordham Pl: Justice Harry M W to Butcher Jadyn L & Joseph W Morganroth; $206,970

South Cumminsville

1792 Dreman Ave: Fourth World Capital LLC to Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Haj & Alya Alhalep; $54,000

South Fairmount

1696 Montrose St: Ervin Donald to Boyasko Greg P; $10,000

2080 Bickel Ave: Fourth World Capital LLC to Mnje LLC; $62,000

Springdale

1 Sheakely Wy: Princeton Properties Inc to Princeton Hill Properties LLC; $1,200,000

100 Merchant St: Princeton Properties Inc to Princeton Hill Properties LLC; $1,200,000

Springfield Township

1098 Meadowind Ct: Jo Mat Properties LLC to Mukes Marvin; $140,000

1356 Randomhill Rd: Guan Xiaoqun to Swan Holdings LLC; $143,000

1559 Meredith Dr: Bazel Theodore Jr to Selmon Charles; $55,000

1579 Meredith Dr: Boyd John S & Lorraine E to Selmon Charles E; $37,500

1943 Windmill Wy: Bertstine Properties LLC to Coleman Aaron & Sjamekko Early Coleman; $190,000

1987 Greenpine Dr: Tin Derin O to Mynatt Vernon Keith Jr & Kathryn Dee Smith; $299,999

2364 Roxanna Dr: Schmidt Michael F & Susanna K to Johnson Whitney R; $166,171

6304 Stella Ave: Carson James S to U S Bank National Association As Legal; $103,000

715 Castlegate Ln: Caproni Debra L to Perry Antoinette & Nicholas Dominic Perry; $195,000

8765 Monsanto Dr: Siebenburgen Amy to Plante Samantha; $249,000

9611 Timbermill Ct: Tucker Linda & James Michael Backs to Castillo Eveling Ileuna Herrera & Samuel Antonio; $335,000

9697 Fallsridge Ct: Tri State Homes LLC to Krieger Brian T & Melissa M Krieger; $335,000

St. Bernard

4810 Chalet Dr: Nuckols Deonte to Voyles Co LLC; $37,500

Sycamore Township

3703 Belfast Ave: Lambert Scott & Amy L Perkinson to Lambert Jay Thomas & Amy Louise Lambert; $240,000

3730 Jeffrey Ct: Rave Virginia E Tr to Zang Cassidy Rebecca; $400,000

4085 Larchview Dr: Next Journey Home Offers LLC to Siekman Jeff & Lisa Cannon; $297,000

5948 Vyvette Pl: Ferrara Roberta Niehaus to Marz Nolan; $313,000

7462 Tiki Ave: Parker Kathleen to Ramirez Roberto Luis Fernandez & Valentino; $445,000

7645 Montgomery Rd: Malanchuk Michael Tr to Lily Homes LLC; $128,000

8088 Carnaby Ln: Murdock Joan to Springer Anthony & Hope Strain; $600,000

8215 York St: Deer Park Development LLC to Mer Land Development LLC; $112,000

Symmes Township

10860 Shadow Glen Dr: Hamilton Davy to Singh Harvinder; $381,600

11792 Gable Glen Ln: Finch Charlotte R to Daly James E & Leslie L Daly; $180,000

9154 Pinewood Dr: Slater Jacob & Amanda to Castle Amanda Lucking & Steven Jon Kolp; $550,000

Terrace Park

731 Elm Ave: Turcotte Claire Meldrum Tr to Randall John Patrick & Michelle Renee Randall; $1,150,000

Walnut Hills

652 Wayne St: J Noble Real Estate LLC to Black Brent; $420,000

West End

420 Dayton St: Byes Rosemary A to Acw Homes LLC; $105,000

422 Dayton St: Byes Rosemary A to Acw Homes LLC; $105,000

West Price Hill

1170 Coronado Ave: O Meara Allison M to Kressler Tara S; $215,000

1754 Ashbrook Dr: Forwalt Douglas to Bowen Desirae; $155,000

3916 Liberty St: Prather Joseph to Murph Ramona; $8,000

4032 Jamestown St: Gilkey Daniel S to Iddrisu Jamaldeen; $78,400

4785 Hardwick Dr: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Gc South Star Properties LLC; $92,000

4850 Glenway Ave: Kroger Limited Partnership I to Cincinnati Capital Partners 155 LLC; $1,800,000

5036 Sidney Rd: Lmcf 10 LLC to Angie Properties LLC; $116,000

555 Virgil Rd: Vb One LLC to Gallagher Margaret; $129,900

670 Pedretti Ave: Morgan Deborah A to Gray Lonnie Jr; $110,000

Westwood

2751 Queenswood Dr: Drummond Kevin M to Bartel Noah M; $170,000

3077 West Tower Ave: Hargis Ryan to Minges Rose; $210,000

3316 Sheridan St: Fessel Diane L to Phillips Richard L; $110,000

3323 Gamble Ave: Romans Eight LLC to Barrell Sirena & Daniel Mcmullen; $285,000

3325 Robinet Dr: Csma Ft LLC C/o Ryan LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I; $130,640

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

10040 Woeste Road: Alicia Sebastian and Phillip Sebastian to Andrew Groh; $330,000

14 Thatcher Court: The Estate of Wanda Maddy to Dawn Bramlett and Arthur White Jr.; $230,000

1854 Grandview Road: Nancy and Reuben Turner to Joseph Kinney; $120,000

3570 James Lane: Tina and Chris Fetters to Ben Cassell; $304,000

4 Rockledge Court: Tiffany and Adam Hay to Garrett Borger; $365,000

6 Driftwood Court: Virginia Byrd to Hannah Lunde and Stephen Shaw; $255,000

656 Streamside Drive Lower: The Drees Company to Jerri and Timothy Lenz; $329,000

7461 Flintshire Drive, unit 6-302: Bailey Vertin and John Wood III to Michile and Mark Longwell; $220,000

7751 Devonshire Drive, unit 31-101: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Jennifer Burris-Whitaker; $274,500

7789 Devonshire Drive unit 32-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Judith Creech; $309,000

7813 W. Timber Creek Drive: Courtney and Isalah Maines to Julie Miller; $370,000

843 Riffle Ridge, unit B: The Drees Company to Patricia Schuchter; $381,000

Burlington

1005 Lodge View Court, unit 31-301: Alice Bosse to Milagros Arevalo-Padilla and Joseph Stanfield; $317,000

1919 Georgetown Drive: Teresa and Thomas Pennix to Kristina and Carl Taylor; $360,000

2675 Paragon Mill Drive, unit 24-304: Betty and Gary McHugh to Todd Morgan; $250,000

2768 Sunchase Boulevard: Jennifer and Zachary Hicks to Kye Wilder; $550,000

5003 Pinebluff Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lauri and Anderson Muse; $439,000

Cold Spring

3 Millstone Court: Noah McLane to Marwan Asad; $155,000

30 Brightwood Drive: Christine and Nicholas Hoffman to Sara Steffen and Spencer Dee; $270,000

Covington

1 Riverside Place, unit 504: Katherine and Michel Schwartz to Diamond Empire Properties, LLC; $1,600,000

110 Tando Way: Kaanpali Renovations, LLC to LRE I, LLC; $145,000

110 Tando Way: Wayne Smith and Daniel Cummins to Kaanapali Renovations, LLC; $130,000

122 W. 32nd St.: Raul Tenorio to Anoop Kang; $136,500

1828 Scott Boulevard: Mary and Joseph Morrison to Kelly White and James McDonough; $350,000

201 Johnson St.: D.C. Morrision Company to Durrow Developments, LLC; $2,125,000

219 Sterrett Ave.: Barbara and Russell Horsley to Karen Guiterrez and Jeffrey Michaelson; $510,000

2232 Genevieve Lane: Barbara and Dale DeMoss to Adam Uhlenbrock; $215,000

2318 Bella Ridge, unit 159B: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mary and Michael MacIsaac; $290,000

2420 Arezzo St., unit 400-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Ryan Dowdy; $248,000

2432 Arezzo St., unit 400-305: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Allison McLeenan; $209,500

2460 Arezzo St., unit 401-300: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Phillip Koehler; $215,000

3111 Decoursey Ave.: B.S.Z., Inc. to Mohammed Aljanbi; $150,000

405 E. 16th St.: SFR3-AIC, LLC to Laura Valasco and Juan Fierros; $55,000

517 Highland Ave.: Shannon Bailey to JDS Holdings III, LLC; $94,500

82 Pitman Court: Abigail Wahl and Adam Comp to Samantha Tallman; $261,000

821 Perry St.: Nimbus Capital, LLC to ABC REO, LLC; $65,000

921 York St.: Janet Armstrong to Danielle Butler and Al Castillo; $310,000

928 Montague Road: West Side Capital, LLC to Lorena and Marcus Esler; $240,000

Crescent Springs

2502 Lilywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Caroline and Christopher Owens; $655,500

2504 Elyria Court, unit 15-303: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Erin Mogus and Curt Mogus; $249,000

2505 Lilywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Abhinandya Datta and Rhiti Chatterjef; $550,000

2512 Elyria Court, unit 15-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Nedehisa Arizabalo; $287,500

2540 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lillian Rice and Michael Picca; $284,500

2563 Avon Drive: Caitlyn and Robert Lucas III to Joyce Smith; $187,500

Crestview Hills

2711 Copper Coin: James Riley to Jacqueline and Gregory Durrett; $229,500

Dayton

412 Berry St.: LOL Group, LLC to Alpha V Properties, LLC; $105,000

916 Maple Ave.: Opal Kidd to Victor Walls; $180,000

DeMossville

3832 Alexander Road: Keith Kitts to Kieghly Halpin and Colton Williams; $75,000

Edgewood

624 Dudley Road: Elizabeth Jackson to Christian Schweitzer; $199,500

Elsmere

614 Garvey Ave.: Shelby and Kyle Fieger to Cheryl and Michael Kroetz; $180,000

Erlanger

160 Herrington Court, unit 9: Tammy Schwarberg to Rachel and David Thigpen; $140,500

214 Forest Ave.: Heather and Bryan Carver to Curtis McRae; $180,000

3330 Tallwood Court: Shonda and Kenneth Ferguson to Jennifer and Scott Rains Jr.; $252,000

Florence

1396 Taramore Drive, unit 16-104: Mary and Gregory Kunkel to Lisa Schrader and Joshua Thomas; $194,000

146 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 568: Kimberly Pietrosky to Kenneth Lawson; $153,000

1511 Flintridge Road: Cammie and Brian Ochs to Joseph Cardosi; $580,000

1762 Mimosa Trail, unit 45-203: Kathy Crane to Penny Beach; $204,000

1774 Mimost Trail, unit 45-204: Martin Wygant to Kathy Crane; $210,000

6021 Belair Drive: Robin and David Krueger to Lela and Dean Marshall; $230,000

6472 Deermeade Drive: Ralph Keith to Thomas Smith; $330,000

70 Edward Ave.: Maurice Meister to Mary Schweizer and Christian Schweizer; $210,000

8475 Watersedge Drrve: Sharon Simpson to Sabrina and Gary Klein; $223,000

8615 Ellingsworth Way, unit 7C: Thomas Krpata to Land8615, LLC; $150,000

8925 Evergreen Drive: Megan Neiheisel to Stallion Investments, LLC; $175,000

Fort Mitchell

16 Greenbriar Ave.: Stephanie and Joseph Sciamanna to Katherine Mullins and Jeffrey Lawson; $470,000

41 Sunnymeade Drive: The Dwayne Dumont Gouge and Christine Readnour-Gouge Trust to Julie Anderson and Ross Oates; $615,000

Fort Thomas

111 Winding Way, unit 11A: Flora and Thomas Halloran to Ashley and Charles Quinlan; $215,000

28 Carriage House Drive, unit 28: Melody Gold and Michael Bizzarro to Michael Adams; $207,000

56 S. Grand Ave.: Happy Dog Properties, LLC to Nicole and Vincent Pangallo; $300,000

724 S. Grand Ave.: Ruth Burgenstock to Kenneth Smith; $310,500

Fort Wright

1056 Emery Drive: Dyann and Robert Pagan to MPE Consulting, LLC; $85,000

200 Lookout Heights Lane: Matthew Vanzant to Scott Culbertson Investments, LLC; $235,000

306 Birchwood Drive: The Estate of Robert T. Machowski to Stephanie Hacker and Tyler Regan; $300,000

Hebron

2232 Elias Boone Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Samuel Bambach; $390,000

2375 Hummingbird Lane: Emily Lucas to Zarina Stankov and Borslav Stankov; $225,000

2406 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Patricia Davies and Paul Davies; $375,000

2680 Bethlehem Lane: Amanda and James Settles to Julei McFarland and Stephen Thompson; $270,000

3312 Cornerstone Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lori and Nicholas Greico; $435,500

Independence

10610 Cotswold Way: The Drees Company to Reeta and John Zowtiak; $733,500

12005 Blue Ash Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Madison Kramer and Hayden Smith; $400,000

2038 Patriot Way: Dennis Hicks to Autumn Creekmore and Angelic Boyers; $355,000

6363 Arabian Drive: Alicia and Jarrod Miller to Claudia and Stanton Granger; $335,000

Ludlow

24 Ash St.: Resource Realty Group, LLC to Chadwick Wehage; $160,000

445 Oak St.: SBK Properties, LLC to Steven Murray; $210,000

Newport

1041 Columbia St.: Rhjs Properties, LLC to Mary Schweitzer and Christina Schweitzer; $155,000

89 Mayo Circle: Virginia Hafer to MPE Consulting, LLC; $190,000

Taylor Mill

5364 Millstone Court, unit 3G: Bonnie Dickens to Kevjo Properties, LLC; $165,000

Union

10489 Brookhurst Lane North: The Drees Company to Deborah Redel and David Evertz; $544,500

1071 Whirlaway Drive: Ellen Hokkanen to Katti and Michael Ricke; $445,000

11014 US Highway 42: Maggie and Lennie Stewart to Charlene Gripshover and Ryan Nunn; $245,000

1120 Abbington Drive: Dianne and Peter Kindzierski Jr. to Ran and Lok Allay; $407,500

2820 Beaver Road: Tricia and Michael Schneider to Emily and David Kasselmann; $2,750,000

4652 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Monica Ashcraft; $473,000

4741 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Heather and Dillon Ruth; $749,000

6183 Vintage Fleet Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Nicole and Ryan Long; $658,500

8706 Caberet Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jacqueline Cohen; $620,500

Villa Hills

2522 Frank St.: Beau Sawyer to Stamp Estates, LLC; $175,000

2703 River Birch Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Myles Murphy; $969,000

2721 Wesley Drive: Stephanie and Joseph Durairaj to Sarosh Homes, LLC; $245,000

2785 Shellbark Circle: The Drees Company to Carolina and JC Briones; $677,000

916 Mary St.: Christine and Stevie Fitch, Sarah and Cory Chambers, Ryanne and William Ross Jr. to Jeffrey and Craig England; $320,000

922 Sunglow St.: Amy Losey to Karen Terry; $250,000

Walton

1018 Camin Lane: Donna and Daniel Childress to Deborah and Kenneth Schroeder; $715,000

12271 US Highway 42: BBRD Property Management, LLC to Emily Craddock; $120,000

1237 Couch Court: The Drees Company to Ariel Smith and Frank Rowland and Kelly Rowland; $375,000

16 Alta Vista Drive: Mommouth Street Properties, LLC to Patricia and Nicholas Vassale Jr.; $295,000

2009 Cedora Lane: CAC Developments, LLC to Peoples Choice Homes, LLC; $150,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $2.75 million Union home sale among the week's top property transfers