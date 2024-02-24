$2.75 million Union home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Amberley Village
8600 Arborcrest Dr: Viel Scott & Sheri to Dillon Trevin & Shawn Dillon; $535,000
Anderson Township
1337 Voll Rd: Palazzolo Anthony & Megan to Kilbacak Sally & Emran Kilbacak; $285,000
1344 Beacon Rd: Vulgus LLC to Ggg Reality Inc; $180,000
1356 Plazaview Ct: Jewell Joyce A Tr to Edaili Saamr; $160,000
1984 Rusticwood Ln: Scheidler Mark E & Susan J to Brewer Meaghan Clark & Kevin Michael Brewer; $350,000
613 Sandker Ln: Gregel-gam Anderson LLC to Dicarlo Adam; $38,000
7243 Concordridge Dr: Necessary David & Christina Danielle to Necessary David & Christina Danielle; $450,000
8136 Guthrie Ln: Gregel-gam Anderson LLC to Dicarlo Adam; $27,000
Blue Ash
11049 Corine Ave: Buttrom James E Jr to Buttrom Dorothy J; $3,700
3451 Mohler Rd: Konuma Kazuo & Shoko to Turner Tasha S & Patrick R Turner; $389,000
4101 Retreat Dr: Flaherty Michael D & Tammie A Wurtz to Kaleem Tasneem; $1,100,000
4616 Cooper Rd: Wittenberg Robert L to Brusman Nathaniel & Audrey Brusman; $362,000
8773 Kenwood Rd: Willis Eileen A Tr to Arter Brent D; $400,000
9384 Cardinal Ct: Td Premier Properties LLC to Kent Matthew & Georgia Cooper; $340,000
9823 Villageview Ct: Linduff Mary Jo to Pfeiffer Craig David & Cecillia Ann Hailey; $550,000
Bond Hill
1967 Berkley Ave: Hyatt Courtnie A Tr to Feltha Joshua; $196,000
Carthage
6514 Fairpark Ave: Lre 1 LLC to Brightness LLC; $165,000
Cheviot
3477 Mayfair Ave: Noe Robert A & Angel R Sudberry to Macedo Dennise & Jose Luis Macedo; $190,000
3608 Westwood Northern Bv: Seger Lisa K & Cheryl L Emerson to Young Kristina M; $98,000
3948 Delmar Ave: Doyle Harry & Mary Beth Buzek to Doyle Abigail Rose; $190,000
4044 Mcfarran Ave: Cummings Sharon Tr to Boyles Casey; $120,000
Cleves
108 Main St: Atp LLC to Wagner Thomas A Jr & Ann N; $10,000
153 Mt Nebo Rd: Ashcraft Gregory J to Ashcraft Benjamin Anthony; $205,000
253 Miami Ave: O E B Holdings LLC to Yaeger Nathan & Ronald Mcdaniel; $157,000
53 Timea Ave: Carroll Patrick J to Macke Gary & Christina Macke; $22,000
Clifton
14 Greendale Ave: Clay Ewann to Tri State Improvement Company; $10,000
4038 Clifton Ave: Boyd Norman G & Roberta A to Singh Genet A; $499,000
4056 Clifton Ridge Dr: Husin Nadia & Maram Kebab to Haj Hamed Monzer; $600,000
Clifton Hts/University Hts/Fairview
2467 Mcmicken Ave: Makov Eran to Findestry LLC; $275,000
Colerain Township
10147 Windswept Ln: Kent Jay to Lane Cloyd & Lesa Lane; $110,000
10216 Dewhill Ln: Bsfr Ii Owner I LLC to Bsfr Trs Ii LLC; $183,950
2390 Golf Dr: Glazier Joann to Stubbers Brittney Diane; $77,000
2662 Royal Glen Dr: Bush Joyce A to Nestland Real Estate LLC; $127,000
3061 Niagara St: Hiser Roy F to Wagner Robert; $150,000
3285 Pebblebrook Ln: Doughman Arnold L to Buckley William Roy & Rochelle D Buckley; $85,000
3335 Dolomar Dr: Back Florence M to Viel Kendall; $195,000
3372 Harry Lee Ln: Richardson Ian & Cearra Dawn to Beltran Erika & Michael Almanza; $186,000
3461 Rocker Dr: Salzi Phillip J Jr to Lre 2 LLC; $260,000
5554 Desertgold Dr: Wurzelbacher Jared & Christina Gruenwald to Macke Patrick & Emily Mccormick; $349,900
7210 Creekview Dr: Atkinson Geoffrey to Steers Clayton; $122,500
9443 Willowgate Dr: Kruetzkamp Jill Ann to Mitchell Morgan Alexis; $115,000
9513 Anaheim Ct: Salyers Chandra to Kwinjax Investments LLC; $103,500
9895 Marino Dr: A3 Property Development LLC to Anderson Debra; $175,000
College Hill
1215 Galbraith Rd: Eb E Barg Portfolio LLC to Lopez Mynor & Regina A Pastor Lopez; $115,000
6246 Collegevue Pl: Guan Xiaoqun to Campbell Kayla Alexis; $171,000
6432 Aspen Wy: Drahman Keith to Rodriguez Rlorena Rodriguez & Michael Woody; $279,543
Columbia Township
6926 Buckingham Pl: Rosa Travis & Makenzie to Reichert Allison; $335,000
Crosby Township
10477 Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Cho Han Mi; $360,910
10489 Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Nickoson Susan Marie & Sarah Marie Nickoson; $368,935
10497 Franklin Dr: Nvr Inc to Mai Christopher Aaron; $343,250
7336 Vista View Cr: Tennant Justin M & Jessica D to Bostwick David; $400,000
Deer Park
4031 Lansdowne Ave: Robertson Jessica & Jordan Rosenfield to Tegeder Patrick & Emily Tegeder; $266,500
Delhi Township
4747 Basil Ln: Mcarthur Jeffery @5 to Mcarthur Jeffery @4; $32,076
4747 Basil Ln: Mcarthur Joshua @ 5 to Mcarthur Jeffery @5; $10,692
515 Allenford Ct: Loren Real Estate LLC to Brightness LLC; $285,000
6402 Timberhill Ct: Nickoson Susan M to Gilbert Brian & Joelle Gilbert; $315,000
East End
900 Adams Crossing: Barber Steven B & Mildred R to Wagener Susan & Daniel Wagener; $550,000
900 Adams Crossing: Boyne Kevin R Trustee to Simons David & Charlotte; $540,000
East Price Hill
302 Purcell Ave: Fallegur Homes LLC to Ibbott17 LLC; $199,900
3422 Kensington Pl: Gallo Crystal Amanda to Proper Offer LLC; $18,000
966 Fairbanks Ave: Gt Apartments LLC to Arlinghaus Contracting LLC; $10,000
East Westwood
3599 Mchenry Ave: Le Woods Brandie to Westwood Portfolio LLC; $35,375
Elmwood Place
4 Linden St: Cincinnati Choice Properties to Dockside Direct LLC; $72,000
Evanston
1962 Fairfax Ave: Starcap LLC to Patton Caleb; $208,000
2015 Fairfax Ave: Gibler Walter to Cp Legacy Holdings Inc; $135,000
3501 Bevis Ave: Johnson Beulah to Turnkey Cashflow LLC; $97,500
Fairfax
3874 Meadowlark Ln: Hembree William J to Kelly Steven M & Melinda S Mcdulin; $240,000
Forest Park
1095 Indra Ct: Hayles Gary & Andrea A to Harding Danheisha; $220,000
11404 Hanover Rd: Smith Mark Anthony & Jamie Lee to Velasquez Sandra Aurora Martin & Marcelino Sales; $200,000
11708 Holgate Dr: Giraldi Felipe to Mendoza Ingrid Amelia Rodriguez; $225,000
860 Hanson Dr: Best Home Buyers LLC to Hd Properties LLC; $130,000
Glendale
195 Fountain Ave: Holtz Ii Robert A & Megan B to Thomson Joshua E & Allison J Thomson; $500,000
Golf Manor
6255 Hammel Ave: Ostendorf Enterprises LLC to Gramling Lane & Lauren Gramling; $158,000
Green Township
1840 Ebenezer Rd: Redmond Bryon & Amy to Oleary Cindy & John Baker; $295,000
2205 Fayhill Dr: Bsfr Trs Ii LLC to Hernandez Wilson Cabrera; $200,000
3033 Crestmoor Ln: Wernke Michael J to Jaymico Management LLC; $177,000
3073 Brookview Dr: Dorn Karen Marie Trustee to Gibbs Amanda & Jeremy Combs; $80,000
3171 Kleeman Rd: Cummings Sharon Tr to Boyles Casey; $140,000
3200 Floridale Ln: Simpson John A & Michele M to Almomen Yousif; $180,000
3371 Forestview Dr: Phillips Richard L to Wessels Kelsey; $305,000
5195 Rybolt Rd: Taylor Pamela & Dean to Snell Jacob A & Destanie L Snell; $226,500
5423 Bluesky Dr: Smith Christi D @3 to Jewett Meghan & Nathan Paul Kunce; $129,900
5461 Michelles Oak Ct: Davis Jamie M to Schrand Eric Charles; $182,000
5514 Pinecrest Dr: Deye Mary Ann to Deye Shelby & Jeffrey Madden; $200,000
5560 Westwood Northern Bv: Brook Deborah M to Lan Trinh Inc; $145,000
5976 Daleview Rd: Carr Chester A & Mary E to Ruehl Mitchell J & Amy M Ruehl; $226,900
6006 Red Tail Ln: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Hadley Joan & David Hadley; $512,819
6009 Red Tail Ln: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Busch Scott O & Kara M Busch; $648,000
6181 Daleview Rd: Mortimer Marvin E to Miller Iii John L; $205,000
6205 Berauer Rd: Wagner Julie M & Duane E Whitehead to Wagner Julie M; $61,355
6253 Eagles Lake Dr: Ballew Claree to Bushman Susan M; $210,000
6706 Kelseys Oak Ct: Ruter Melissa A to Talbert Carroll J; $193,000
Race Rd: Board Of Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services to Toward Independence Inc; $66,400
Greenhills
10 Hadley Rd: Olson Pamela K to Lopez Anibal Valentin Aguilar &; $220,000
Harrison
87 Flintstone Dr: Rolf William R & Mary Beth to Lonneman Luke Richard; $130,000
Hyde Park
2632 Handasyde Ave: Lauch Jerry & Joan to Laverty Charlene; $925,000
3441 Zumstein Ave: Sullivan Francis W to Beyer Sam & Molly Beyer; $625,000
3617 Amberson Ave: Hausmann Meghann K to Calvert Alec & Sarah Feldkamp; $385,000
3635 Edwards Rd: Devine Jill A to Stier Ryan G & Hongan Du; $486,000
Indian Hill
5000 Taft Pl: Kasten Ingrid R to Sand Creek Trust; $2,135,500
Lockland
210 Elm St: Community Improvement Corporation Of Lockland to Jones Robin; $2,500
Loveland
230 Cherokee Dr: Moore Kelci to Mandel Jamie L & Tyler Saneholtz; $195,000
318 Albright Dr: Collett James C & Terry L to Lopez Diego Alejandro &; $303,000
Madeira
5857 Cherokee Dr: Wade Edith N to Sh Kay Properties LLC; $260,000
7005 Miami Ave: Milgo Maderia Properties to Maderia Crossing Inc; $2,150,000
7106 Thomas Dr: 4th Street Capital LLC to Spatz Elizabeth & Nicholas David Hager; $342,500
Madisonville
5535 Davies Pl: Btre Holdings LLC to Mensah Naiah L; $300,000
Miami Township
3576 Chestnut Park Ln: Witt Heidi A to Breitbeil Mona L; $215,000
4762 Zion Rd: Kraus Ronald A & Donna M to Dauer Cody M; $335,000
Buckridge Dr: Kma Westside Development Inc to Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC; $96,300
Mount Airy
2727 Robers Ave: We Said Yes to The Mess LLC to Diarra Mariam & Niame Sanogo; $205,000
5262 Ponderosa Dr: Dupont Mary Faye to Foggie Clyde; $173,250
Mount Auburn
334 Milton St: Mitchell Reginald L & Jatara J to Ratterman Edward R; $275,500
Mount Healthy
1518 Rugg St: Releford Dallas G to Eder Brothers Ltd; $66,300
7341 Werner Ave: Dornbach Ronald & Rose to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company; $80,200
8037 Hamilton Ave: Stone Bobby J Jr & Melanie to C & W Dg Holdings LLC; $250,000
Mount Lookout
3583 Linwood Ave: Kassem Nasser to Dilcher Jacob & Melissa Midence; $252,500
816 Delta Ave: 816 Delta LLC to Mcdelta LLC; $400,000
Mount Washington
2202 Beechmont Ave: 2202 Beechmont LLC to Sieber Corbly Holding LLC; $525,000
2204 Beechmont Ave: 2202 Beechmont LLC to Sieber Corbly Holding LLC; $525,000
6039 Heis Te: Napa Investments Inc to Andrews Nathan Charles; $275,000
6220 Corbly Rd: 2202 Beechmont LLC to Sieber Corbly Holding LLC; $525,000
6222 Corbly Rd: 2202 Beechmont LLC to Sieber Corbly Holding LLC; $525,000
6429 Glade Ave: Warner Paul H to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $196,000
Newtown
6764 Main St: Fraher Emily Vaughan to Linger Noah W; $150,000
North College Hill
1287 Galbraith Rd: Ono And Galbraith LLC to Nrw Properties LLC; $105,000
1708 Flora Ave: Soldvilla Rosa Maria to Foster Stephen D & Nichole Alexandra Shinkos; $215,000
2006 Carpenter Dr: Johnson Honee Lee to Home Recreations LLC; $145,000
2007 Emerson Ave: Halimi Steve to Th Property Owner I LLC; $170,000
6955 La Boiteaux Ave: Thiess Florence to Voyles Co LLC; $105,000
Northside
1633 Hoffner St: Leach Gary L to Shiffer Deanna Lynn; $105,000
4509 Hamilton Ave: Self Made Real Estate Group LLC to K Srobinson LLC; $300,000
Norwood
1849 Tilden Ave: Tyler Emily & Jason Percival to Apel Christian D & Marisa A Apel; $450,000
2348 Robertson Ave: Whr Properties LLC to Deuber Eric R; $290,000
2612 Shanmoor Ave: U S Bank National Association Not In Its Indivdual Capacity But Solely As Indenture Trustee to Parkside Developement Group LLC; $83,000
5438 Rolston Ave: Mystical Meadows Holdings LLC to Panther Property Development LLC; $53,000
Oakley
3326 Sterling Wy: Turenne Marc A to Smith John Michael; $295,000
3883 Drakewood Dr: Nee David & Joanna Louise to Horsman Carol; $574,900
4796 Ridge Ave: Haven Modern Hair Studio LLC to 4796 Ridge Ave LLC; $414,000
Over-the-Rhine
1509 Race St: Paulsen Robbie Ellen to Ramachandra Meera & Daniel T Hamill III Tr; $440,000
212 Klotter Ave: 212 Klotter Vnb LLC to Brown Daniel; $190,475
Paddock Hills
4509 Barbara Pl: U S Bank Trust Na Tr to Osei Mary; $270,000
Pendleton
1325 Pendleton St: Historic Limited Liability Company to 1323 25 Pendleton Street LLC; $855,900
Pleasant Ridge
5326 Lester Rd: Hein Management LLC to Bischel William; $355,000
6270 Cortelyou Ave: Porowski Edward P to Sehlhorst Dan; $97,500
Reading
117 Bunker Hill Ct: Troy Kathleen M to Harvey James Thomas & Alfreda A Green Harvey; $250,000
120 Vine St: Mdk Realty LLC to Crd Property Holdings LLC; $203,000
Riverside
3522 Leland Ave: Luis Construction LLC to Cisse Hamadoun; $135,000
Sayler Park
204 Rockaway Ave: Boulden Dandre A & Amanada K Boulden to Inshallah Flipsters LLC; $40,000
579 Trison Dr: Ritter Farm Development Co to Sparks Investments LLC; $123,000
Trison Dr: Ritter Farm Development Co to Sparks Investments LLC; $123,000
Sharonville
10811 Cragview Ct: Baur Andrew D to Dick Kevin D; $87,000
3507 Concerto Dr: Grant Shaun Andrew to Grant Shaun Andrew; $78,000
4020 Haverstraw Dr: Hunter Thomas H Jr & Joanne K to Little Masters LLC; $160,100
4161 Beavercreek Cr: Randolph Andrew L & Emily to White Richard Tr & Carol A White Tr; $218,000
Silverton
3910 Fordham Pl: Justice Harry M W to Butcher Jadyn L & Joseph W Morganroth; $206,970
South Cumminsville
1792 Dreman Ave: Fourth World Capital LLC to Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Haj & Alya Alhalep; $54,000
South Fairmount
1696 Montrose St: Ervin Donald to Boyasko Greg P; $10,000
2080 Bickel Ave: Fourth World Capital LLC to Mnje LLC; $62,000
Springdale
1 Sheakely Wy: Princeton Properties Inc to Princeton Hill Properties LLC; $1,200,000
100 Merchant St: Princeton Properties Inc to Princeton Hill Properties LLC; $1,200,000
Springfield Township
1098 Meadowind Ct: Jo Mat Properties LLC to Mukes Marvin; $140,000
1356 Randomhill Rd: Guan Xiaoqun to Swan Holdings LLC; $143,000
1559 Meredith Dr: Bazel Theodore Jr to Selmon Charles; $55,000
1579 Meredith Dr: Boyd John S & Lorraine E to Selmon Charles E; $37,500
1943 Windmill Wy: Bertstine Properties LLC to Coleman Aaron & Sjamekko Early Coleman; $190,000
1987 Greenpine Dr: Tin Derin O to Mynatt Vernon Keith Jr & Kathryn Dee Smith; $299,999
2364 Roxanna Dr: Schmidt Michael F & Susanna K to Johnson Whitney R; $166,171
6304 Stella Ave: Carson James S to U S Bank National Association As Legal; $103,000
715 Castlegate Ln: Caproni Debra L to Perry Antoinette & Nicholas Dominic Perry; $195,000
8765 Monsanto Dr: Siebenburgen Amy to Plante Samantha; $249,000
9611 Timbermill Ct: Tucker Linda & James Michael Backs to Castillo Eveling Ileuna Herrera & Samuel Antonio; $335,000
9697 Fallsridge Ct: Tri State Homes LLC to Krieger Brian T & Melissa M Krieger; $335,000
St. Bernard
4810 Chalet Dr: Nuckols Deonte to Voyles Co LLC; $37,500
Sycamore Township
3703 Belfast Ave: Lambert Scott & Amy L Perkinson to Lambert Jay Thomas & Amy Louise Lambert; $240,000
3730 Jeffrey Ct: Rave Virginia E Tr to Zang Cassidy Rebecca; $400,000
4085 Larchview Dr: Next Journey Home Offers LLC to Siekman Jeff & Lisa Cannon; $297,000
5948 Vyvette Pl: Ferrara Roberta Niehaus to Marz Nolan; $313,000
7462 Tiki Ave: Parker Kathleen to Ramirez Roberto Luis Fernandez & Valentino; $445,000
7645 Montgomery Rd: Malanchuk Michael Tr to Lily Homes LLC; $128,000
8088 Carnaby Ln: Murdock Joan to Springer Anthony & Hope Strain; $600,000
8215 York St: Deer Park Development LLC to Mer Land Development LLC; $112,000
Symmes Township
10860 Shadow Glen Dr: Hamilton Davy to Singh Harvinder; $381,600
11792 Gable Glen Ln: Finch Charlotte R to Daly James E & Leslie L Daly; $180,000
9154 Pinewood Dr: Slater Jacob & Amanda to Castle Amanda Lucking & Steven Jon Kolp; $550,000
Terrace Park
731 Elm Ave: Turcotte Claire Meldrum Tr to Randall John Patrick & Michelle Renee Randall; $1,150,000
Walnut Hills
652 Wayne St: J Noble Real Estate LLC to Black Brent; $420,000
West End
420 Dayton St: Byes Rosemary A to Acw Homes LLC; $105,000
422 Dayton St: Byes Rosemary A to Acw Homes LLC; $105,000
West Price Hill
1170 Coronado Ave: O Meara Allison M to Kressler Tara S; $215,000
1754 Ashbrook Dr: Forwalt Douglas to Bowen Desirae; $155,000
3916 Liberty St: Prather Joseph to Murph Ramona; $8,000
4032 Jamestown St: Gilkey Daniel S to Iddrisu Jamaldeen; $78,400
4785 Hardwick Dr: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Gc South Star Properties LLC; $92,000
4850 Glenway Ave: Kroger Limited Partnership I to Cincinnati Capital Partners 155 LLC; $1,800,000
5036 Sidney Rd: Lmcf 10 LLC to Angie Properties LLC; $116,000
555 Virgil Rd: Vb One LLC to Gallagher Margaret; $129,900
670 Pedretti Ave: Morgan Deborah A to Gray Lonnie Jr; $110,000
Westwood
2751 Queenswood Dr: Drummond Kevin M to Bartel Noah M; $170,000
3077 West Tower Ave: Hargis Ryan to Minges Rose; $210,000
3316 Sheridan St: Fessel Diane L to Phillips Richard L; $110,000
3323 Gamble Ave: Romans Eight LLC to Barrell Sirena & Daniel Mcmullen; $285,000
3325 Robinet Dr: Csma Ft LLC C/o Ryan LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I; $130,640
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
10040 Woeste Road: Alicia Sebastian and Phillip Sebastian to Andrew Groh; $330,000
14 Thatcher Court: The Estate of Wanda Maddy to Dawn Bramlett and Arthur White Jr.; $230,000
1854 Grandview Road: Nancy and Reuben Turner to Joseph Kinney; $120,000
3570 James Lane: Tina and Chris Fetters to Ben Cassell; $304,000
4 Rockledge Court: Tiffany and Adam Hay to Garrett Borger; $365,000
6 Driftwood Court: Virginia Byrd to Hannah Lunde and Stephen Shaw; $255,000
656 Streamside Drive Lower: The Drees Company to Jerri and Timothy Lenz; $329,000
7461 Flintshire Drive, unit 6-302: Bailey Vertin and John Wood III to Michile and Mark Longwell; $220,000
7751 Devonshire Drive, unit 31-101: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Jennifer Burris-Whitaker; $274,500
7789 Devonshire Drive unit 32-201: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Judith Creech; $309,000
7813 W. Timber Creek Drive: Courtney and Isalah Maines to Julie Miller; $370,000
843 Riffle Ridge, unit B: The Drees Company to Patricia Schuchter; $381,000
Burlington
1005 Lodge View Court, unit 31-301: Alice Bosse to Milagros Arevalo-Padilla and Joseph Stanfield; $317,000
1919 Georgetown Drive: Teresa and Thomas Pennix to Kristina and Carl Taylor; $360,000
2675 Paragon Mill Drive, unit 24-304: Betty and Gary McHugh to Todd Morgan; $250,000
2768 Sunchase Boulevard: Jennifer and Zachary Hicks to Kye Wilder; $550,000
5003 Pinebluff Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lauri and Anderson Muse; $439,000
Cold Spring
3 Millstone Court: Noah McLane to Marwan Asad; $155,000
30 Brightwood Drive: Christine and Nicholas Hoffman to Sara Steffen and Spencer Dee; $270,000
Covington
1 Riverside Place, unit 504: Katherine and Michel Schwartz to Diamond Empire Properties, LLC; $1,600,000
110 Tando Way: Kaanpali Renovations, LLC to LRE I, LLC; $145,000
110 Tando Way: Wayne Smith and Daniel Cummins to Kaanapali Renovations, LLC; $130,000
122 W. 32nd St.: Raul Tenorio to Anoop Kang; $136,500
1828 Scott Boulevard: Mary and Joseph Morrison to Kelly White and James McDonough; $350,000
201 Johnson St.: D.C. Morrision Company to Durrow Developments, LLC; $2,125,000
219 Sterrett Ave.: Barbara and Russell Horsley to Karen Guiterrez and Jeffrey Michaelson; $510,000
2232 Genevieve Lane: Barbara and Dale DeMoss to Adam Uhlenbrock; $215,000
2318 Bella Ridge, unit 159B: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mary and Michael MacIsaac; $290,000
2420 Arezzo St., unit 400-302: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Ryan Dowdy; $248,000
2432 Arezzo St., unit 400-305: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Allison McLeenan; $209,500
2460 Arezzo St., unit 401-300: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Phillip Koehler; $215,000
3111 Decoursey Ave.: B.S.Z., Inc. to Mohammed Aljanbi; $150,000
405 E. 16th St.: SFR3-AIC, LLC to Laura Valasco and Juan Fierros; $55,000
517 Highland Ave.: Shannon Bailey to JDS Holdings III, LLC; $94,500
82 Pitman Court: Abigail Wahl and Adam Comp to Samantha Tallman; $261,000
821 Perry St.: Nimbus Capital, LLC to ABC REO, LLC; $65,000
921 York St.: Janet Armstrong to Danielle Butler and Al Castillo; $310,000
928 Montague Road: West Side Capital, LLC to Lorena and Marcus Esler; $240,000
Crescent Springs
2502 Lilywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Caroline and Christopher Owens; $655,500
2504 Elyria Court, unit 15-303: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Erin Mogus and Curt Mogus; $249,000
2505 Lilywood Way: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Abhinandya Datta and Rhiti Chatterjef; $550,000
2512 Elyria Court, unit 15-104: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Nedehisa Arizabalo; $287,500
2540 Crosshill Drive, unit 8-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lillian Rice and Michael Picca; $284,500
2563 Avon Drive: Caitlyn and Robert Lucas III to Joyce Smith; $187,500
Crestview Hills
2711 Copper Coin: James Riley to Jacqueline and Gregory Durrett; $229,500
Dayton
412 Berry St.: LOL Group, LLC to Alpha V Properties, LLC; $105,000
916 Maple Ave.: Opal Kidd to Victor Walls; $180,000
DeMossville
3832 Alexander Road: Keith Kitts to Kieghly Halpin and Colton Williams; $75,000
Edgewood
624 Dudley Road: Elizabeth Jackson to Christian Schweitzer; $199,500
Elsmere
614 Garvey Ave.: Shelby and Kyle Fieger to Cheryl and Michael Kroetz; $180,000
Erlanger
160 Herrington Court, unit 9: Tammy Schwarberg to Rachel and David Thigpen; $140,500
214 Forest Ave.: Heather and Bryan Carver to Curtis McRae; $180,000
3330 Tallwood Court: Shonda and Kenneth Ferguson to Jennifer and Scott Rains Jr.; $252,000
Florence
1396 Taramore Drive, unit 16-104: Mary and Gregory Kunkel to Lisa Schrader and Joshua Thomas; $194,000
146 Saddlebrook Lane, unit 568: Kimberly Pietrosky to Kenneth Lawson; $153,000
1511 Flintridge Road: Cammie and Brian Ochs to Joseph Cardosi; $580,000
1762 Mimosa Trail, unit 45-203: Kathy Crane to Penny Beach; $204,000
1774 Mimost Trail, unit 45-204: Martin Wygant to Kathy Crane; $210,000
6021 Belair Drive: Robin and David Krueger to Lela and Dean Marshall; $230,000
6472 Deermeade Drive: Ralph Keith to Thomas Smith; $330,000
70 Edward Ave.: Maurice Meister to Mary Schweizer and Christian Schweizer; $210,000
8475 Watersedge Drrve: Sharon Simpson to Sabrina and Gary Klein; $223,000
8615 Ellingsworth Way, unit 7C: Thomas Krpata to Land8615, LLC; $150,000
8925 Evergreen Drive: Megan Neiheisel to Stallion Investments, LLC; $175,000
Fort Mitchell
16 Greenbriar Ave.: Stephanie and Joseph Sciamanna to Katherine Mullins and Jeffrey Lawson; $470,000
41 Sunnymeade Drive: The Dwayne Dumont Gouge and Christine Readnour-Gouge Trust to Julie Anderson and Ross Oates; $615,000
Fort Thomas
111 Winding Way, unit 11A: Flora and Thomas Halloran to Ashley and Charles Quinlan; $215,000
28 Carriage House Drive, unit 28: Melody Gold and Michael Bizzarro to Michael Adams; $207,000
56 S. Grand Ave.: Happy Dog Properties, LLC to Nicole and Vincent Pangallo; $300,000
724 S. Grand Ave.: Ruth Burgenstock to Kenneth Smith; $310,500
Fort Wright
1056 Emery Drive: Dyann and Robert Pagan to MPE Consulting, LLC; $85,000
200 Lookout Heights Lane: Matthew Vanzant to Scott Culbertson Investments, LLC; $235,000
306 Birchwood Drive: The Estate of Robert T. Machowski to Stephanie Hacker and Tyler Regan; $300,000
Hebron
2232 Elias Boone Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Samuel Bambach; $390,000
2375 Hummingbird Lane: Emily Lucas to Zarina Stankov and Borslav Stankov; $225,000
2406 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Patricia Davies and Paul Davies; $375,000
2680 Bethlehem Lane: Amanda and James Settles to Julei McFarland and Stephen Thompson; $270,000
3312 Cornerstone Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lori and Nicholas Greico; $435,500
Independence
10610 Cotswold Way: The Drees Company to Reeta and John Zowtiak; $733,500
12005 Blue Ash Lane: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Madison Kramer and Hayden Smith; $400,000
2038 Patriot Way: Dennis Hicks to Autumn Creekmore and Angelic Boyers; $355,000
6363 Arabian Drive: Alicia and Jarrod Miller to Claudia and Stanton Granger; $335,000
Ludlow
24 Ash St.: Resource Realty Group, LLC to Chadwick Wehage; $160,000
445 Oak St.: SBK Properties, LLC to Steven Murray; $210,000
Newport
1041 Columbia St.: Rhjs Properties, LLC to Mary Schweitzer and Christina Schweitzer; $155,000
89 Mayo Circle: Virginia Hafer to MPE Consulting, LLC; $190,000
Taylor Mill
5364 Millstone Court, unit 3G: Bonnie Dickens to Kevjo Properties, LLC; $165,000
Union
10489 Brookhurst Lane North: The Drees Company to Deborah Redel and David Evertz; $544,500
1071 Whirlaway Drive: Ellen Hokkanen to Katti and Michael Ricke; $445,000
11014 US Highway 42: Maggie and Lennie Stewart to Charlene Gripshover and Ryan Nunn; $245,000
1120 Abbington Drive: Dianne and Peter Kindzierski Jr. to Ran and Lok Allay; $407,500
2820 Beaver Road: Tricia and Michael Schneider to Emily and David Kasselmann; $2,750,000
4652 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Monica Ashcraft; $473,000
4741 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Heather and Dillon Ruth; $749,000
6183 Vintage Fleet Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Nicole and Ryan Long; $658,500
8706 Caberet Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jacqueline Cohen; $620,500
Villa Hills
2522 Frank St.: Beau Sawyer to Stamp Estates, LLC; $175,000
2703 River Birch Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Myles Murphy; $969,000
2721 Wesley Drive: Stephanie and Joseph Durairaj to Sarosh Homes, LLC; $245,000
2785 Shellbark Circle: The Drees Company to Carolina and JC Briones; $677,000
916 Mary St.: Christine and Stevie Fitch, Sarah and Cory Chambers, Ryanne and William Ross Jr. to Jeffrey and Craig England; $320,000
922 Sunglow St.: Amy Losey to Karen Terry; $250,000
Walton
1018 Camin Lane: Donna and Daniel Childress to Deborah and Kenneth Schroeder; $715,000
12271 US Highway 42: BBRD Property Management, LLC to Emily Craddock; $120,000
1237 Couch Court: The Drees Company to Ariel Smith and Frank Rowland and Kelly Rowland; $375,000
16 Alta Vista Drive: Mommouth Street Properties, LLC to Patricia and Nicholas Vassale Jr.; $295,000
2009 Cedora Lane: CAC Developments, LLC to Peoples Choice Homes, LLC; $150,000
