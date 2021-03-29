2.8% CAGR Forecasted in Global Forklift Market by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising significantly from 2017, the share of the e-commerce sector in the total global retail sales reached 14% in 2018. Further, by 2021, almost 17% of the total retail sales across the world are expected to be made through online shopping channels. This is because such platforms offer customers the price flexibility and fast delivery service they are looking for.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

This factor is expected to propel the global forklift market, which garnered $33,878.7 million revenue in 2019, to $42,519.4 million by 2030, at a 2.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This is because, to meet the rising number of online shopping orders, e-commerce and logistics firms are focusing on increasing their operational efficiency by deploying such vehicles. In addition, with the shelf height increasing and aisle width decreasing at warehouses, new forklifts, especially designed for such constraints, are witnessing rising sales.

Get the sample copy this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/forklift-market/report-sample

Like companies across various other sectors, forklift manufacturers are also subject to the ill-effects of the COVID-19 situation. Due to the ceasing of manufacturing activities, companies offering forklifts as well as their components would need to alter their strategies and come up with a more-efficient supply chain model. The ripple effects of the current shutdown in several countries are expected to be witnessed till at least the entire 2021.

During 2014–2019, class 5 forklift trucks generated the highest revenue in the industry, owing to their high popularity in emerging economies, such as China and India. They are preferred for heavy-lift applications, especially in places where the risk of tire punctures is high, as such vehicles have pneumatic tires. Their payload capacity is between 3,000 and 55,000 pounds (1,360 and 25,000 kg), which makes them suitable for heavy lifting.

Story continues

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Forklift Market Research Report: By Class (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4, Class 5), Product (Counterbalance, Warehouse), Engine Type (Internal Combustion Engine, Electric) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/forklift-market

Presently, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the most lucrative forklift market, due to the rapid growth in the automotive and retail industries in India, South Korea, Japan, and China. In addition, regional governments are implementing strict mandates for security and safety at the workplace, which is leading to the quick deployment of such trucks. In the years to come, the fastest rise in the adoption of forklift vehicles would be seen in the Latina America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) region, on account of the swift industrialization and popularity of the warehousing model.

Make enquiry about this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=forklift-market

The most prominent players in the global forklift market include KION Group AG, Toyota Industries Corp., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd., Crown Equipment Corp., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Anhui Forklift Truck Group Corp., Doosan Corp., and Komatsu Ltd.

Browse More Reports

Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/autonomous-commercial-vehicle-market

Reefer Container Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/reefer-container-market-report

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-8-cagr-forecasted-in-global-forklift-market-by-2030-ps-intelligence-301256596.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence