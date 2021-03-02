$ 2.84 Billion Growth in Global Restaurant Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Key Highlights on Top Performing Segments and Forecast for New Normal | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global restaurant management software market size is expected to grow by USD 2.84 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the key growth region and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for market vendors over the forecast period.
The growing focus on improving customer relationships is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, complications associated with transitioning from traditional systems might challenge growth.
Global Restaurant Management Software Market: Deployment
Based on the deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the on-premise segment in 2019. On-premise deployments allow real-time monitoring of restaurant management software solutions and ensure complete security of enterprise data, such as source codes, version enhancements, and source code change histories. These factors are fueling the growth of the on-premise segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Global Restaurant Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
North America dominated the market with a 46% share in 2019. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, the well-organized nature of the food service industry, and the high penetration of vendors will be crucial in driving the growth of the restaurant management software market in North America during the forecast period.
The US and Canada are the key markets for restaurant management software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, and South America.
Companies Covered
Fiserv Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
NCR Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Revel Systems Inc.
ShopKeep Inc.
Square Inc.
Toast Inc.
TouchBistro Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Restaurant Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist in restaurant management software market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the restaurant management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the restaurant management software market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the restaurant management software market vendors
