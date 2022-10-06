U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.93 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.89
    +1.13 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.16 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9795
    -0.0089 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1167
    -0.0155 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1170
    +0.5070 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,043.96
    -61.54 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.19
    -6.94 (-1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

$2.9 Billion Worldwide Depth Filtration Industry to 2026 - Featuring 3M, Amazon Filters, Eaton and Membrane Solutions Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Depth Filtration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global market for Depth Filtration estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.

Diatomaceous Earth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Depth Filtration market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.7 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $327.7 Million by 2026

The Depth Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.7 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.11% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$327.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$353.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

A major growth driver for the market is the rising large molecules and biologics production. Growing biopharmaceuticals demand combined with increasing expenditure on biopharmaceutical R&D drive market growth. The pharmaceutical industry is increasing demand for high quality and clean filter products for use in production of APIs and for filtering different buffers and media. The filters are mainly used for downstream purification of turbid feed streams and cell culture centrates prior to loading them on chromatography columns.

The market for depth filtration is also driven by increasing use of single-use or disposable filtration technologies. Depth filtration is a critical process required for manufacturing high quality and pure products. Depth filters would also be extensively used in wastewater purification. Deep bed-sand filters are used in final stages in treatment of potable water. Growing emphasis on wastewater purification in countries across the world would therefore emerge as an important growth driver for the market over the coming years.

Furthermore, depth filters are inexpensive and can be used easily, two other factors driving their increased adoption. Moreover, technological advancements are leading to constant changes in designs of depth filters. Depth filters available today offer better filtration capabilities than the ones before. The market is witnessing increasing demand for lower capacity filters with higher density harvest. Manufacturers are presently making all efforts to meet this market demand. Manufacturers are also focused on developing synthetic polymer depth filters which can eliminate the current limitations with conventional cellulose media.

Activated Carbon Segment to Reach $484.6 Million by 2026

Activated carbon is an ubiquitous material finding usage in a myriad of applications ranging from water treatment, air purification, to food & beverage processing, medical & pharmaceuticals production and automotive emission canisters, among others. Activated carbon filters are widely used to purge carbon dioxide, nitrogen, siloxaes, volatile organic compounds, hydrogen dioxide and also elemental metals such as mercury from natural gases odors, and other gaseous pollutants from the air. Activated carbons are cost-effective technologies that align with the environmental regulations and also hold smaller footprints in comparison to the other odor control technologies.

In the global Activated Carbon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$242.5 Million will reach a projected size of US$398.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured):

  • 3M Company

  • Allied Filter Systems Ltd.

  • Amazon Filters Ltd.

  • Clariance Technique

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Donaldson Company, Inc.

  • Eaton Corporation

  • ErtelAlsop

  • Fileder Filter Systems Ltd.

  • Filtrox AG

  • Graver Technologies

  • Gusmer Enterprises, Inc.

  • Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

  • Membracon Ltd

  • Membrane Solutions

  • Merck KGaA

  • Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Pall Corporation

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

  • Pentair plc

  • Phenomenex Inc

  • Porvair Filtration Group

  • Carl Stuart Ltd

  • Repligen Corporation

  • Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

  • Sartorius AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

  • Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare and Biotechnology Industries

  • Activated Carbon's Growing Role in Fighting COVID-19

  • Depth Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • An Introduction to Depth Filtration

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Analysis by Media Type

  • Global Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Diatomaceous Earth, Cellulose, Activated Carbon, Perlite, and Other Media Types

  • Analysis by Product

  • Global Depth Filtration Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Cartridge Filters, Capsule Filters, Filter Sheets, Filter Modules, and Other Products

  • Analysis by Application

  • Global Depth Filtration Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Final Product Processing, Cell Clarification, Raw Material Filtration, and Other Applications

  • Regional Analysis

  • World Depth Filtration Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

  • World Depth Filtration Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • High Significance of Depth Filtration in Winemaking

  • Depth Filtration Streamlines Plasma Fractionation Filtration Process

  • Demand for Depth Filters in Blood Particles Separation Set to Rise

  • High Significance of Depth Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry

  • Surging Biologics Production: Opportunity for Depth Filters Market

  • Biologics Continue to Widen their Addressable Market

  • Process Improvements & Advancements Strengthen Biologics Domain

  • Biologics: Safe Solution for Unmet Medical Requirement

  • Automation Gathers Steam in Biologics Domain

  • Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Fuel Demand for Depth Filtration Products

  • Combination of Depth Filtration and Other Separator Techniques Finds Use in Cell Harvesting

  • Depth Filters Strengthen Water Filtration Processes

  • Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

  • Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

  • World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

  • Shifting Industrial Paradigms in Bioprocessing Spur Innovation in Depth Filtration

  • Depth Filtration: Quickens Ascent to the Top of the Game in Gene Therapies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyrl93

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-9-billion-worldwide-depth-filtration-industry-to-2026---featuring-3m-amazon-filters-eaton-and-membrane-solutions-among-others-301643014.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Adidas Places Kanye West Partnership Under Review. The Stock Drops.

    Adidas Yeezys have become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon. But they may be discontinued soon if either party decides to end the partnership.

  • Diddy Defended Kanye West From The Backlash Over His "White Lives Matter" Shirt

    "A lot of times, what he means is misconstrued."View Entire Post ›

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Withering Today

    As of mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock was doing the opposite of growing. On news of a payout for one of the agricultural and cannabis cultivation retailer's departed executives, investors were trading the shares down by over 4%. After market hours Tuesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro detailed in a regulatory filing the pay package it's doling out to former CFO Cory Miller.

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • 12 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best EV stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. Countries around the world are pushing policies to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the […]

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carnival Stock

    Cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become a popular comeback story on Wall Street. COVID-19 did a lot of damage to tourism-focused companies like Carnival, which are just now getting their sea legs back under them. Carnival could hit the high seas at full capacity over the next several years.

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

    When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors also want to consider the stocks that are recently outperforming other similar stocks, because these are the stocks that institutions are buying and will usually continue to pe

  • Top 20 Drug Companies in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 20 drug companies in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the top 5 drug companies in the world in 2022. While major pharmaceutical companies have always been derided for considering profits over the well-being […]