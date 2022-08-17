At 2.90% CAGR, Global Marine Insurance Market Size is Expected to Hit USD 31.5 Billion by 2028: Incidences of losses are likely to pave the way for global marine insurance market growth, Says Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Allianz, AXA, Chubb, American International Group Inc., Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Aon plc, Lloyd's, LocktonCompanies, Marsh LLC, Zurich, and others.

NEW YORK, US, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Marine Insurance Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Cargo Insurance, Hull & Machinery Insurance, Marine Liability Insurance and Offshore/Energy Insurance), By Distribution Channel (Wholesalers, Retail Brokers and Others), By End User (Ship Owners, Traders and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Marine Insurance Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 26.5 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 2.90% and is anticipated to reach over USD 31.5 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Marine Insurance market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Marine Insurance market.

What is Marine Insurance? How big is the Marine Insurance Industry?

Market Overview:

Marine insurance coverage aids in risk management in unfortunate events, including damage to property and the environment, accidents, and fatalities. Ship owners, cargo owners, and charterers typically use marine insurance policies. A marine insurance policy offers financial protection against losses and damages incurred during transit to cargo ships, terminals, and ships.

Meeting tight regulatory compliance of various countries is typically required throughout import and export trade proceedings. Many insurers are now offering policies that protect against the risk of theft, malicious damage, shortages, and non-delivery of goods. Customers' unique business requirements might be considered when creating these arrangements. They also cover losses brought on by fire, explosions, hijackings, accidents, collisions, and overturning. Owing to the rise in demand for Marine Insurance, the global Marine Insurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.90% during the forecast period.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Marine Insurance market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 2.90% between 2022 and 2028.

The Marine Insurance market size was worth around US$ 26.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 31.5 billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By Type, the cargo insurance segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on end user, the ship owners segment dominated the market.

On the basis of region, Europe dominated the global marine insurance market.

Market Dynamics

As a result of government agencies in many countries establishing initiatives to boost domestic industry and international commerce, the number of export activities globally is rapidly rising. A necessity for boats used for commercial transportation is marine insurance. This is one of the main reasons for the demand for maritime insurance, which guards goods or cargo against unforeseen catastrophes while in transit. To streamline cross-border product transportation and reach a broader customer base, e-commerce companies are embracing maritime shipping.

Along with the new online purchasing trend brought on by rapid urbanization, rising income levels, and the growing influence of social media, this hastened the market's growth. Leading companies emphasize integrating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to supply risk management services, enhance renewal effectiveness, and identify behavioral characteristics affecting real-time loss incidents. It is anticipated that these developments will increase the demand for marine insurance. Numerous laws, rules, and regulations pertaining to insurance services, data privacy, and cyber-security that need further certification, digital security, licenses, and technical support may hinder the maritime insurance market. Strong potential for demand in developing nations has attracted domestic and international suppliers, raising market competitiveness.

Marine Insurance Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The development of the marine insurance market was adversely affected by COVID-19. A decrease in business travel insurance premiums was observed during the COVID-19 epidemic. Because of the COVID outbreak, numerous countries have implemented lockdowns and travel restrictions. The movement of people across international borders came to a halt when nations began to restrict entry for tourists. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic, the expansion of the industry was negatively impacted by an increase in the number of aircraft cancellations and insurance claims.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global marine insurance Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Marine Insurance market include:

Allianz

AXA

Chubb

American International Group Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Aon plc

Lloyd's

Lockton Companies

Marsh LLC

Zurich

Marine Insurance Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global marine insurance market is segregated based on type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into cargo insurance, hull &machinery insurance, marine liability insurance and offshore/energy insurance. Among these, the cargo insurance segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into wholesalers, retail brokers and others. Among these, the broker's segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on the end-user, the market is divided into ship owners, traders and others. Over the forecast period, the ship owners segment is expected to develop fastest in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global marine insurance market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Europe dominated the global marine insurance market in 2021due to the projected expansion of the region's commercial potential. Due to the positive effects of maritime transportation on the European market, it is projected that the industry in this area will expand. Europe is encircled by water, which promotes marine trade and propels market expansion.

Major businesses in the marine insurance market have opportunities due to the development of trade agreements globally and the operations of import and export. The demand for waterborne transportation is expanding, and import and export activity is picking up, which has led to an increase in the number of ship owners, helping the nation's marine insurance market.

Recent Industry Developments:

In October 2020 - Seguradorasunidas S.A. and the service firm advance care were acquired by AssicurazioniGeneraliS.p.A. from calm eagle parent holdings II S.àr.l. and calm rvagle Holdings S.à r.l.in Portugal.

In April 2020, Tokiomarine established a corporate venture capital (CVC) fund to support local and international early-stage entrepreneurs. It is anticipated that the Palo Alto-based CVC fund will invest between $500,000 and $3 million in seed and series projects in various industries, including finance, healthcare, insurtech, mobility, automation, climate tech, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

The global Marine Insurance market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Cargo Insurance

Hull & Machinery Insurance

Marine Liability Insurance

Offshore/Energy Insurance

By Distribution Channel

Wholesalers

Retail Brokers

Others

By End User

Ship Owners

Traders

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

