U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.25
    -30.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,926.00
    -223.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,452.00
    -113.50 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,710.60
    -17.20 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    -1.73 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,664.70
    -16.40 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.24 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9761
    -0.0077 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.26
    +0.27 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1112
    -0.0143 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8100
    +0.4750 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,099.83
    -49.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.78
    +10.25 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.04
    -118.48 (-1.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

$2.95 Billion Worldwide Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Industry to 2030 - North America was the Largest Region in 2021

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global visualization and 3d rendering software market.

This report focuses on visualization and 3d rendering software market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the visualization and 3d rendering software market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the visualization and 3d rendering software market are Autodesk Inc., Adobe Inc., Chaos Software, Corel Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE, Luxion Inc., Next Limit Technologies, Newtek Inc, Nvidia Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., and Cebas Visual Technology Inc.

The global visualization and 3D rendering software market is expected to grow from $2.35 billion in 2021 to $2.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%. The visualization and 3D rendering software market is expected to reach $6.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23%.

The visualization and 3D rendering software market consist of sales of visualization and 3D rendering software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for creating graphical content and representations used for applications and displays. Visualization and 3D rendering software generate an image based on three-dimensional data that is stored in a computer program.

The main product types of visualization and 3D rendering software are plugin, and stand-alone. Stand-alone is intended, designed, or able to be used or to function alone or separately. The different deployment modes include on-premises and cloud-based. The various applications involved are product design and modeling, animation, visualization, and simulation. The several end-users include architecture, engineering and construction, gaming, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, media, and entertainment, others.

North America was the largest region in the visualization and 3D rendering software market in 2021. The regions covered in the visualization and 3D rendering software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing demand for gaming and videography is contributing to the growth of the visualization and 3D rendering software market. Gaming refers to the act of playing various games. The visualization and 3D rendering software help to enhance various objects and designs displayed in games and movies.

The companies in the gaming and videography market are using 3D rendering software to create realistic movie scenes and video games for the audience.

For instance, according to the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), a US-based association of video games, in 2021, nearly 227 million people played video games in the US. In addition, two-thirds of adults and three-quarters of children under the age of 18 play video games at least once a week. Therefore, the increasing demand for gaming and videography is promoting the demand for visualization and 3D rendering software market.

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in visualization and 3D rending software is the key trend in the visualization and 3D rending market. Integration of machine learning can decrease the effort and time of users to prepare renders. These AI and machine learning techniques will also provide real and attractive 3D render for customers.

The countries covered in the visualization and 3D rendering software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market Characteristics

3. Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Visualization And 3D Rendering Software

5. Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Plugin

  • Stand-Alone

6.2. Global Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market, Segmentation By Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • On-Premises

  • Cloud-Based

6.3. Global Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Product Design And Modeling

  • Animation

  • Visualization And Simulation

6.4. Global Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Architecture

  • Engineering And Construction

  • Gaming

  • Healthcare

  • Manufacturing And Automotive

  • Media And Entertainment

  • Other End Users

7. Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/auk428

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices: 'There's going to be a rebound,' analyst says

    Blue Tiger Advisors Independent Board Member Deborah Byers assesses the forecasts for gas prices, the sentiment from oil drilling companies, European fracking, and concerns surrounding Russian President Putin's power plays in energy markets.

  • Ericsson says no hardware exported to Russia, only software support

    Ericsson said on Friday it is only providing software and technical support to Russian clients and has not sold any telecommunications equipment to mobile operators there since the Ukraine war started, after Swedish media reported the company had continued its exports. Ericsson suspended its business in Russia in April and said in August that it would exit the country in the coming months. It recorded a charge of 900 million Swedish crowns ($81 million) and made 400 employees redundant in the country as it winds down operations.

  • Russia’s Massive 100 Million-Ton Wheat Crop Piles Up at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wheat harvest could reach a historic 100 million tons, according to consultant SovEcon, with the commodity piling up at home as the nation struggles to export large volumes.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters D

  • Cardano Vasil upgrade completes its first phase

    The Cardano blockchain’s long-awaited upgrade, the Vasil hard fork, successfully completed its first phase early Friday morning, according to Cardano operator Input Output Global Hong Kong’s official Twitter page. See related article: Cardano’s Vasil hard fork upgrade confirmed for Sept. 22 Fast facts Vasil will bring improvements to the Cardano network, making it more scalable […]

  • Will Microsoft Be Worth More Than Apple by 2025?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) both became high-growth companies again under visionary CEOs. After taking the helm at Microsoft in 2014, CEO Satya Nadella set the tech giant on a fresh course by expanding its cloud-based services while reducing its dependence on desktop software. Microsoft developed more mobile apps for iOS and Android, launched new Surface devices, expanded its Xbox gaming business, and abandoned its struggling Windows Phone platform.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • Days after cautioning Putin on war, India may skip Russian ESPO crude oil import

    Indian refiners may skip buying Russia’s ESPO blend of crude oil in September, apparently due to high freight charges.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to counter a shortage in natural gas, including shifting production around its network of global facilities, signaling how the energy crisis unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend Europe’s industrial landscape.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great C

  • Salesforce stock could double in value, Goldman analyst says

    Goldman Sachs software analyst Kash Rangan strikes an upbeat tone on Salesforce as the company's Dreamforce conference comes to a close.

  • Western Digital's Charts Keep Going South

    Mizuho Securities reduced its fundamental rating of Western Digital to "Neutral" from "Buy" earlier on Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of WDC, below, we can see how prices have weakened in the past twelve months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak all year and just declining to a new low for the move down.

  • Novavax's Covid Vaccine May Pinch, But the Charts Really Hurt

    Vaccine maker Novavax has sunk to a new low for the move down as fundamental analysts are publishing weaker ratings. President Biden's recent assessment of Covid has not helped, either. Let's check the charts and indicators.

  • Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus

    Tech billionaire says AI bot could one day be used in homes to make dinner, mow lawns and care for the elderly

  • Why Wall Street’s Top Banks Are Betting Oil Will Stage a Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is set to rebound in the fourth quarter, according to some of Wall Street’s leading banks, as low inventories and sustained demand underpin a recovery despite growing concerns of a global slowdown.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    To help you identify investments that are most worthy of your hard-earned money, I offer my three highest-conviction ideas right now. All are outstanding businesses that are well-positioned to generate handsome returns for their shareowners in the coming years. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) helps businesses make better use of their data at a time when harvesting valuable insights from the cloud is becoming more important every day.

  • First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a...

  • APA Corp. Scours the Globe for Oil and Gas. Its Stock Could Be a Gusher.

    As many drillers pull back, modest-size APA is on a worldwide hunt for oil and gas. Its stock could jump nearly 90%.

  • Nvidia CEO Says ‘Moore’s Law Is Dead’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that expecting twice the performance for similar cost is "a thing of the past" for the chip industry.

  • How Skype Makes Money

    Here's a brief explanation of how the world's most popular VOIP app, Skype, makes its money.

  • As U.S. stymies China’s chip sector, Beijing’s domestic industry is mired in corruption

    At least a dozen top Chinese semiconductor executives have come under investigation in the last two months.