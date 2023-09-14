2 arrested, 2 sought in fraud investigation

Sep. 14—Two have been arrested, and two more are being sought in what police are referring to as a corrupt business influence investigation that began in July at an area business.

Halton Kai, 30, and his wife Aisha Peregrine, 30, both of Avon, along with Preston Kai, 32, and his wife Malaika M. Livers, 29, both of Carmel, are each facing a Level 5 felony charge of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony, and organized theft, a Level 6 felony, for their alleged roles in the investigation.

The four are also facing additional individual charges, according to police.

Halton Kai is facing two additional counts of theft, both Level 6 felonies; Peregrine is facing three additional counts of theft and two counts of forgery, all Level 6 felonies; Preston Kai is facing five additional counts of theft and four counts of forgery, all Level 6 felonies; and Livers is facing three additional Level 6 felony counts of theft.

Police say Peregrine and Halton Kai were taken into custody without incident earlier this week at a residence in Avon, but investigators are still searching for the other two individuals.

Their charges stem from an investigation that was launched earlier this summer when KPD took a report from Walmart/Sam's Club, according to the release, stating that two brothers — later identified as Halton and Preston Kai — and their wives were allegedly defrauding Sam's Clubs all across the country, the release stated.

It was reported to investigators in the case that the Kai brothers, along with Peregrine and Livers, would also reportedly purchase jewelry and gift cards with stolen credit cards and then return the items to other Sam's Clubs stores for refunds, police stated in the release.

Investigators noted that the Sam's Club in Kokomo had refunded over $37,000 to these four individuals since December 2022.

Police also note that during a warranted search this week of Halton Kai's property in Avon and Preston Kai's property in Carmel, detectives reportedly confiscated over $100,000 in cash and stolen jewelry.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Preston Kai and Malaika Livers, or just general information on the case, is asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017, submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, download the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or text TIPKPD to 847411.