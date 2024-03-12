2 Beaten-Down Stocks Worth a Closer Look Right Now

Despite the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both trading at or near their highest levels ever, some stocks are significantly below the highs. In this video, Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discusses why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) is back on his radar, while I discuss how despite a few concerns, insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is starting to look attractive.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 7, 2024. The video was published on March 8, 2024.

Matt Frankel has positions in Lemonade. Tyler Crowe has positions in First Solar. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

