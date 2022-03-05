U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.6310 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,423.29
    +573.41 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

2 black holes collided billions of years ago. The spectacle is just beginning to reach Earth.

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·5 min read

In a galaxy far, far away, two giant black holes appear to be circling each other like fighters in a galactic boxing ring.

Gravity is causing this death spiral, which will result in a collision and formation of a single black hole, a massive event that will send ripples through space and time.

The collision itself happened eons ago — the two black holes are located about 9 billion light years from Earth. Scientists won't be able to document it for 10,000 years. Even so, there are imperceptible gravitational waves generated before the collision that are hitting us right now.

These waves from the black holes' activity will increase as they get closer to colliding, but will not affect Earth. However, they could help increase our understanding of how our universe has evolved.

Such supermassive black holes "are the most powerful and energetic objects in the universe and they have an enormous effect on the evolution of galaxies and stars," Tony Readhead, an astronomy professor at the California Institute of Technology, told USA TODAY. He is the co-author of the report by Caltech astronomers who detail the discovery in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

"If we want to understand the evolution of our universe we need to understand these objects," Readhead said.

Space junk: Rocket crashes into far side of moon. It will take some time before we see the damage.

Talking Tech podcast: How to protect yourself from possible cyberattacks

Black holes: Two will merge into one

Black holes are invisible spots in the galaxy where gravity pulls in all matter and light, according to NASA. Even though black holes are invisible, scientists can find them because they can study how stars near them behave differently.

Each of the black holes identified in this study has a mass amounting to hundreds of millions of times more than that of our sun, the researchers say. It took about 100 million years for the two objects to converge on their orbit, which has them at a distance of about 50 times that separating our sun and Pluto, NASA said. The two black holes are more than 99% of the way toward colliding, the agency said.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This illustration from the California Institute of Technology shows how two massive black holes are orbiting each other. They will collide in about 10,000 years.
This illustration from the California Institute of Technology shows how two massive black holes are orbiting each other. They will collide in about 10,000 years.

Most large galaxies contain a supermassive black hole at its center, scientists have found. "Astronomers don't know how these objects get to be quite so big, but one possibility is that the universe's largest black holes result from at least one merger between two smaller black holes," according to NASA," wrote Brandon Specktor on the Live Science news site. "The new study may help to confirm that hypothesis."

The Caltech research team came across this rare case of a binary, the term for two big black holes orbiting one another, while studying quasars.

Quasars arise at the center of a galaxy where gravity is pulling matter into a black hole, but some particles escape and are jettisoned away at almost the speed of light. That jet of particles is called a quasar; quasars with particle jets aimed directly at the Earth are extremely bright and are called blazars.

While studying about 1,800 blazars using the Owens Valley Radio Observatory in Northern California, the scientists noticed this particular blazar – named PKS 2131-021 – had a regular pattern of radio wavelengths, electromagnetic waves we cannot see but can be measured by radio telescopes.

That led them to look at the quasar's activity captured over decades from other radio telescopes across the world and NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) space satellite.

"When we realized that the peaks and troughs of the light curve detected from recent times matched the peaks and troughs observed between 1975 and 1983, we knew something very special was going on," said Sandra O'Neill, lead author of the new study and a Caltech undergraduate student, in a description of the research on the university's website.

The regular radio wavelength fluctuations, akin to the ticking of a clock "strongly suggests that this blazar harbors not one supermassive black hole, but two supermassive black holes orbiting each other," Readhead said in the research description.

This is only the second pair of orbiting black holes identified by scientists, the researchers say. Space-time undulations from gravitational waves made by two colliding black holes 1.3 billion light-years away were recorded in 2015 by the National Science Foundation's Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

As these two most recently discovered black holes get closer to each other, they will send off ever larger gravitational waves. The Caltech team is currently trying to detect these ripples in the space-time continuum.

Because of the speed of light, what the scientists are recording has already happened. "So the actual collision took place just under 9 billion years ago, but we won't be able to see it on earth for 10,000 years," Readhead said.

In the meantime, those ripples will disrupt space and time – as Einstein predicted more than 100 years ago with in his theory of relativity – but by the time they hit our galaxy and Earth, they pose no danger, nor does the collision of the black holes.

"These two supermassive black holes are so far away that we will not have to worry about any effects from their merger, and, in general, the size of the gravitational waves is still so small that we don’t have to worry," Joseph Lazio, a co-author on the paper and chief scientist of the Interplanetary Network Directorate at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology, told USA TODAY via email.

"The gravitational waves are essentially 'ripples' in space and time," he said. "In fact, there should be some washing over the Earth as I write this email and also while you read it."

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Space collision of 2 black holes sends waves through space, time

Recommended Stories

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • Elizabeth Warren Says Wall Street ‘Undermining’ Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren, a vocal critic of Wall Street, said banks are “undermining” sanctions on Russia by snapping up the nation’s corporate bonds and suggesting clients buy assets on the cheap. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Israeli Premier Meets Putin in MoscowUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market Shock in DecadesRussian Forces Occupy Site

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Israeli Premier Meets Putin in MoscowUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market Shock in DecadesRussian Forces Occupy Sit

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Heading For New Leg Down? Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    The major indexes are nearing February lows as the Ukraine invasion continues. Vertex leads five stocks holding up.

  • Ukraine Update: Israeli Premier Meets Putin in Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- The government in Kyiv offered to hold further talks with Russia on Monday, even as President Vladimir Putin repeated his demands for “demilitarization” of Ukraine. A Russian official said a meeting may take place on Monday, Interfax reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Israeli Premier Meets Putin in MoscowUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Marke

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • 13 Stocks That Have Too Much Russian Exposure—and 6 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Companies based in countries that haven't put sanctions on Russia see new opportunities, though short-term risks are still high.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • SoFi Is Preparing to Roll Out Options Trading -- It Could Be a Big Deal

    In SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) most recent earnings call, CFO Chris Lapointe said the company's online brokerage would soon roll out options trading, which will give investors the right to buy or sell a stock at a certain price by a certain date. Because of that diversity of offerings, it might not seem like it, but this feature within the SoFi Invest brokerage could be a big deal.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • What Does $5 a Gallon Gas Mean for the Average American?

    The idea of paying $5 a gallon for gas scares most Americans -- at least the ones who don't live in California, where AAA reports that the price per gallon for gas currently sits at $5.07. "Because the cost of crude oil accounts for about 52% of retail gasoline's final cost, the price of gasoline generally follows movements in crude oil prices, which followed a similar price path during 2019." Crude oil prices have, of course, been rising and they could climb even higher due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stock Market’s ‘Denial Trade’ on Russian Invasion Is Buckling

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity markets have come round to the idea that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have long-term consequences for the global economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Israeli Premier Meets Putin in MoscowUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market Shock in DecadesRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedEuropean stocks slumped at th

  • How companies can put an end to Putin

    The list of companies standing up to Putin is long and getting longer by the hour.

  • This 1 Innovation Could Disrupt Pfizer and Moderna's Vaccine Supremacy

    It's not news that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are the undisputed winners of the race to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer expects to make around $32 billion this year from sales of Comirnaty, whereas Moderna expects roughly $19 billion from sales of Spikevax. As great as the jabs from Pfizer and Moderna are at preventing severe disease, they falter when it comes to preventing people from falling ill and being able to infect others.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • Shell Buys Russian Oil at Bargain Price

    Shell PLC has snapped up a cargo of Russian crude at a bargain price, ending a [self-imposed embargo on Russian oil by the international energy industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/russia-scrambles-to-maintain-oil-sales-life-blood-of-economy-11646156655). Shell bought 100,000 metric tons of Russia’s flagship Urals crude on Friday, according to people familiar with the transaction. It paid $28.50 a barrel below the price of international benchmark Brent crude, the widest discount on record. Lon

  • Hour of Reckoning on Russia Fallout Menaces Markets: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- In the span of an hour on Thursday, another super-sized U.S. inflation print and Europe’s first major central bank decision since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will test investors trying to gauge the fallout of the war on the global economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Israeli Premier Meets Putin in MoscowUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market S

  • Carl Icahn Slashes His Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital cut its interest in oil-and-gas explorer Occidental Petroleum by nearly a third.