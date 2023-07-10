2 Cheap Cars Group's (NZSE:2CC) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into 2 Cheap Cars Group (NZSE:2CC), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for 2 Cheap Cars Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = NZ$2.9m ÷ (NZ$29m - NZ$7.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, 2 Cheap Cars Group has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for 2 Cheap Cars Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating 2 Cheap Cars Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of 2 Cheap Cars Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About two years ago, returns on capital were 26%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last two years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect 2 Cheap Cars Group to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, 2 Cheap Cars Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 24% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that 2 Cheap Cars Group is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last year have experienced a 35% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

2 Cheap Cars Group does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

