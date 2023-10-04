These 2 Columbia businesses received Missouri marijuana microbusiness licenses

Columbia is gaining two more marijuana dispensaries through the state's microbusiness licensing process.

The two approved business — from a lottery of more than 100 Boone County businesses — are Frankenstein Enemy LLC, located at 700 Vandiver Drive, drawn first in the lottery, and Cannarooted LLC at 206 E. Texas Avenue, which was drawn third.

These two dispensary operator licenses are among the 48 awarded by the state's Division of Cannabis Regulation within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. No Boone County businesses were awarded wholesale licenses. The dispensaries in Columbia will have to source their products from microbusiness wholesalers per Missouri DHSS rules.

Frankentstein Enemy and Cannarooted are not yet businesses entities filed with the Missouri Secretary of State's office following a search by the Tribune.

The more than 100 businesses that were denied a license can apply to get their application fee from the state back. A refund may be granted if the applicant certifies it met the criteria for a license and has no pending or future litigation, DHSS said in a news release. Refund request instruction and the form will be available starting Nov. 2.

In selecting Frankenstein Enemy and Cannrooted, the Division of Cannabis Regulation had to conduct a review of the applications to determine whether applicants were eligible to receive a license.

The division sought to determine:

Facility proximity to an existing school, church, or daycare;

If business is majority-owned by eligible individuals;

An applicant appears on only one business license application; and

There are no rule or Article XIV violations in the application.

Selected businesses are in the relatively same area, between 1/2- to 3/4-mile apart. While DHSS had to determine if an applicant was on more than one license application, the multitude of LLCs in the lottery pool often had matching business addresses. Frankenstein Enemy, for instance, had the same business address as 10 other applications and Cannarooted was among 66 businesses listing the Texas Avenue address.

Individuals were only allowed to submit one application, DHSS spokesperson Lisa Cox said, and if multiple applications did contain the same individual, they were denied. However, if business partners wished to work together, each submitting their own application but using the same address, this was allowed.

Now what?

Following the distribution of the 48 marijuana microbusiness licenses, each license holder will undergo a standards review process to finalize eligibility.

As for opening doors, Cox said marijuana microbusiness license holders will need to be in operation within two years of their business license issuance.

Additional marijuana microbusiness licenses will be issued through the same application and lottery process in 2024 and 2025. By April 2025, 144 total microbusiness licenses should be awarded.

Who is eligible for a marijuana microbusiness license?

A microbusiness license applicant must meet at least one of the following criteria to be eligible:

Have a net worth less than $250,000 and an income below 250% of the federal poverty level;

Have a valid service-connected disability card issued by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs;

Is someone who has been, or whose parent or guardian has been arrested, prosecuted or convicted of a non-violent marijuana offense;

Resides in a ZIP code or census tract where 30% or more of the population lives below the federal poverty level, the unemployment rate is 50% higher than the state average or the historic rate of incarceration for marijuana-related offenses is 50% higher than the state average; or

Graduated from an unaccredited school district or lived in a ZIP code with an unaccredited school.

Springfield News-Leader reporter Greta Cross contributed to this report.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri awards two marijuana microbusiness licenses in Columbia