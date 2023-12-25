These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

2 Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information. With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure.

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to look at a qualifying stock. ASML (ASML) holds a Zacks Rank #2 at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $5.26 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 24, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $5.26 Most Accurate Estimate and the $5.08 Zacks Consensus Estimate, ASML has an Earnings ESP of 3.46%.

ASML is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Qualcomm (QCOM) as well.

Qualcomm, which is readying to report earnings on February 1, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.51 a share, and QCOM is 38 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Qualcomm is $2.35, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of 6.63%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, ASML and QCOM could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

