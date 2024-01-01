These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

2 Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information. With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure.

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Snap (SNAP) earns a Zacks Rank #2 29 days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 30, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.07 a share.

Snap's Earnings ESP sits at 15.56%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.07 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.

SNAP is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Etsy (ETSY).

Etsy, which is readying to report earnings on February 28, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.78 a share, and ETSY is 58 days out from its next earnings report.

Etsy's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at 0.9% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, SNAP and ETSY could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

