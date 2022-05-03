U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,978.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,067.00
    -6.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.26
    -0.91 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.30
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0501
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.22
    -1.18 (-3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2534
    +0.0045 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1440
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,526.14
    -389.19 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.89
    -2.77 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.91
    -27.64 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

2-day Interactive Seminar on Regulatory Compliance for Dietary Supplements: Focus on US, EU and Canada - June 13-14, 2022

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Compliance for Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day interactive virtual seminar will review the regulations that impact Dietary Supplements in the US, EU, and Canada and discuss how to verify that products are compliant with these regulations. Differences with food and drug regulation in these countries will be noted as well.

A growing public demand for supplements has resulted in a flurry of companies creating and marketing dietary supplements in the United States, EU, and Canada.

With the regulatory authorities beginning to take a stronger stance on enforcement of regulatory policies, procedures and GMP compliance, it is important for companies to verify that their products comply with the latest regulations and provisions if they plan to market Supplements in these countries.

We will also cover what qualifies as a dietary supplement or dietary ingredient, how to ensure GMP compliance as well as detailed requirements for labeling and acceptable marketing claims. An update on current events within the Supplement industry and the potential impacts to Manufacturers and Distributors in the US, EU, and Canada will also be presented and discussed.

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 01 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

Session Start Time: 9:00 AM

Dietary Supplement Regulation in the U.S.

  • Dietary Supplement Overview

  • What is a dietary supplement?

    • Supplements vs.

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • OTC Drugs

    • Conventional Foods

    • Medical foods

    • Natural products

    • Herbal medicinal products

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

  • FDA Structure regarding Dietary Supplements

  • Industry Groups

History of Dietary Supplement Regulation

  • Early History

  • DSHEA

  • Code of Federal Regulations

Manufacturing Considerations

  • Company & Facility Registration

  • GMP Requirements

  • GMP inspections

Dietary Ingredients

  • What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?

  • Old dietary ingredients vs. New dietary ingredients

  • New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN)

  • Updated New Dietary Ingredient Guidance from FDA

Labeling Considerations

  • Display Panels & Layout

  • Supplement Facts Panel

  • Labeling Claims

    • Health claims

    • Disease Claims

    • Structure/Function claims

    • Disclaimers/Substantiation

  • Notification of labeling claims to FDA

  • Dietary Supplement Labeling Act

Advertising Considerations

  • FDA vs. FTC jurisdiction

  • Enforcement

  • Expressed vs. Implied Claims

    • Exercises & examples

  • Disclosures

  • Claim Substantiation

  • Testimonials

DAY 02 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

Food Supplement regulation in the EU

Overview

  • What is a food supplement?

  • Borderline products

  • Medicinal Foods

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

  • EU Regulatory Structure

  • Industry Groups

Supplement Regulation

  • Early History

  • Food Supplement Directive

Manufacturing Considerations

  • Company & Facility Registration

  • GMP Requirements

Dietary Ingredients

  • What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?

  • Ingredient safety

  • RDA vs RDI

  • DRV vs % Daily Value

Labeling Considerations

  • Display Panels & Layout

  • Labeling Claims

    • Health claims

    • Disease Claims

    • Reduction of Disease Risk Claims

    • Nutrition Claims

  • Notification requirements

Advertising Considerations

  • Enforcement

  • Claim Substantiation

Natural Health Product Regulation in Canada

Overview

  • What is a Natural Health Product?

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

  • Canadian Regulatory Structure

    • Health Canada

    • Canadian Health Products Directorate

Supplement Regulation

  • National Health Products Regulation

  • Differences between Canada and US

  • Supplements monographs

  • Requirements for pre-market approval

Manufacturing Requirements for Natural Health Products in Canada

Dietary Ingredients

Labeling Considerations

Advertising Considerations

Enforcement and Post-Marketing Surveillance

  • Review of Current Events and other Industry Topics Questions and Answers

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0pfw1


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Shot 7% Higher Today

    As a nasally administered medicine, Covishield has a short pathway to upper airways and the lungs; COVID infections in these regions have been particularly damaging to many patients and have led to significant fatalities. In its press release trumpeting the news, Sorrento quoted its chief medical officer, Mike Royal, as saying, "We are encouraged by the speed with which this study enrolled, as the IND was just cleared two months ago."

  • COVID Cases are Rising Again and Here's What NOT to Do

    We're all ready for COVID to be over. But just because we want the pandemic to be done doesn't make it so, and although experts are urging Americans to make individual risk-benefit calculations when returning to normal activities for the benefit of their mental health, they say that certain precautions are still necessary. We're learning to live with COVID-19, and for everyone's health, that means not making these mistakes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • BVXV: Definitive Collaboration Agreement Signed to Develop Pipeline of NanoAb Therapies…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BVXV READ THE FULL BVXV RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Definitive Collaboration Agreement for Pipeline of Nanosized Antibodies (NanoAbs) On March 24, 2022, BiondVax Pharmacueticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) announced a definitive collaboration agreement has been signed with the Max Planck Society, the parent organization of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary

  • FDA orders stop to Vertex diabetes study

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has hit Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. with a clinical hold, ordering a temporary stop to an early-stage study of a Type 1 diabetes drug.

  • Novartis Is Looking for Deals. Are These 3 Biotechs on Its List?

    In fact, Narasimhan has proven to be a deal maker. Here is a sampling of what Novartis has bought since he took over as CEO in February 2018. Avexis, and what would become gene therapy Zolgensma, for $8.7 billion in April 2018.

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • COVID Cases Are "More Than Doubling" in These States, Experts Warn

    Driven by the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant, new COVID cases are rising in many parts of the U.S.—and some states have begun to see exponential increases. The good news: Experts say BA.2 doesn't seem to be causing more severe illness. But precautions are still necessary. Here are five states where the rate of COVID cases per 100,000 residents has more than doubled in the last 14 days, and what a health experts says you should do this summer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health

  • This McDonald's Drink Is Made With 4 Pounds of Sugar, Ex-Manager Reveals

    A former McDonald's employee divulged information about one of the chain's most popular beverages that may make you think twice before sipping on it again. In a TikTok video that went viral, Nicole Weiser spilled the tea about the ingredient composition that makes McDonald's tea so sweet.@mightyshelf #stitch with @princessannafit ♬ original sound – Nicole WeiserThe former Mickey D's employee said, "I was a manager at a McDonald's. I worked there for about three years." She explained that they ke

  • FDA rejects Peninsula biotech's cancer drug — at least for now

    The company, working with its partner in China, plans to ask the FDA in August to approve the drug against a type of head-and-neck cancer.

  • COVID Hospitalizations Are Rising in These States Now

    As though we needed a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, both cases and hospitalizations have begun to tick upward in recent weeks. The BA.2 subvariant, which is driving this surge, doesn't seem to produce more severe illness overall, but certain vulnerable people are still at risk, and it's important to keep tabs on the level of community transmission in your area: The CDC recommends taking additional precautions when local levels are "medium" or "high" to prevent hospitals fro

  • 5 Ways Your Skin is Telling You That Your Heart's in Trouble

    As your largest organ—and the only one visible from the outside—your skin is a window into your overall health. And the same way stress can cause breakouts and aggravate conditions such as eczema, symptoms of other internal health issues can also show up on your skin. Seeing something suspicious on your skin could be one of the first indications that something isn't right with one of your other organs, including your heart."Warning signs can appear on your skin and nails, which is why your derma

  • What I saw in line at a South Jersey marijuana dispensary | Mullane

    A week after New Jersey legalized recreational sales, lines were long at Curaleaf in Bellmawr. Many said they needed to offset chronic anxiety.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSE:BABY)?

    If you want to know who really controls Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. ( TSE:BABY ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Country icon Naomi Judd died by suicide following longtime mental health struggle: report

    The country legend took her own life on Saturday, multiple sources confirmed to People magazine. A rep for Judd told Fox News Digital on Monday: “There is an investigation by law enforcement and the coroner’s office.”

  • BA.4, BA.5, 2 new Omicron variants detected in the U.S., could spark another COVID wave. Research shows these people will fare best

    The new spawns of Omicron sweeping South Africa have arrived in the U.S.

  • Disabled woman’s treatment is another awful Tarrant jail story. Will anyone step up to fix it?

    Kelly Masten is in a hospital bed in a coma after 10 days at the Tarrant County Jail. [Opinion]

  • Crowds Gather Outside US Supreme Court After Leaked Roe v Wade Draft Opinion

    Crowds gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, after a draft opinion on the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was leaked on Monday, May 2.According to Politico, the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, is an “unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights”.“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito said in the document obtained by Politico. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."This footage, filmed by David Closson, shows groups gathering outside the US Supreme Court in protest, hours after the document was leaked. Credit: David Closson via Storyful

  • Hopkins partners with Maryland biotech Orgenesis on new cell therapy center

    Orgenesis plans to open the Maryland Center for Cell Therapy Manufacturing on Johns Hopkins' East Baltimore medical campus.

  • My Abortion Was One of the Best Parenting Decisions I’ve Ever Made

    Editor’s note: Throughout the last year as increasingly extreme and restrictive anti-abortion bills gained traction and went into effect on the state level, reproductive healthcare providers, advocates and patients around the United States continued doing the work they always do: They educated (unpacking the various ways the bill infringes on reproductive freedoms for pregnant people in […]

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Treat Visceral Fat

    Visceral fat is fat tissue that surrounds our viscera (aka our internal organs). It is the more disease-producing fat when compared to subcutaneous fat, which lies under the skin. As we get "heavier' or increasing our weight it typically will go into this fat around the organs (liver, intestines, and stomach) which increases our risks for chronic lifestyle-related diseases. The visceral fat becomes metabolically more active releasing hormones that help it to store up more adipose in itself. The