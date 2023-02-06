U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

2 Day Level I ITAR/EAR Boot Camp Course (Colorado Springs, United States - July 11-12, 2023)

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Level I ITAR/EAR Boot Camp" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An intensive two-day learning experience focused on the basics of the ITAR and EAR.

Seminar Level I focuses on the basic principles of defense trade controls with practical examples, case studies, and small group discussions and provides attendees with unparalleled insight into the application of export controls.

Topics include State/DDTC and the Regulations, The Order of Review: Specially Designed & Commodity Jurisdiction, Understanding ITAR-Controlled Technical Data, How to Complete a DSP-5, Licensing Non-U.S. Persons, Utilizing ITAR Exemptions, Recordkeeping, and Violations.

This comprehensive seminar also focuses on licensing in the 600 Series with case studies and classification exercises. Topics include Understanding Commerce/BIS & the Regulations, The Ten General Prohibitions, Classification & Reading the ECCN- (Country Charts & Reasons for Control,) Preparing License & Classification Requests using SNAP-R, License Exceptions & the Strategic Trade Authorization (STA), Recordkeeping & Compliance.

Two-day seminar fee includes breakfast and lunch each day, a seminar manual, and a current copy of the ITAR. Space is limited. Registration will close once capacity is reached.

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1 ITAR: Tuesday, July 11th

  • Test Your Knowledge

  • Understanding State/DDTC and the ITAR

  • The Order of Review, Specially Designed & the Commodity Jurisdiction Process

  • How to Complete an Electronic DSP-5 License

  • Understanding Technical Data & the Public Domain

  • Licensing Requirements for Foreign Person Employees (FPE)

  • ITAR Exemptions

  • Violations & Lessons Learned from Consent Agreements

DAY 2 EAR: Wednesday, July 12th

  • Understanding Commerce/BIS and the Regulations

  • The Ten General Prohibitions & Red Flags

  • Classification & Reading the Export Control Classification Number (ECCN)

  • BIS Registration, Applying for a License, Preparing a Letter of Explanation (LOE) and U.S. Government Staffing Points

  • License Exceptions & the Strategic Trade Authorization

  • EAR & ITAR Recordkeeping & Compliance

  • Due Diligence: Preventing Violations

Speakers

Suzanne Palmer
President
Export Compliance Solutions

Suzanne Palmer, President of Export Compliance Solutions, has 15 years of experience within the State Department and as a Licensing Officer, and over 10 years direct experience with the U. S. defense industry.

After leaving the State Department she joined Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems in Baltimore and then went on to work at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. Combining U.S. Government and defense industry experience, Ms. Palmer specializes in training, interpreting the ITAR and the EAR Export Control Reform initiative and applying U.S. export control regulations.

She has served on the Defense Trade Advisory Group (DTAG) and as a Special Compliance Official (SCO) for a company operating under a Consent Agreement.

Lisa Bencivenga
Various

Lisa Bencivenga has has over twenty years of varied experience in export/import licensing and compliance issues with major defense contractors.

She has had the leading role in developing and implementing internal compliance programs, providing regulatory guidance, instituting license databases, training personnel at all corporate levels, conducting audits requested by clients and/or directed by the U.S. Department of State, coordinating investigations and working closely with legal departments while administering the full spectrum of corporate international export/import activities.

She has several years of experience in space-related export issues which includes obtaining and implementing complex licensing arrangements related to spacecraft and launch activities as a result of her employment with Orbital Sciences Corporation and The Boeing Company.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4eqdqi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


