U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.50
    -16.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,255.00
    -120.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,986.50
    -46.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.30
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.83
    -0.57 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -0.27 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8880
    -1.1420 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,529.23
    -68.52 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.56
    -1.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.71
    -21.01 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

2 Day Medical Device Post-Market Regulations and Challenges Online Course: Complaint Handling, MDR Reporting and Recalls Course (January 26-27, 2023)

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Comprehensive View of Medical Device Post-Market Regulations and Challenges -Complaint Handling, MDR Reporting and Recalls Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course on Medical Device Complaint Handling Training aims at providing a close understanding of MDR & recall compliance. It also deals in handling the interrelationship of Complaint Handling, CAPA, and Risk Administration procedures.

Post-Market activities, Grievance Handling, MDRs, and Recalls are luxurious, time-consuming, and often lead to graver monetary penalties. Over 80% of FDA Inspection target observations for lack of compliance in these areas.

By attending this seminar, every trainee will be able to find out and discover:

  • Different ways to overcome one of the major hindrances device manufacturers encounters

  • How the FDA expects you to grow and device proper handling of complaints reportable or non-reportable, product complaint management and certification

  • How and when to file Medical Device Reports (MDR), actual and suitable message with the apt controlling agencies in the event of a recall.

  • How to demeanor improvement and elimination actions to avoid a recall emergency, including required recordkeeping, anticipation from FDA and other monitoring agencies in the event of a recall, and crucial factors in applying and upholding compliance with the regulations and real-life experiences of FDA.

New course materials have been added, and updated content now contains:

  • Creating Standard Operating Systems (SOPs) for Post-Market Quality Systems and

  • What to expect from the changes in ORA with Inspection Structure Realignment

  • This Seminar on Medical Device Reporting Training will have you stop spinning your wheels with supplementary actions, and leave you with a complete knowledge set that only WCS can provide.Who are the possible beneficiaries of this course in Medical Device Reporting Training?

Objectives of Learning- Medical Device Reporting Training

  • Knowledge of ways to comply with complex Complaint Handling, MDR, and Recall requirements

  • Companies' MDR reporting and FDA's management of reports

  • Company training in the event of a Recall, recall policy, notification letter, and interactive with the FDA

  • Diminish the risk of controlling implementation activities

  • Contribution to the creation and maintenance of real events for treatment complaints, reportable events, and recalls

  • Comprehend the relationship and interaction with other quality system elements as they relate to complaints and reportable events

  • Walk-through of case instances

  • A step-by-step guide to designing Standard Operating Systems for communicating processes for the success of the firm

  • Discussion of FDA's New Guidance on Risk and how it interacts with Recalls

Who Should Attend:

  • CAPA Teams

  • Quality Assurance

  • Regulatory Affairs

  • Risk Management Professionals

  • Quality Control

  • Project Managers

  • Regulatory Professional

  • Complaint Handling Teams

Key Topics Covered:

Session 1

  • Grievance Management and FDA Prospects (90 mins)

Break (15 mins)

Session 2

  • Continuance Grievance Treatment and FDA Expectations (30 mins)

  • Medical Device Reporting Procedures (MDR) Regulations, Procedures, and Malfunctions (60 min)

Lunch Break (45 mins)

Session 3

  • Continuation of Medical Device Reporting Events (MDR) Rules, Measures, and Malfunctions (60 min)

  • MDR reporting by the firm, agents Voluntary Malfunction Summary Reporting (VMSR), and eMDR Discussion (30 min)

Break (15 mins)

Session 4

  • Guidance Documents Update (30mins)

  • Being Recall Ready (30mins)

Questions and Recap (10 mins)

Session 5

  • Recalls, Definition, and Legal Authority Overview (60 mins)

  • Corrective and Preventative Actions (CAPA) (30 mins)

Break (15 mins)

Session 6

  • Health Hazard Evaluations HHE/HRA (30 mins)

  • Elements of a Correction and Removal - 806 Reporting (45 mins)

Lunch Break (45 mins)

Session 7

  • Developing Effective Strategies / Communicating and Negotiating with FDA (45mins)

  • Notifications Letters and Press Releases (20 mins)

  • Silent Recalls / Product Enhancements and Enforcement Actions (20 mins)

Break (10 mins)

Session 8

  • Product Retrieval (20 mins)

  • Status Reports (20 mins)

  • Effectiveness Checks Follow-up Planning (20 mins)

  • Terminating a Recall (15 mins)

  • Wrap-up (5 mins)

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prdi74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian cr

  • Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees

    A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • Bosses and workers thought they were lying to each other all year. Here’s what really happened

    From employees with two secret jobs to false remote work job listings, it seems everyone’s been lying at work. But there’s more to it than that.

  • 1 Thing to Watch Before You Buy Roku Stock

    Knowing a small, but important, detail about this streaming platform's operations might change your entire perspective.

  • Russian services activity shrinks for third month running in Dec -PMI

    Activity in Russia's services industry shrank for the third month running in December, a survey showed on Friday, as companies faced weak consumer demand at home, severe inflationary pressure and declining customer numbers. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russian services fell to 45.9 from 48.3 a month earlier, dropping further below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. Companies noted that the reduction in new business was due to economic uncertainty and a drop in purchasing power at clients amid severe inflationary pressures, S&P Global said in a statement.

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Friday and was on track for a second straight annual gain in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China. Crude surged in March with global benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked supply concerns. Prices cooled rapidly in 2022's second half on worries about global recession.

  • Keystone Pipeline to Fully Restart After Oil Spill, Repairs

    The operator of the Keystone oil pipeline said it was moving to fully reactivate the system, ending a weekslong outage that pressured U.S. oil prices and complicated some Gulf Coast refiners’ operations. TC Energy said Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspection and testing on the pipeline and that the system was now operational to all delivery points. It had said last week that it had received approval from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a 300-mile branch linking Steele City, Neb., to the main U.S. oil storage hub in Cushing, Okla.

  • Half of Gen Zers say they don’t see a point in saving money until things return to 'normal' — instead they're investing in themselves. Here's what that looks like

    With all the economic uncertainty going on right now, young folks may be seeking some sort of control, experts say.

  • Canada competition tribunal rules in favor of $14.8 billion Rogers-Shaw deal

    (Reuters) -Canada's competition tribunal approved on Thursday Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc, ending the companies' 20-month-old dispute with the antitrust authority. The decision by the tribunal paves the way for closing the merger that would create the second largest telecom company in Canada after Bell. Canada's competition bureau had blocked the merger - one of the country's biggest - on grounds that it would reduce competition.

  • TC Energy says Keystone pipeline returns to service

    "The Keystone Pipeline System is now operational to all delivery points," the company said in a statement, while operating "with additional risk-mitigation measures, including reduced operating pressures." TC Energy did not publicly identified the cause of the spill.

  • How Southwest Airlines Melted Down

    Airline executives and labor leaders point to inadequate technology systems as one reason why a brutal winter storm turned into a debacle. One main culprit: SkySolver, a crew scheduling tool, which was overwhelmed by the task.

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies cancel HK-listing plans: The Information

    The report comes after a U.S. accounting watchdog said it had full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges amid rocky relations between the world's largest economies. While the Chinese ecommerce firm has paused discussions of a potential Hong Kong listing, freight company Full Truck Alliance has scrapped its long time plan, according to the report. Companies such as Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com have moved to also list in Hong Kong over the past few years to hedge the risk of potential delisting in the United States due to political disputes with China.

  • Google, Texas universities to pump out more tech-savvy students

    Google is going to bake tech certifications into undergrad degrees. The University of Texas System is hooked — and Texas State University, too.