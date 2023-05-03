2 Day Negotiating and Drafting IT Contracts Training Course: London, United Kingdom - July 10-11, 2023
Understand IT contracts and their complexities to ensure you draft watertight agreements and manage the risks effectively
All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry 'norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients.
This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT suppliers and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts:
What they are
How and why they work
What should be included
How to put them in place
How to overcome the key challenges
What the IT (separate from the contract) actually means
This practical and intensive two-day programme will boost your knowledge in these six key areas to ensure you get the deal done with the best terms for your organisation.
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)
Part 1: Prevention is Better than Cure
Differences in perspectives of IT suppliers and IT customers
IT contracts words to avoid... and encourage
Part 2: Preparing to negotiate
IT tendering and procurement
Managing IT negotiations
Pre-contract documents
Interim agreements and pre-contract contracts
Structure of IT agreements
Responsibility for technical schedules
Understanding enough IT to work with IT contracts
Lawyers vs IT consultants
Computer architecture
Storage devices
Software - what is it?
Source code vs object code
Databases
Classical networks - what are they?
The Internet
IP Addressing and DNS
ASP to Software as a Service (SaaS) to the Cloud
Virtualisation
Content and data
Analogue v Digital
Communications
Encryption
AI and machine learning
Future trends
Software Licences
Software
Software licences:
Background
Commercial questions
Goods or Services?
Express terms:
Usual restrictions in software licences
Safeguards against those restrictions
The Effect of the Software Directive
Warranties to a standard
Date and currency warranties
Communicating the licence terms
Shrink and web-wrapped software
Maintenance and support adjuncts
Escrow:
Source code escrow
SaaS step-in escrow
Etymology of an IT project: group exercise: Part I
Waterfall commercials - how to negotiate
Etymology of an IT project: group exercise: Part II
Waterfall software development
Waterfall development contracts
Day 2
Software development
Agile v Waterfall methodologies
Crowdsourcing and open-source development
Agile contracts
Software as a Service
Advantages and disadvantages
LHA v SaaS agreements
Customer sensible due diligence
SaaS agreement:
Description of services
Right to use
Scope of use
Price
Other clauses
Copyright and database rights - basic principles (Part 1)
What is copyright? - and important copyright issues
Use of the symbol
What are database rights?
Sources of most disputes
Copyright enforcement bodies
FAST and the BSA
Audit clauses
Copyright and database rights - implications for software activities (Part 2)
Porting software
Non-textually copying software
Software patents
Moral Rights in Software and Typefaces
Outsourcing and IT services contracts
Overriding principles
Structures of IT services agreements
Defining services
Defining Service Level Agreements (SLAs)
Change control and project/system scope creep
How are IT suppliers managed?
Supplier warranties vs customer pushbacks
IT Reseller Agreements
Software distribution: what does the industry do?
Sales agents
Sales representatives
Resellers
Contracts
Problems with IT contracts
Typical disputes in IT projects
Methods of IT dispute resolution and corresponding clauses
Litigation
ADR, mediation and arbitration
Expert determination
Neutral evaluation
Ping-pong determination
Disclosure issues
Software ownership issues: who owns it?
Open source software
Open source software
The rise of OSS
Historical concepts
The open source definition
The trajectory of OSS today
OSS as an industry
OSS licences
IT warranties and clauses
Implied terms:
Anglo v Winter Brown
Quality
Material, substantial or reasonable?
Anti-virus clauses
Date issues and clauses
Comm issues and clauses
Currency issues and clauses
Sizing warranties and scalability issues
