U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.50
    -16.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,256.00
    -119.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,987.50
    -45.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.40
    -11.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.85
    -0.55 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    -0.27 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8960
    -1.1340 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,529.23
    -68.52 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.56
    -1.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.01
    -20.71 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

2 Day Online Basic Good Manufacturing Practice for Quality Control Laboratory Course (January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023)

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Basic Good Manufacturing Practice for Quality Control Laboratory Course Online" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the manufacture and quality control of medicinal products, compliance with the GMP rules is the decisive aspect for manufacturing high-quality products. For this reason, every staff member in the pharmaceutical industry has to be familiar with the basic GMP requirements

Learning Objectives

The Good Manufacturing Practice Certificate Program provides a comprehensive overview on the best practices regarding the management of manufacturing and quality control testing for pharmaceutical products.

The Live Online Training is designed for people who have no or little knowledge of GMP.

  • You get to know the most important pharmaceutical regulations and their importance,

  • you get a basic overview of GMP requirements in pharmaceutical production, and

  • you become familiar with technical terms from the field of GMP and their meaning

  • Understand the regulatory requirements governing GMP compliant QC Labs.

  • Understand how to apply those requirements

  • Understand the regulatory expectations regarding laboratory design and utilities

  • Understand the regulatory expectations regarding laboratory equipment/instrumentation

Who Should Attend:

This GMP Course will be valuable to all individuals working within or managing a GMP laboratory that supports either the R&D development of a new drug product or the testing and control of commercial drug products released to the market.

Obtaining the certification would be beneficial to professionals in:

  • Research and Development

  • Quality Control

  • Quality Assurance

  • Technical Operations

  • Contract Laboratories

  • Regulatory affairs personnel as well as individuals who are responsible for the review or audit of such laboratory data and reports should likewise consider the value of this comprehensive certification in their positions.

Key Topics Covered:

  • An Introduction to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP),

  • CFR Title 21, Parts 58, 210, 211 Overview

  • GMP in the Warehouse,

  • Quality Control Laboratory Design

  • Microbiology in the Workplace,

  • Cleaning and Sanitation,

  • Good Documentation Practices - GMP Laboratory

  • Documentation and Record Keeping, Stability & Training

  • Contamination Control,

  • Production Controls,

  • Packaging Controls,

  • Quality Assurance and Quality Control

  • Pharmaceuticals Corrective Actions and Preventative Actions (CAPAs).

  • The Regulatory Inspection

  • Deviations / Non-conformances

  • OOS / OOT

  • How to write an effective investigation

Key Topics Covered:

Kelly Thomas
Vice President
Stallergenes Greer

Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.

Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0mf1k

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian cr

  • After a divorce, are you eligible for your ex-spouse's Social Security benefits?

    How is Social Security calculated for divorced spouses? It depends on how much each spouse collected individually

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • Agreement over IKEA's Russia sale could be reached in days, says Moscow

    An agreement over the sale of IKEA's factories in Russia could be reached by the end of this year, Russia's industry minister said on Wednesday, as the Swedish furniture giant seeks to negotiate its exit from the country. IKEA decided to close its shops in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February in what it said was a 'special military operation'. Many other western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia.

  • Elon Musk’s net worth collapse is biggest loss of wealth in modern history

    Billionaire’s fortune has fallen by $200bn, roughly equivalent to the GDP of Greece

  • Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Friday and was on track for a second straight annual gain in a volatile year marked by tight supplies because of the Ukraine war and weakening demand from the world's top crude importer, China. Crude surged in March with global benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked supply concerns. Prices cooled rapidly in 2022's second half on worries about global recession.

  • 1 Thing to Watch Before You Buy Roku Stock

    Knowing a small, but important, detail about this streaming platform's operations might change your entire perspective.

  • Bosses and workers thought they were lying to each other all year. Here’s what really happened

    From employees with two secret jobs to false remote work job listings, it seems everyone’s been lying at work. But there’s more to it than that.

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian services activity shrinks for third month running in Dec -PMI

    Activity in Russia's services industry shrank for the third month running in December, a survey showed on Friday, as companies faced weak consumer demand at home, severe inflationary pressure and declining customer numbers. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russian services fell to 45.9 from 48.3 a month earlier, dropping further below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. Companies noted that the reduction in new business was due to economic uncertainty and a drop in purchasing power at clients amid severe inflationary pressures, S&P Global said in a statement.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Microsoft a Buy?

    According to IDC, worldwide PC shipments declined 15% in the third quarter of 2022, while smartphone shipments fell 9.7%. As a leader in the battered PC industry, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has seen its shares slip 29% since January. Here's why a stock market sell-off in 2022 makes Microsoft a must-buy.

  • Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession fears greet New Year

    Coal and natural gas markets were poised on Friday to end 2022 with strong gains after a global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war stoked a sharp upswing in prices, while tighter supplies expected in 2023 could fuel more gains. Industrial metals, iron ore and rubber are on track to finish in negative territory, pushed down in 2022 by China's strict zero-COVID policy and fears of a world recession. Agricultural markets, including grains and palm oil, jumped to all-time highs in March on adverse weather and pandemic-related supply disruptions, triggering food inflation, but those commodities gave up much of their gains in the second half.

  • Goldman Sachs CEO says job cuts to come as soon as January

    Goldman Sachs is preparing to trim its workforce in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told staff in a year-end audio message.

  • Canada competition tribunal rules in favor of $14.8 billion Rogers-Shaw deal

    (Reuters) -Canada's competition tribunal approved on Thursday Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc, ending the companies' 20-month-old dispute with the antitrust authority. The decision by the tribunal paves the way for closing the merger that would create the second largest telecom company in Canada after Bell. Canada's competition bureau had blocked the merger - one of the country's biggest - on grounds that it would reduce competition.

  • 16 Biggest Car Companies by Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 biggest car companies by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest car companies by sales. The automotive industry is one of the most integral industries in the world and is currently worth around $2.86 trillion. Not […]