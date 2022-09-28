U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

2 Day Pharmaceutical Development of ATMPs (Advance Medicinal Therapeutic Products) Training Course (October 6-7, 2022)

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Development of ATMPs Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course has been designed to provide a comprehensive overview of the regulatory, quality and good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirements to consider when developing advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

Industry experts will cover the regulatory landscape and the definition and classification of ATMPs and provide practical guidance on how to overcome quality and specific GMP challenges. The differences between GMP for ATMPs and conventional therapies will be discussed, as will the requirements for clinical trials and the preparation of the IMPD. Advice on the specific transportation requirements of these products will also be addressed.

This seminar will be of benefit to all those involved with or considering developing an Advance Medicinal Therapeutic Product.

Benefits of attending:

  • Understand the GMP requirements for clinical trials in the US and Europe

  • Gain a practical insight into other markets

  • Determine critical quality attributes

  • Develop a successful QC strategy

  • Examine the major differences between GMP for ATMPs and conventional therapies

  • Overcome potential pitfalls when manufacturing cells

  • Discuss multi-manufacturing sites for autologous products

  • Consider stability issues

  • Examine risk analysis for biological materials and understand Annex 16

  • Gain an introduction to GMO approval requirements

Who Should Attend:

  • R&D personnel involved in research on cell or gene-based therapies

  • Managers involved in the development and manufacture of ATMPs

  • Quality assurance and quality control personnel responsible for quality aspects of ATMPs

  • GMP managers responsible for implementing GMP in ATMP manufacture

  • Regulatory personnel involved in inspections of ATMPs

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to ATMPs

  • Definition of ATMPs and associated terms

  • Classification of ATMPs

The Regulatory Landscape

  • Examining the European regulatory landscape for ATMPs - detailed analysis of existing regulation 1394/2007

  • Considering factors lying outside of the regulation's scope, e.g. combination products

  • Links to related directives, eg Tissues and Cells Directives (2002/98/EC and 2004/23/EC); Medical Device Directive (93/42/EEC) and forthcoming regulation

Strategic Considerations

  • Opportunities to meet with regulators to maximise approval chances

  • ATMP-specific options in the EU: certification procedure, risk-benefit approach

  • Accelerated access opportunities in EU and US

  • Understanding breakthrough status/PRIME

Insight into Global Regulations and Requirements

  • Examining key markets including Europe, US and Japan

  • Evaluate the regulatory differences between regions to help you build a strategic approval route

  • GMP requirements at Phase I in US and Europe - ramifications for your product

Overcoming Quality Challenges

  • Overview of frequent quality concerns

  • Potency assay development

  • Determining critical quality attributes

  • Developing a successful QC strategy for short-shelf-life product

  • QP release: timing and logistical challenges for ATMPs

Understanding Clinical Trials

  • EU clinical trial requirements

  • The US IND

Risk-Based Approach for ATMPs

  • Examining 3.2.A Adventitious Agents

  • Level of data required EU/US

GMP for ATMPs

  • What is required: examine the major differences between GMP for ATMPs and conventional therapies

  • Overcoming potential pitfalls when manufacturing cells

  • Current GMP interpretations

  • Multiple manufacturing sites for autologous products

  • Point-of-care preparation devices

Stability and Logistics

  • Considering stability issues

  • Challenges in transporting cell therapies/cryopreservation

  • Preparation on site

Clinical Trial Considerations

  • Optimising materials for regulatory compliance - vendor qualification

  • Risk analysis for biological materials

  • The comparability concept and its importance in preparing for clinical trials

  • Introduction to GMO approval requirements

Practical Considerations for the IMPD

  • Terms and definitions

  • Guidance on IMPD content for ATMPs

  • Data requirements for first-in-human vs later clinical trials

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xt1n02

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


