2 Day Role of an Effective HR Advisor Training Course (April 17-20, 2023)

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Role of an Effective HR Advisor Training Course" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The seminar will focus on the key skills needed by the HR advisor, as well as the practical duties required by the role.

Are you working in HR and looking to develop your skills to take your career to the next level?

This programme will build on your skill set and experience, and give you the knowledge to fully understand the role and responsibilities of an HR advisor.

Providing an effective human resource service to businesses is the principal goal of all HR teams. The HR department is responsible for making sure the organisation is able to meet business needs through the management of the company's most valuable resource - its employees.

Overseeing the biggest item on the budget comes with responsibility for ensuring the best blend of skills and talents with timely interventions and effective support. The role of the HR advisor is pivotal in making this happen.

This practical two-day programme is a must-attend event for any newly promoted or aspiring HR advisors, as well as those looking for a refresher.

There will be a range of participative activities focusing on the processes of recruitment, induction of new starters, performance review processes, performance management challenges, reviewing and implementing policies and managing others. Plus there will be time to consider the implications of Brexit on the HR function.

Key objectives of this programme

By the end of this programme you will be able to:

  • Develop and action effective HR policies and procedures

  • Examine and implement recruitment procedures to create high levels of return on investment

  • Establish strong bonds of commitment with new staff to reduce attrition rates

  • Identify organisational learning needs and how these impact the bottom line

  • Understand the importance of having the right staff, with the right skills, in the right roles

  • Guide managers in the practical application of performance reviews and understand the links to overall organisation performance

  • Support line managers in the handling of formal disciplinary procedures protecting both them and your organisation from legal challenges

  • Enhance your people skills to work with HR administrative staff and processes to achieve a one-stop-shop approach to transactional HR

Who Should Attend:

  • HR advisors

  • New and existing HR staff

  • HR officers and coordinators

  • HR assistants and administrators aspiring to the role of an HR advisor

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1: The importance of the role of the HR advisor

  • Key responsibilities of an effective HR advisor

  • Working collaboratively with line managers

  • Working with and reporting to key stakeholders

  • Promoting equality and diversity within the organisation

  • Developing effective job descriptions and competencies

  • Managing employee welfare services, including health and safety

  • Managing and implementing organisational change

  • Quantifying evidence indicators for effective HR

Module 2: Recruiting and selecting talent

  • Recruitment campaigns

  • Best practices for effective hiring

  • Preparing job advertisements

  • Working with agencies

  • Dealing effectively with applicants

  • Managing and implementing an effective induction process

Module 3: Remuneration and rewards

  • Advising on remuneration and pay issues

  • Payroll

  • Pensions

  • Benefits

  • Annual salary reviews

  • Benchmarking and reporting

  • Linking pay and performance

Module 4: Managing staff performance

  • Performance reviews and why they are not an HR tool

  • Working with line managers to manage performance

  • Tracking and managing sickness and attendance

  • Managing and advising on disciplinary and grievance procedures

  • Staff counselling

  • Career development and progression

  • Producing stats and data which add value and impact on the organisation

Module 5: Identifying, planning and implementing training needs

  • Performing Training Needs Analysis (TNA) reviews

  • Handling learning and development requests

  • Identifying development opportunities

  • Measuring and reporting the return on investment (ROI)

  • Succession planning and talent management

Module 6: Reviewing, updating and implementing policies

  • Developing and implementing formal policies and procedures

  • Staff handbooks

  • Giving constructive advice and guidance and working with line managers

  • Communicating standards of performance and best practice to key stakeholders

Module 7: Managing and working with others - both internal and external

  • Overseeing junior administrators

  • Getting the best out of the team

  • Performance management as a line manager of others

  • Dealing with suppliers

  • Outsourcing

  • Trade unions

  • Applying continuous improvement programmes within HR

  • Considering the implications of Brexit on HR

Speakers:

Jocelyn Hughes
Freelance consultant

Jocelyn Hughes is a recognised expert in HR management and personal development, having worked in training and personal development since the early 1980s. A strong advocate of training for a reason, she has a practical approach to training which aims to provide participants and organisations with readily useful content, transferable to the workplace.

Having enjoyed a successful career in training management, she began working as a freelance consultant in 1998, working with major blue chip organisations across the UK and internationally. Jocelyn is widely respected for her experience and expertise. She is a qualified NLP practitioner and is a published author of 'Contact Centre Management' with Echelon Publishing.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5fj2f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-day-role-of-an-effective-hr-advisor-training-course-april-17-20-2023-301768977.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

