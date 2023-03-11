2 Day Role of an Effective HR Advisor Training Course (April 17-20, 2023)
The "The Role of an Effective HR Advisor Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The seminar will focus on the key skills needed by the HR advisor, as well as the practical duties required by the role.
Are you working in HR and looking to develop your skills to take your career to the next level?
This programme will build on your skill set and experience, and give you the knowledge to fully understand the role and responsibilities of an HR advisor.
Providing an effective human resource service to businesses is the principal goal of all HR teams. The HR department is responsible for making sure the organisation is able to meet business needs through the management of the company's most valuable resource - its employees.
Overseeing the biggest item on the budget comes with responsibility for ensuring the best blend of skills and talents with timely interventions and effective support. The role of the HR advisor is pivotal in making this happen.
This practical two-day programme is a must-attend event for any newly promoted or aspiring HR advisors, as well as those looking for a refresher.
There will be a range of participative activities focusing on the processes of recruitment, induction of new starters, performance review processes, performance management challenges, reviewing and implementing policies and managing others. Plus there will be time to consider the implications of Brexit on the HR function.
Key objectives of this programme
By the end of this programme you will be able to:
Develop and action effective HR policies and procedures
Examine and implement recruitment procedures to create high levels of return on investment
Establish strong bonds of commitment with new staff to reduce attrition rates
Identify organisational learning needs and how these impact the bottom line
Understand the importance of having the right staff, with the right skills, in the right roles
Guide managers in the practical application of performance reviews and understand the links to overall organisation performance
Support line managers in the handling of formal disciplinary procedures protecting both them and your organisation from legal challenges
Enhance your people skills to work with HR administrative staff and processes to achieve a one-stop-shop approach to transactional HR
Who Should Attend:
HR advisors
New and existing HR staff
HR officers and coordinators
HR assistants and administrators aspiring to the role of an HR advisor
Key Topics Covered:
Module 1: The importance of the role of the HR advisor
Key responsibilities of an effective HR advisor
Working collaboratively with line managers
Working with and reporting to key stakeholders
Promoting equality and diversity within the organisation
Developing effective job descriptions and competencies
Managing employee welfare services, including health and safety
Managing and implementing organisational change
Quantifying evidence indicators for effective HR
Module 2: Recruiting and selecting talent
Recruitment campaigns
Best practices for effective hiring
Preparing job advertisements
Working with agencies
Dealing effectively with applicants
Managing and implementing an effective induction process
Module 3: Remuneration and rewards
Advising on remuneration and pay issues
Payroll
Pensions
Benefits
Annual salary reviews
Benchmarking and reporting
Linking pay and performance
Module 4: Managing staff performance
Performance reviews and why they are not an HR tool
Working with line managers to manage performance
Tracking and managing sickness and attendance
Managing and advising on disciplinary and grievance procedures
Staff counselling
Career development and progression
Producing stats and data which add value and impact on the organisation
Module 5: Identifying, planning and implementing training needs
Performing Training Needs Analysis (TNA) reviews
Handling learning and development requests
Identifying development opportunities
Measuring and reporting the return on investment (ROI)
Succession planning and talent management
Module 6: Reviewing, updating and implementing policies
Developing and implementing formal policies and procedures
Staff handbooks
Giving constructive advice and guidance and working with line managers
Communicating standards of performance and best practice to key stakeholders
Module 7: Managing and working with others - both internal and external
Overseeing junior administrators
Getting the best out of the team
Performance management as a line manager of others
Dealing with suppliers
Outsourcing
Trade unions
Applying continuous improvement programmes within HR
Considering the implications of Brexit on HR
Speakers:
Jocelyn Hughes
Freelance consultant
Jocelyn Hughes is a recognised expert in HR management and personal development, having worked in training and personal development since the early 1980s. A strong advocate of training for a reason, she has a practical approach to training which aims to provide participants and organisations with readily useful content, transferable to the workplace.
Having enjoyed a successful career in training management, she began working as a freelance consultant in 1998, working with major blue chip organisations across the UK and internationally. Jocelyn is widely respected for her experience and expertise. She is a qualified NLP practitioner and is a published author of 'Contact Centre Management' with Echelon Publishing.
