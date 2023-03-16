U.S. markets closed

2 Day Seminar Quality and GMP Compliance for Virtual Companies (Pharmaceutical and Biologics Industries) (June 5-6, 2023)

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2 Day Seminar Quality and GMP Compliance for Virtual Companies (Pharmaceutical and Biologics Industries) - New Course!" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Today, many companies operate on an outsourcing model. This is very common for companies who are evolving from being mainly development-focused to a point where they are entering the latter stages of Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trials, and plan to have a product ready for market approval in the coming months. Most such companies are small, and may not have deep expertise in QA and GMP compliance, relying on their partners to cover those areas. Companies who outsource the majority of operations through the use of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Laboratories, however, remain responsible for the quality and compliance status of the products they send to the clinic or to the marketplace.

In this two-day workshop conference, you will learn the requirements and expectations of major healthcare regulators that are applicable to "virtual" companies. You will learn how to diagnose your company's needs based on which GMP and GCP-governed operations you retain and which you outsource; what the current expectations and best industry practices are for selecting, qualifying and monitoring your contractors to ensure they are meeting your requirements; and how to build a quality system framework that is not excessive for your current needs, but has the structure and integration to "grow with you" as the scope your operations change in the coming months and years.

You will also learn best practices for managing a regulatory inspection, with emphasis on FDA, EMA and Health Canada, but applicable to most other major agencies as well.

Learning Objectives:

Participants in this seminar will:

  • Understand the GMP and GCP requirements all virtual companies must meet regardless of the extent of their outsourcing operations

  • Understand how to select, qualify and monitor CMOs, CROs and Contract Laboratories

  • Learn the elements to include in a quality agreement (also known as a technical agreement)

  • Learn how to determine which GMP or GCP requirements apply to you, depending on the things you do internally and those you outsource

  • Understand your obligations under the law for products you release to the clinic or the marketplace

  • Appreciate the importance of maintaining data integrity

  • Learn how to effectively manage a health regulatory inspection:

  • Inspection logistics

  • Responding effectively to document requests and questions from inspectors

  • Managing the inspection exit discussion

  • How to write an effective response to inspection observations

  • How to find applicable inspection references and procedures of the FDA, EMA and Health Canada

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for those charged with managing Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs for companies in the development or commercial phase of growth who either release investigational drugs to clinical trial sites or send commercial products to the market, but rely to a great extent on the use of Contract Manufacturers and/or Contract Laboratories. The following personnel will benefit from the course:

  • Senior quality managers in manufacturing QA/GMP or clinical quality areas

  • Quality professionals

  • Regulatory professionals

  • Clinical Operations

  • Compliance professionals

  • Quality auditors - GMP and GCP

  • Document control specialists

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 01 (12:00 PM - 04:00 PM EDT)

  • Introductions and participant expectations for the program

  • Fundamentals of Good Manufacturing Practice

  • Data Integrity: What it is and why it is important to GMP

  • Fundamentals of Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

  • Regulatory and business risks: The case for compliance

  • Virtual company organizational structure and responsibility for QA/GMP/GCP

  • Virtual company quality system structure and management

  • Selection, qualification and monitoring of contractors

  • Day One Q&A and recap of progress meeting stated course expectations

DAY 02 (12:00 PM - 04:00 PM EDT)

  • Regulatory Inspections

  • Logistics for managing inspections at your location

  • Inspections at your contract organizations

  • Post-inspection communications with the inspecting agency

  • Enforcement considerations

  • Final Q&A, discussion, and conclusion

  • 4:00 PM: Adjourn

Speakers:

Kelly Thomas
Vice President
Stallergenes Greer

Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.

Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pnjcn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-day-seminar-quality-and-gmp-compliance-for-virtual-companies-pharmaceutical-and-biologics-industries-june-5-6-2023-301774428.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

