2 Day Sterilization of Medical Devices Training Course: October 19-20, 2023
Sterile devices are free of viable microorganisms and sterilization is one of the key processes in the production of sterile medical devices. Regulations for medical devices include particular requirements for devices supplied or intended to be used in a sterile state.
These regulatory requirements relate to general safety and performance aspects for the products, and the requirements for independent, third-party conformity assessment of the processes for achieving sterility. Evidence of successful sterilization is important and expected when demonstrating conformity with the regulations.
These requirements have been supported by a portfolio of standards on:
Designating products as sterile;
Validating and routinely controlling the sterilization process; and
Maintaining sterility over time with appropriate sterile barrier systems.
This course provides a comprehensive overview of these regulatory requirements and how to comply, together with the science and standards that support them.
Benefits in attending:
Gain a comprehensive overview of medical device sterilization
Recognise the principles of the commonly applied methods of sterilization
Learn the regulatory requirements for sterilization and how to comply
Understand the portfolio of supporting standards and their interrelationships
Registration details:
2 days live online training
Browser-based, no download usually required
See presenters and interact with fellow attendees
Download documentation and certification of completion
Who Should Attend:
Microbiologists and sterilization professionals
Quality Management System (QMS) specialists
Regulatory Compliance specialists
Internal Auditors
Regulatory and Quality professionals
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Introduction and welcome
The use of standards and overview of standards for sterilization
Role of standards
Interaction of standards and regulations for medical devices
Portfolio of sterilization standards
General requirements
ISO 14937 - Sterilization of health care products - General requirements for characterization of a sterilizing agent and the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices
Structure of sterilization standards
Common features of validation and routine control
Microbiology quality
Introduction to microbiology
Sources of microbial contamination
Contamination control
Microbiology methods
Bioburden estimation - EN ISO 11737-1 Sterilization of medical devices - Microbiological methods - Part 1: Determination of a population of microorganisms on products
Test of sterility - EN ISO 11737-2 Sterilization of medical devices - Microbiological methods - Part 2: Tests of sterility performed in the definition, validation and maintenance of a sterilization process
Microbial inactivation
Inactivation kinetics
Sterility assurance
EN 556-1 Sterilization of medical devices - Requirements for a terminally-sterilized device to be labelled "Sterile"
Sterilization by irradiation
Nature of ionizing radiation
Sources of ionizing radiation
Measurement of radiation dose
Installation Qualification, Operational Qualification and Performance Qualification
EN ISO 11137-1 1 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 1: Requirements for development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices
EN ISO 11137-3 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 3: Guidance on dosimetric aspects of development, validation and routine control
EN ISO 11137-4 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 4: Guidance on process control
Q & A
Day 2
Introduction and recap of day one
Sterilization by irradiation (cont.)
Establishing the sterilization dose
EN ISO 11137-2 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Part 2: Establishing the sterilization dose
ISO/TS 13004 Sterilization of health care products - Radiation - Substantiation of selected sterilization dose: Method VDmaxSD
Biological indicators
EN ISO 11138 series - Sterilization of health care products - Biological indicators
Syndicate exercise - Radiation sterilization
Feedback and discussion
Ethylene oxide sterilization
EN ISO 11135 Sterilization of health-care products - Ethylene oxide - Requirements for the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices
Ethylene oxide sterilizaton (cont.)
EN ISO 11135 Sterilization of health-care products - Ethylene oxide - Requirements for the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices
Syndicate exercise - Ethylene oxide sterilization
Feedback and discussion
Moist heat sterilization
EN ISO 17665-1 Sterilization of health care products - Moist heat - Part 1: Requirements for the development, validation and routine control of a sterilization process for medical devices
Wrap up and Q & A
