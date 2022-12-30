2 Day US, EU and Canada Dietary Supplements Regulatory Compliance Training Course (January 26-27, 2023)
This 2-day interactive simulated or online seminar will have a look at the regulations that affect Dietary Supplements in the USA, EU, and Canada. It will also discuss the ways to prove or authenticate that products are acquiescent to these rules.
A fast-rising public call for food and dietary supplements has resulted in a spell of companies making and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States of America, EU, and Canada. With the controlling authorities commencing to take a sturdier posture on implementation of controlling policies, events, and GMP compliance, it is significant for the businesses to confirm that their products fulfill the newest rules and necessities if they plan to market Complements in these countries.
Differences in food and drug regulation in these countries will be noted too. We will also shelter what succeeds as a nutritional complement or dietetic element, ways to ensure GMP compliance as well as detailed requirements for labeling and acceptable marketing claims.
An update on current events within the Addition manufacturing and the possible impacts on Manufacturers and Distributors in the US, EU, and Canada will also be presented and discussed.
Who Should Attend:
Sales/Marketing Employees in the Addition or Usual Product Industries
Quality Control or Quality Assurance Professionals
Controlling Compliance Professionals in the Supplements or Natural Products area
Nutritional Addition or Natural Product Producers & Distributors
Executives/Managers within Nutritional Supplement or Natural Product Companies
Key Topics Covered:
DAY 01 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)
Session Start Time: 9:00 AM
Dietary Supplement Regulation in the U.S.
An Overview of Dietary Supplement
What is a dietary supplement all about?
Supplements vs.
Pharmaceuticals
OTC Drugs
Conventional Foods
Medical foods
Natural products
Herbal medicinal products
Organizations and Regulatory Structure
FDA Assembly concerning Dietary Supplements
Industry Groups
History of Dietary Supplement Regulation
Early History
DSHEA
Code of Federal Regulations
Manufacturing Considerations
Company & Facility Registration
GMP Requirements
GMP inspections
Dietary Ingredients
What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?
New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN)
Old dietary ingredients vs. New dietary ingredients
Updated New Dietary Ingredient Guidance from FDA
Labeling Considerations
Display Panels & Layout
Supplement Facts Panel
Labeling Claims
Health claims
Disease Claims
Structure/Function claims
Disclaimers/Substantiation
Notification of labeling claims to the FDA
Dietary Supplement Labeling Act
Advertising Considerations
FDA vs. FTC jurisdiction
Enforcement
Expressed vs. Implied Claims
Exercises & examples
Disclosures
Claim Substantiation
Testimonials
DAY 02 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)
Food Supplement regulation in the EU
Overview
What is a food supplement?
Borderline products
Medicinal Foods
Organizations and Regulatory Structure
EU Regulatory Structure
Industry Groups
Supplement Regulation
Early History
Food Supplement Directive
Manufacturing Considerations
Company & Facility Registration
GMP Requirements
Dietary Ingredients
What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?
Ingredient safety
RDA vs RDI
DRV vs % Daily Value
Labeling Considerations
Display Panels & Layout
Labeling Claims
Health claims
Disease Claims
Reduction of Disease Risk Claims
Nutrition Claims
Notification requirements
Advertising Considerations
Enforcement
Claim Substantiation
Natural Health Product regulation in Canada
Overview
What is a Natural Health Product?
Organizations and Regulatory Structure
Canadian Regulatory Structure
Health Canada
Canadian Health Products Directorate
Supplement Regulation
National Health Products Regulation
Differences between Canada and US
Supplements monographs
Requirements for pre-market approval
Manufacturing Requirements for Natural Health Products in Canada
Dietary Ingredients
Labeling Considerations
Advertising Considerations
Enforcement and Post-Marketing Surveillance
Review of Current Events and other Industry Topics Questions and Answers
