2 Day US, EU and Canada Dietary Supplements Regulatory Compliance Training Course (January 26-27, 2023)

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Compliance for Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day interactive simulated or online seminar will have a look at the regulations that affect Dietary Supplements in the USA, EU, and Canada. It will also discuss the ways to prove or authenticate that products are acquiescent to these rules.

A fast-rising public call for food and dietary supplements has resulted in a spell of companies making and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States of America, EU, and Canada. With the controlling authorities commencing to take a sturdier posture on implementation of controlling policies, events, and GMP compliance, it is significant for the businesses to confirm that their products fulfill the newest rules and necessities if they plan to market Complements in these countries.

Differences in food and drug regulation in these countries will be noted too. We will also shelter what succeeds as a nutritional complement or dietetic element, ways to ensure GMP compliance as well as detailed requirements for labeling and acceptable marketing claims.

An update on current events within the Addition manufacturing and the possible impacts on Manufacturers and Distributors in the US, EU, and Canada will also be presented and discussed.

Who Should Attend:

Sales/Marketing Employees in the Addition or Usual Product Industries

Quality Control or Quality Assurance Professionals

Controlling Compliance Professionals in the Supplements or Natural Products area

Nutritional Addition or Natural Product Producers & Distributors

Executives/Managers within Nutritional Supplement or Natural Product Companies

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 01 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

Session Start Time: 9:00 AM

Dietary Supplement Regulation in the U.S.

An Overview of Dietary Supplement

What is a dietary supplement all about?

Supplements vs.

Pharmaceuticals

OTC Drugs

Conventional Foods

Medical foods

Natural products

Herbal medicinal products

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

FDA Assembly concerning Dietary Supplements

Industry Groups

History of Dietary Supplement Regulation

Early History

DSHEA

Code of Federal Regulations

Manufacturing Considerations

Company & Facility Registration

GMP Requirements

GMP inspections

Dietary Ingredients

What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?

New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN)

Old dietary ingredients vs. New dietary ingredients

Updated New Dietary Ingredient Guidance from FDA

Labeling Considerations

Display Panels & Layout

Supplement Facts Panel

Labeling Claims

Health claims

Disease Claims

Structure/Function claims

Disclaimers/Substantiation

Notification of labeling claims to the FDA

Dietary Supplement Labeling Act

Advertising Considerations

FDA vs. FTC jurisdiction

Enforcement

Expressed vs. Implied Claims

Exercises & examples

Disclosures

Claim Substantiation

Testimonials

DAY 02 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

Food Supplement regulation in the EU

Overview

What is a food supplement?

Borderline products

Medicinal Foods

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

EU Regulatory Structure

Industry Groups

Supplement Regulation

Early History

Food Supplement Directive

Manufacturing Considerations

Company & Facility Registration

GMP Requirements

Dietary Ingredients

What qualifies as a dietary ingredient?

Ingredient safety

RDA vs RDI

DRV vs % Daily Value

Labeling Considerations

Display Panels & Layout

Labeling Claims

Health claims

Disease Claims

Reduction of Disease Risk Claims

Nutrition Claims

Notification requirements

Advertising Considerations

Enforcement

Claim Substantiation

Natural Health Product regulation in Canada

Overview

What is a Natural Health Product?

Organizations and Regulatory Structure

Canadian Regulatory Structure

Health Canada

Canadian Health Products Directorate

Supplement Regulation

National Health Products Regulation

Differences between Canada and US

Supplements monographs

Requirements for pre-market approval

Manufacturing Requirements for Natural Health Products in Canada

Dietary Ingredients

Labeling Considerations

Advertising Considerations

Enforcement and Post-Marketing Surveillance

Review of Current Events and other Industry Topics Questions and Answers

