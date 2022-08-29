U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

2 Day Virtual Seminar: Understanding REACH and RoHS Compliance & Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance (September 15-16, 2022)

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Understanding REACH and RoHS Compliance & Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This 2 day virtual seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.

Areas Covered:

Topics covered in this seminar include:

  • REACH Registration of Substances

  • Introduction to REACH

  • Articles and REACH

  • Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

  • Supply chain communication

  • Compliance enforcement

  • Basics of RoHS

  • Background and content of RoHS

  • Responsibility for RoHS

  • International requirements of RoHS

  • WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

  • Material testing methods.

  • Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

  • RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance

  • REACH Compliance

  • US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting

  • Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

  • Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

  • Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance

  • 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program

  • Determining best practices for collecting data

  • Understanding compliance software platforms

  • Manual and Automated Data Collection

  • Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions

  • Incorporating compliance into standard business practices

  • Building templates for policy and procedures

  • Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation

  • Building a documented system for proof of due diligence

Who will Benefit:

  • Manufacturing Professionals

  • Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.

  • Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.

  • Quality Managers,

  • Environmental Managers,

  • Purchasers,

  • Buyers.

From the following industries:

  • Automotive,

  • Electronics,

  • Medical devices,

  • Chemical,

  • Toys,

  • Industrial machinery

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 01 (7:00 AM TO 1:00 PM PDT)

  • Introduction to REACH Regulation, Articles, Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

  • REACH Registration of Substances

  • Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies

  • Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

  • Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

  • Effective using technology for tracking and managing compliance

  • Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements

  • Shared Requirements between RoHS and WEEE, International WEEE requirements

DAY 02 (7:00 AM TO 11:00 AM PDT)

  • 7:00 am-7:30 am - Day 1 Revision

  • Basics of RoHS

  • Background and content of RoHS

  • Responsibility for RoHS

  • International requirements of RoHS

  • WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

  • Material testing methods

  • Compliance enforcement Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

  • RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance

  • REACH Compliance

  • US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting

  • 10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies

  • Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools

  • Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process

  • Adding Compliance Procedures to Your Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5akb3g

Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-day-virtual-seminar-understanding-reach-and-rohs-compliance--protecting-revenues-with-advanced-compliance-september-15-16-2022-301613672.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

