2 deaths, 28 hospitalizations linked to salmonella-tainted cantaloupes as recalls take effect

The Centers for Disease Control announced Friday that two people have died and 28 more people have been hospitalized in a salmonella outbreak in cantaloupes across 32 states.

The Food and Drug Administration advises consumers, businesses and restaurants to check the cantaloupes they have to see if they have been recalled. If someone has a recalled cantaloupe or if they are unsure if a cantaloupe has been recalled, they are advised to throw away or return it and sanitize any surfaces that may be contaminated.

Minnesota has the largest number of sickened people with 13 of the 99 cases reported nationwide, according to CDC data. The most recently reported illness occurred on November 10, though the agency notes that illnesses can take three to four weeks to be determined as a part of an outbreak.

Dog food recall expands: Salmonella concerns spread to more pet food brands

Companies recalling cantaloupe

CF Dallas LLC, recalled packages of their Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac brands of fresh cut fruit packages on Wednesday.

Sofia Produce LLC, which operates under the name Trufresh, recalled all sizes of fresh cantaloupe with a label that says "Malichita" on Nov. 15. The recalled cantaloupes were sold between Oct. 16-23.

National grocer Aldi also announced a recall on cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with best-by dates between Oct. 27-31.

Last week, Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company initiated a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut cantaloupe product. The recall includes a dozen fresh-cut products containing cantaloupes distributed in Oklahoma from Oct. 30 to Nov. 10.

Lead-in-applesauce pouches timeline: From recalls to 34 poisoned kids in 22 states

Symptoms of and treatment for salmonella disease

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. The signs of salmonella poisoning include:

Story continues

Bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving

Diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Excessive vomiting, especially if it prevents you from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration, including dry mouth and throat, infrequent peeing and feeling dizzy when standing up

Stomach cramps

These symptoms most commonly occur between six hours and six days after exposure. Though most people recover in four to seven days, those with weakened immune systems, including children younger than 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As cantaloupes recalled over salmonella, 2 dead, 28 hospitalized