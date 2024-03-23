All three of the major stock market indexes have reached new all-time highs in recent weeks, and many of the popular stocks in the market are starting to look rather expensive. However, there are still some excellent bargains to be found, especially in dividend-paying stocks. In this video, hear why Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe has his eye on Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) while Matt Frankel, Certified Financial Planner, thinks the Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VBR) could be a steal at the current level.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 21, 2024. The video was published on March 22, 2024.

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Rexford Industrial Realty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rexford Industrial Realty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

2 Dividend Stocks That Are Way Too Cheap to Ignore was originally published by The Motley Fool