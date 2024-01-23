2 foreign EV battery firms plan to open Detroit locations, creating 600 jobs

Two foreign electric vehicle battery assembly and charging station firms plan to open locations in Detroit, potentially creating 600 or more jobs by the end of the decade.

The firms, U.S. subsidiaries of Australia-based Fortescue Metals Group and Germany-based EcoG GmbH, each received approvals Tuesday for various incentives and inducements to come to Detroit from the Michigan Strategic Fund in Lansing.

The Fortescue project calls for renovating a large 410,000-square-foot industrial building, situated at 530 and 601 Piquette St. in the city's Milwaukee Junction area, to create modern office and factory space for assembling components of EV batteries for autos and heavy industry.

The large building at 530 and 601 Piquette Street in Detroit.

The Piquette facility, currently vacant, will become Fortescue's U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Center. The company hopes to undertake interior renovations soon and start up its first battery assembly line in the building by March 2025, according to Judith Judson, CEO of Fortescue WAE.

If all goes well, Fortescue anticipates creating 560 new, full-time-equivalent jobs at the Piquette facility by 2030. The Piquette building was originally two Fisher Body Automotive plants, and most recently was used by New Center Stamping for equipment storage.

“We considered almost 100 sites across the U.S. for this facility, and ultimately chose Michigan because of the excellent business advantages it offers," Judson told members of the Michigan Strategic Fund via ZOOM on Tuesday.

The company's $210 million figure for total anticipated investment includes $20 million for having purchased the Piquette site last year, $84 million in future building renovations and $106 million in new machinery and equipment.

The Detroit News previously reported that developer Christos Moisides sold the Piquette building to the Fortescue subsidiary.

More: 10 new Detroit developments to get excited about in 2024

Speaking to the strategic fund board, Judson cited Michigan's strong workforce as an attraction for the company, particularly the engineering and manufacturing talent "that's familiar with high volume production for automotive and transportation industries."

Story continues

She also cited the support Fortescue received from state and local officials. That support included the following incentives:

A $9-million Michigan Business Development performance-based grant.

A local Industrial Facilities tax abatement valued at $7.6 million.

A local Brownfield tax capture valued at $4.2 million

A state Brownfield tax capture valued at about $2.4 million.

A 15-year exemption from personal property taxes valued at $1.3 million.

Fortescue is an iron ore mining company in western Australia and the company got into into EV batteries after acquiring United Kingdom-based WAE in 2022.

While the company anticipates 560 jobs in Detroit by the end of the decade, officials didn't say Tuesday how many people it expects employing next year when the Piquette plant starts up. The company must create a minimum 420 jobs by February 2031 to keep the full incentives, or face clawbacks.

“We are really excited about the quality of these jobs and the company’s interest in working with Detroit at Work — our workforce development team — in prioritizing the hiring of city of Detroit residents," David White, senior director of business development for the Detroit Economic Growth Corp., said.

German firm at Book Depository

Munich, Germany-based EcoG GmbH, which makes computer hardware and software for EV vehicle charging stations, plans to locate its new North American headquarters in the recently redeveloped Book Depository building in Corktown, now officially called the Newlab at Michigan Central Building.

Michigan Central launches with Newlab opening in reimagined Book Depository, on left, in Detroit on Tuesday, April 24, 2023.

An EcoG subsidiary anticipates creating up to 45 new high-paying jobs in Detroit over five years. The jobs are to be in research and development, marketing and administration and pay an average of $145,000 per year.

EcoG is said to have also considered locating its North American headquarters in Atlanta or Cleveland before deciding on Detroit.

EcoG says its charging stations had a 15% market share in the European Union as of 2022. The firm is opening a headquarters here to help expand its business into the U.S. market.

The Newlab at Michigan Central Building opened last year and is home to about 80 different firms and 450 workers.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2 foreign EV battery firms could bring 600 jobs to Detroit