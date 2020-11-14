The Morning After: Which 2-in-1 laptop is the best?

This week was a whirlwind of new game systems, iPhones of all sizes and the first Macs with Apple’s M1 CPU inside. Our podcast crew can help make sense of everything that went down, but for something outside of games and Apple, Cherlynn Low lists the best 2-in-1 laptops you might be able to get right now.

Apple's new M1 chip, Macs and our iPhone reviews

Apple M1

This week, we go over our deeper thoughts on Apple’s announcements from its Mac event on Tuesday. Does Apple have a better shot at making ARM-based laptops work than Microsoft? Plus, our hosts take a closer look at our iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max reviews and share more thoughts on the PlayStation 5.

Aukey’s 3-in-1 wireless charger is down to about $20.

iPad Pro

While most of the sales in Best Buy’s Single’s Day sale earlier this week have expired, there continue to be other deals you can snag right now. Apple’s AirPods Pro remain at a new all-time low on Amazon, Razer gaming peripherals are deeply discounted and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale yet again.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.

These vehicles could handle tasks like overtaking without driver intervention or prompts.

Honda Legend

Honda’s first level 3 vehicle will be a version of its Legend sedan equipped with a Traffic Jam Pilot feature. It should arrive before the end of the company’s fiscal year, or no later than March 2021.

You’ll need to pay for Google One if you plan to back up more than 15GB of photos and videos.

Google Photos

Google plans to discontinue one of the best perks of Google Photos. Starting on June 1st, 2021, any new “high quality” photos or videos (items that Google has compressed to take up less space) you upload to the service will count against a shared 15GB cap that will include your Google Workspace documents, slides and spreadsheets. Once you pass that cap, you’ll need to pay for Google One storage.

To reduce the shock, any “high quality” photos and videos you upload before June 1st won’t count against the cap, giving you some time to decide if you want to continue using the service. And Pixel owners won’t have to worry about buying additional storage as they’ll be exempt from the cap.

Google also plans to introduce a new tool it says will help Photos users more easily manage their backed-up content. The feature will surface blurry or dark photos and suggest you delete them to save space. The price of Google One isn’t changing, at least: $2 per month gets you access to 100GB of storage.

