U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,683.00
    +14.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,737.00
    +92.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,129.25
    +47.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.50
    +11.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.63
    +0.34 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    +1.00 (+5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3206
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6930
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,176.99
    -1,786.11 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.98
    -56.16 (-4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.17
    +47.73 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

UPDATE 2-Iran accuses Western powers of 'blame game' over nuclear deal

Parisa Hafezi

(Adds comment, detail)

By Parisa Hafezi

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday accused Western parties to its 2015 nuclear deal of "persisting in their blame game", a day after European diplomats warned the pact would soon be an empty shell if not revived.

"Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of real diplomacy. We proposed our ideas early, and worked constructively and flexibly to narrow gaps," Iran's top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Twitter.

"Diplomacy is a two-way street. If there's real will to remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, the way for a quick, good deal will be paved."

In a pessimistic assessment of talks between Iran and major powers in Vienna, diplomats from Britain, France and Germany warned on Monday that "time is running out" to rescue the pact, which they said would very soon become "an empty shell" without progress in negotiations.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States started in April but stopped in June after the election of hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi, whose negotiating team has returned to Vienna after five months with an uncompromising stance.

The stakes are high. Failure in the negotiations would carry the risk of a new regional war, with Israel pushing for a tough policy if diplomacy fails to rein in Iran’s nuclear work.

In 2019, Iran started breaching nuclear restrictions under the pact in response to a decision in 2018 by then U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the agreement and reimpose harsh sanctions that have devastated Iran’s economy.

"Who violated the deal? Americans. Who should compensate for that and be flexible? Americans of course," said a senior Iranian official.

Iran's clerical rulers believe that a tough approach, spearheaded by their strongly anti-Western Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, can force Washington to accept Tehran’s “maximalist demands”, analysts and diplomats said.

"But it could backfire. This is a very dangerous and sensitive issue. Failure of diplomacy will have consequences for everyone," said a diplomat in the Middle East.

During the seventh round of talks, which began on Nov. 29, Iran abandoned any compromises it had made in the previous six, pocketed those made by others, and demanded more, a senior U.S. official has said.

With significant gaps remaining between Iran and the United States on some key issues - such as the speed and scope of lifting sanctions and how and when Iran will reverse its nuclear steps - chances of an agreement seem remote.

Iran insists on immediate removal of all sanctions in a verifiable process. The United States has said it would remove curbs “inconsistent" with the nuclear pact if Iran resumed compliance with the deal, implying it would leave in place others such as those imposed under terrorism or human rights measures.

Iran also seeks guarantees that “no U.S. administration” will renege on the pact again. But Biden cannot promise this because the nuclear deal is a non-binding political understanding, not a legally binding treaty.

"How can we trust Americans again? What if they ditch the deal again? Therefore the party that violated the deal should provide guarantees that it will never happen again," said the Iranian official.

"This is their problem not ours to solve ... They can find a solution and give us guarantees." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Weibo’s Shares Spiral Lower After Fine From Chinese Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s Weibo Corp. slumped further below their Hong Kong listing price after regulators fined the Twitter-like website and reprimanded its executives over the site’s content. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe stock slumped as much as 10% to HK$21

  • Toyota to spend $35 billion on 30 battery electric vehicle line-up by 2030

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it would invest 4 trillion yen ($35 billion) to build a line-up of 30 battery electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030 as the world's biggest car maker looks to tap the growing market of zero emission vehicles. That would be part of an overall investment of 8 trillion yen in electrified vehicles, including hybrids and hydrogen vehicles, by the end of the decade, the company said. By 2030, Toyota is aiming for annual sales of 3.5 million BEVs, CEO Akio Toyoda told a news briefing, equivalent to around a third of its current global sales. The latest commitment to BEV's goes beyond the 15 models Toyota earlier said it planned to have available by 2025.

  • Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday

    President Joe Biden said Monday that he will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to view damage from last week's devastating tornadoes that killed at dozens of people and displaced thousands more. Biden announced the upcoming trip following a briefing with homeland security and disaster response officials in the Oval Office to discuss what more the federal government can do to support those affected by the natural disaster. The White House said he would visit Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for a briefing on the response operations, and then to hard-hit Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey the damage. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden is not expected to give a speech when he visits Kentucky, but will rather be focused on meeting with local officials and “trying to be a source of comfort to people who have gone through a devastating couple of days in their communities.”

  • One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost

    One year ago, the biggest vaccination drive in American history began with a flush of excitement in an otherwise gloomy December. Trucks loaded with freezer-packed vials of a COVID-19 vaccine that had proved wildly successful in clinical trials fanned out across the land, bringing shots that many hoped would spell the end of the crisis. The nation’s COVID-19 death toll stands at around 800,000 as the anniversary of the U.S. vaccine rollout arrives. An untold number of lives, perhaps tens of thousands, have been saved by vaccination.

  • Israeli leader returning home from UAE 'very optimistic'

    Israel's prime minister on Monday said he was returning home “very optimistic” from a two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates — the first official visit to the Gulf country by an Israeli leader since the countries established relations last year. Naftali Bennett's trip this week to the Gulf Arab federation comes against the backdrop of nuclear talks between world powers and regional archrival Iran over its nuclear program. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program.

  • Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security

    Russia on Monday vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security, a vote that sank a years-long effort to make global warming a more central consideration for the U.N.'s most powerful body. The measure also asked the U.N. secretary-general to make climate-related security risks “a central component” of conflict prevention efforts and to report on how to address those risks in specific hotspots.

  • Why Hedge Fund Giant Ray Dalio Is Worried About China, Inflation, and a U.S. ‘Civil War’

    An inflationary spiral, the chance of a U.S. “civil war,” and conflict with China are the chief concerns of the hedge fund investor.

  • Citizenship by investment programs becoming popular amid crypto rise

    Armand Tannous, VP of Apex Capital Partners North America & Latin America, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss citizenship by investment programs in Caribbean countries that offer golden visas and insight on the application process.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Fed Meeting: Stock Market Ready For Faster Taper — But Not This

    The Federal Reserve meeting may speed up the bond taper but also surprise the stock market with a faster rate-hike outlook.

  • What to expect from the Fed's final meeting of 2021

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to look at the Fed's priorities going into its last meeting of the year, emphasizing how it can be expected to respond to inflation after a record high for the month of November.

  • Saudi Arabia Warns Energy Transition Will Cause Oil-Price Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s finance minister echoed warnings from the kingdom’s oil officials that a slowdown in fossil-fuel investment globally will cause spikes in energy prices.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This Year“We have very serious concerns that the world could run short of

  • Supreme Court asks U.S. government for views on Bayer weedkiller case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration for its views on whether the justices should hear Bayer AG's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer in August filed a petition with the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the matter is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • SPAC regulation: Expert breaks down how the SEC will approach next moves

    Dickinson Wright Securities Enforcement Practice Chair Jacob Frenkel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss SEC regulation of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) industry.

  • Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops. The Kremlin denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia. Moscow says the expansion of NATO threatens Russia and has contravened assurances given to it as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

  • Could Ocean City's topless ordinance head to the Supreme Court? The latest legal battle

    The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Fed Seen Delivering One of the Most Hawkish Pivots in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials this week will quicken their wind-down of bond purchases and signal interest-rate liftoff in 2022, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said, heralding a historic policy pivot to counter the fastest inflation since the 1980s.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We

  • Pakistanis squeezed by inflation face more pain from tax hikes

    When Pakistan's annual inflation rate hit 11.5% in November, the statistics office put a number on a phenomenon that was already painfully clear to the poor and the salaried middle-class voters who carried Prime Minister Imran Khan to power three years ago. Now the government is preparing to double down on the pain with a belt-tightening budget of tax hikes and spending cuts required to release a $1 billion tranche of International Monetary Fund bailout cash. "I never thought it would become so difficult to survive," said Sibte Hasan, a 43-year-old construction supervisor from Pakistan's second-biggest city Lahore. As consumer price inflation has accelerated into double digits, with staples like flour, sugar, oil and rice doubling in price over recent months, the Pakistani rupee has fallen around 14% since May to reach a historic low.

  • The Fed could tweak monetary policy based on Build Back Better passage, economist says

    Tomas J. Philipson, economist at University of Chicago and Former White House Council of Economic Advisors chair, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's next moves amid the coronavirus pandemic, inflation, and other issues.

  • Russia says it may be forced to deploy mid-range nuclear missiles in Europe

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it may be forced to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe in response to what it sees as NATO's plans to do the same. The warning from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov raised the risk of a new arms build-up on the continent, with East-West tensions at their worst since the Cold War ended three decades ago. Ryabkov said Russia would be forced to act if the West declined to join it in a moratorium on intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe - part of a package of security guarantees it is seeking as the price for defusing the crisis over Ukraine.