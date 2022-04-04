2 'key' executives have resigned from Truth Social, Trump's troubled social-media venture, report says

Truth Social, Trump's social-media venture, has struggled since its botched launch in February.

Now Reuters reports that two "key" execs have resigned from the company behind it.

Trump decided to create Truth Social after he was kicked off Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Two "key" executives have resigned from the startup behind Truth Social, the social-media app launched in February by former President Donald Trump, Reuters reported on Monday.

Josh Adams, the technology chief, and Billy Boozer, the head of product development, have resigned, Reuters said, citing two sources familiar with the venture.

The launch of the Truth Social app on February 20 was plagued by technical difficulties, with would-be users unable to create accounts or placed on long wait lists. Many of the app's touted features, such as direct messaging, remain unavailable.

Two people familiar with the company told Reuters that Adams' and Boozer's exits could hinder Truth Social's efforts to compete with mainstream platforms like Twitter. "If Josh has left... all bets are off," one of the people told Reuters, adding that Adams was the "brains" behind Truth Social's tech.

Reuters said it couldn't determine precisely when Adams and Boozer started working on Truth Social, when they resigned, whether the company had found replacements for them, or whether they continued to work at the company but in different roles.

Boozer, the Trump Organization, and Trump Media & Technology Group, the owner of Truth Social, didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment. Adams couldn't be reached for comment.

Boozer declined to comment to Reuters. The publication said Adams and representatives for both TMTG and Trump didn't respond to its request for comment.

Trump announced early in 2021 that he was creating his own social-media app after Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube barred him following the Capitol siege on January 6, 2021. Trump has repeatedly criticized the platforms for removing his accounts and accused them of violating his First Amendment rights.

Adams, from Alabama, previously cofounded Daring Bit Assembly, a product- and software-development consultancy specializing in fintech that lists Home Depot, NASCAR, the US Patent and Trademark Office, and the FBI among its clients.

Boozer, also from Alabama, founded a software-development firm called Boo and has worked in other tech roles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As of Monday morning, Truth Social sat at No. 35 on the Apple App Store's social-networking rankings. It has a 4.2-star rating based on 46,600 reviews. Bloomberg reported last week, citing Apptopia data, that downloads of Truth Social had dropped by 95% since its launch.

Truth Social is available only in the US and only on iPhones. Its website says an Android version is "coming soon."

Trump has posted just once on Truth Social

Insider's Rosie Bradbury gained access to Truth Social after spending about three weeks on its wait list. "It was like a conservative ghost town that had been overrun by bots," she wrote.

Truth Social's user interface looks a lot like Twitter's, with the ability to "follow" other users; view a user's posts, replies, and media; and upload a cover photo and a circular profile picture.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sean Hannity both have profiles on the app, as do some news outlets like TMZ and the UK's Daily Mail.

But the only post on Trump's personal account is from its beta trial in mid-February.

Other prominent Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators like Ben Shapiro and Alex Jones don't appear to have accounts on the app.

