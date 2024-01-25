2 lucky New Yorkers win scratch-off games worth millions

Andrea Garvey of Mount Vernon, New York, won a $3 million scratch-off game.

Two lucky lottery players in New York hit it big on Tuesday by playing scratch-offs.

Andrea Garvey of Mount Vernon won $3 million after buying a Triple Jackpot 777 scratch-off, according to the New York Lottery. She bought the ticket at Memorial Stationery in Mount Vernon.

After all necessary deductions were made, Garvey chose to receive a single payment of $1.4 million, the lottery said.

On the same day, a Long Island man claimed his $1 million prize from the Millionaire Maker scratch-off game, the lottery said.

Tarig Osman bought the winning ticket at Jai Maharaj in Deer Park. He opted for a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required tax withholdings.

Tarig Osman of Deer Park, New York, won a $1 million scratch-off.

What is Triple Jackpot 777

Triple Jackpot 777 is a $10 scratch-off game that offers four top prizes of $3 million. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 4.23, while the chances of winning a top prize are one in 4,632,187.50.

What is Millionaire Maker

Millionaire Maker is a $20 scratch-off game with a top prize of $1 million. The chances of winning a prize are one in 3.91.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

