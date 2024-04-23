2 Luxury Wedding Destinations You Can Afford on a Middle-Class Budget

NeonJellyfish / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you have your heart set on a dream wedding in a gorgeous luxury destination but can only count on a middle-class budget, don’t despair. According to experts, it’s more than doable.

“With exotic destination weddings becoming more popular, many couples are looking to celebrate their special day in some of the most beautiful and luxurious locations worldwide,” said Mercedes Zach, travel agent at ASAP Tickets.

And even though planning a wedding can typically be quite costly, she said there are plenty of more affordable destination wedding spots for the middle class to choose from.

“In a given year, we plan about 80 destination weddings with the average guest count of 70 people and an average wedding budget of $15,000-$20,000,” said Jared Benoff, certified destination wedding travel advisor at Vacationeeze. “Couples can absolutely host a luxury destination wedding on a middle-class budget.”

Below are a couple of the top luxury wedding destination experts recommend for a middle-class budget and their best advice on how to afford it.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

“Puerto Vallarta in Mexico is a rural fishing village that has turned into a romantic holiday destination, perfect for couples who are looking to avoid tourist crowds and experience an authentic Mexican spirit,” said Zach. “From sandy beaches to snorkeling, diving and sailing opportunities, as well as a thriving gastronomic scene — this diverse resort town offers something for every taste.”

She said it’s a great and more affordable alternative to other popular Mexican coastal resorts.

“And besides, it has a warm, tropical climate all year round, which means that your destination wedding dates can be very flexible,” she added. “I would recommend having a look at some of the high-end beachfront wedding venues across Puerto Vallarta and comparing the offers to best fit your budget.”

She continued, “Most of them also offer exquisite all-inclusive wedding packages with tons of on-site activities so you and your guests don’t have to worry about a thing.”

According to Zach, with the capacity for up to 600 guests, The Garden Bahia Mita, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Secrets Vallarta Bay and Marival Armony Luxury Resort & Suites are just some of the many chic wedding venues available across the village starting from around $5,000 depending on your package of choice.

“Keep in mind that the peak season for destination weddings in Mexico is January to February, with the lower season being in the fall and the shoulder season in the spring months. That is when the weather is the warmest and most resorts aren’t as busy and overpriced.”

Aruba Island, Caribbean Sea

“The exotic Aruba island, located in the mid-south of the Caribbean Sea, is another more affordable luxury wedding destination that allures with its world-class beaches, tropical weather and welcoming culture,” said Zach.

She said the many Aruba venues and on-island wedding planners make the whole experience feel like a proper holiday.

“From a-la-carte services and all-inclusive resorts to private villas and beachfront spots with picture-perfect backdrops for upscale wedding receptions, it is a destination that has it all covered for a lot less than you would have to pay for such services elsewhere.”

Surrounded by stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters, she said there are numerous exclusive wedding venues for every taste and budget where you and your guests can relax and celebrate your big day.

“From the dreamy Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort and the romantic Ritz-Carlton Resort to the modern Curacao Marriott Beach Resort, the scenic Tierra del Sol Resort & Golf and many more high-class venues that offer exceptional wedding packages for small and intimate receptions to week-long celebrations going for an average of $7,000 to $10,000 for a middle-class budget.”

Plus, she explained that in most cases, a luxurious destination wedding will be more affordable than an average ceremony in the U.S.

“Keep in mind, though, that the best time to get married in Aruba is during the shoulder season between April and August when resort costs are at their lowest,” she advised. “Just imagine saying ‘I Do’ while the sun sets over the Caribbean Sea with white sandy beaches and a warm ocean breeze surrounding you.”

Additional Tips for Planning Your Big Day

Obviously, choosing to have a destination wedding is a huge deal — and it can be stressful and full of potential pitfalls. Here’s some advice that can guide you.

Work With a Destination Wedding Travel Advisor

“I’m a bit biased, but a certified, experienced, knowledgeable destination wedding planner will help cut through the clutter and identify the right resort for the couple,” said Benoff. “They’ll liaise with the resort and help ‘translate’ the nuances of the planning process.”

Don’t Fall in Love On Instagram

“A beautiful resort on Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, or a review site may not be right for you, no matter how gorgeous it may look,” said Benoff. “You need to understand the room prices, wedding packages, venue options, and trust the on-site wedding team and any vendors can help turn your dream wedding into reality.”

Find the Right Package for You

“There are so many wedding packages out there and they can be quite confusing,” Benoff noted. “If you have a $20,000 budget, choosing a wedding package that’s $18,000 is going to mean you can’t ‘splurge’ for those extras you’ve been dreaming about.”

Alternatively, he said if you aim for a free wedding package, understand what comes with that as it can easily start to add up with the wedding elements you want in your celebration.

The Perks Are Real

There are countless perks to having a destination wedding, said Benoff, including spending multiple days with your friends, family and loved ones.

“Many resorts also offer wedding perks that translate to significant cost savings for your wedding. For example, we helped a couple plan a wedding for nearly 200 people and they received thousands of dollars in credits to apply to their wedding events, helping to defray the costs.”

Prioritize

“Think about what matters most to you,” Benoff advised. “Do you want a luxury resort and a no frills event, or do you want a stunning affair with a fire show, decadent chuppah, and over-top hors d’ouvres? Make your wishlist and focus your budget on what you think will help you achieve that dream.”

Think About Timing

According to Benoff, some resorts offer incentives to get married during shoulder season or even during a non-weekend day.

“This may mean savings for both you and your guests and make an out-of-reach wedding more attainable,” he said.

Consider Your Vendors

“Maybe your friend is an amazing photographer or there’s a local florist who’s half the price,” said Benoff. “Most venues we work with have contracted vendors, but it may help defray costs if you bring in trusted, outside vendors to work with.”

Finally, he stated, “Pro-tip: Most resorts charge an outside vendor fee, but that fee can sometimes be offset by the cost-savings by hiring an outside vendor.”

