2 Mass. Lottery players cash $1 million tickets on the same day

Two Massachusetts residents won $1 million in prizes on the same day from different scratch-off games.

Vicki Sumner from Bernardston won $1 million in the Mass Lottery's Billion Dollar Extravaganza instant ticket game, the state lottery's first $50 lottery ticket. She is the 10th winner of the top prize, according to the Lottery.

She purchased her winning ticket at the Greenfield Lodge of Elks in Greenfield. The Lodge will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, according to the Lottery.

Vicki Sumner of Bernardston with her $1 million check.

On Dec. 26, Sumner chose to receive her prize in a lump sum of $650,000 (before taxes). She informed the Massachusetts Lottery that she intends to use some of the winnings to pay off her car loan and have fun.

She wasn't the only person to claim a $1 million prize that day; an Oxford man also came into lottery headquarters to collect his top prize.

According to the Mass. Lottery, Michael Piers won $1 million in the $1,000,000 Snow Much Money game, which costs $5. Piers became the first winner of the top prize.

He bought his winning lottery ticket from RT 12 Variety store located in Oxford. The store will also receive a $10,000 award for selling the winning ticket.

Michael Piers with his $1 million check.

Piers will receive $650,000 (before taxes) as a one-time payment and told Mass. Lottery officials that he plans to invest some of his winnings.

What is Billion Dollar Extravaganza?

The Mass. Lottery's Billion Dollar Extravaganza boasts a payout percentage of 82.0%, which is the highest of any game they offer.

The odds of winning a prize in this game are also quite favorable, at 1 in 4.10.

What is Snow Much Money?

The Snow Much Money instant game costs $5 and has a top prize of $1 million. There were three top prizes available at the start of the year.

The chance of winning the top prize of $1 million is 1 in 3.36 million. The chance of winning any prize is 1 in 4.14.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

Story continues

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Massachusetts lottery winners get $1 million payouts in separate games