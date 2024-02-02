2 men claim $1 million lottery prizes from same game within 25 minutes of each other

Two Massachusetts men arrived at the state's lottery headquarters within half an hour of each other on Jan. 26, with each winning $1 million from the same scratch-off game.

Lawrence Troy from Mansfield and Jonathan Seward from Sheffield are the lucky winners of $1 million from the $5 million 100X Cashword instant game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Troy bought his winning ticket at 7-Eleven in Mansfield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus, the Lottery said.

Seward won the lottery at Silk's Variety, a liquor store in Sheffield. The Sheffield store, the only lottery retailer in the area, received a $10,000 bonus for selling its first million-dollar ticket, the Lottery said.

Seward was the first person to claim his prize. He told the Lottery officials that he scratched his ticket while enjoying a glass of wine in front of a fireplace after processing some bills. Troy followed 25 minutes later, and both of them chose to receive a one-time payment of $650,000 each before taxes.

Although Troy told the Lottery he has no plans for his new winnings, Seward, who is self-employed, plans to invest his winnings in his business.

What is a $5,000,000 100X Cash instant game?

$5,000,000 100X Cash is a scratch-off game from the Massachusetts Lottery. Each ticket costs $20, and players can win up to $5 million in prizes.

What are the odds of winning the 100X Cash instant game?

The chances of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.86. The probability of winning the grand prize of $5 million is one in 5,040,000.

Seward and Troy won the second top prize of $1 million with odds of 1 in 1,008,000.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Massachusetts lottery winners claim $1 million from same scratch-off