U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,353.76
    +1,675.19 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

$2 Million Transitional Study Suggests Albertans Could Pay More for Same Service Alberta RCMP Already Provides

·3 min read

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding the Government of Alberta's announcement about the release of a $2 million PricewaterhouseCoopers Transitional Study on the creation of an Alberta Provincial Police Service:

National Police Federation Logo (CNW Group/National Police Federation)
National Police Federation Logo (CNW Group/National Police Federation)

"We first take this opportunity to thank Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu for finally releasing the long-awaited $2 million dollar PricewaterhouseCoopers Transitional Study, which was delivered to his government roughly half a year ago.

To our surprise, the report appears to recommend implementing a policing model that is currently in place under the existing RCMP model: stating it will cost Albertans nearly 30 percent more once established, plus additional transitions costs over several years.

There's just no meat to this bone.

The NPF is calling for the Government of Alberta to immediately conduct a feasibility study comparing the two models, taking into account the full costs of policing in Alberta, so that Albertans can make informed, factual decisions when participating in potential further consultations with this government.

An April 2021 survey by Pollara Strategic Insights showed that 92% of Albertans want a detailed accounting of costs and service levels before any decisions are made. They deserve to know how this potential transition would impact them, how the province plans to fund the significant cost differences, and who will bear those costs.

Minister Madu simply refuses to acknowledge that moving to an Alberta police service means forfeiting over ~$170m in annual contributions from the federal government, which Alberta taxpayers will need to cover somehow, either in higher taxes or through spending cuts. Transition costs are estimated to be an additional ~$366m, also to be borne by Alberta taxpayers.

While Minister Madu indicated that his government will be embarking on a series of public consultations to discuss the report's findings, we can share that the National Police Federation has already engaged with over 70 municipal leaders on this issue over the past year, the majority in rural and remote communities, and we heard their widespread concerns about the costs to taxpayers and impacts to public safety of a transition loud and clear.

Albertans deserve to know the full and real cost and community safety impacts of this idea, and we once again call on the Premier, Minister Madu, and the Government of Alberta to be transparent and provide all the facts Albertans need to be able to make an informed decision. "

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by focusing on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE National Police Federation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c6474.html

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei paid Democratic powerbroker Podesta $1 million to lobby -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chinese telecoms giant Huawei paid Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta $1 million to lobby the Biden administration on its behalf, double what the lobbyist has revealed publicly, according to two people familiar with the matter. This month, the prominent Washington lobbyist disclosed a $500,000 payment from Huawei in a third-quarter lobbying report. One of the people said the additional undisclosed $500,000 payment is slated to be included in Podesta's fourth-quarter filing in January for lobbying activities during the October - December period.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Liz Cheney A ‘Karen’ And You Know What Happened Next

    Twitter users mourned “the death of irony” in the GOP following the conspiracy-loving Republican’s self-owning post.

  • The Fight Between Texas and Wall Street Is About to Get Bigger

    (Bloomberg) -- Outside San Antonio this month, a veteran of Texas politics got so upset about Wall Street’s retreat from fossil fuels that he compared the oil industry’s fight for funding to the civil rights struggle. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Dallas, a hed

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Corporate rates left alone, stock buybacks targeted: What’s in Biden’s tax plan

    A corporate-tax hike and a new levy on billionaires didn't make it into the Biden administration's proposals to pay for its social-spending priorities, but some companies could still wind up paying more and it may get more costly to repurchase stocks.

  • U.S. Says It’s Working With Taiwan to Secure Chip Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S and Taiwan are working together to secure supply chains, Washington’s envoy to Taipei said, as global chip manufacturers face a looming deadline to meet the Biden administration’s request for company data. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityU.S.

  • UK government on standby as energy supplier Bulb faces collapse

    The collapse of the company, which has 1.7 million household customers in the UK, would be the largest in the sector so far and affect around 1,000 jobs.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Ballard Power, and Workhorse Stocks Just Popped

    Thursday is turning out to be a grand day for investors in renewable energy stocks, with shares of fuel cell stars FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) up 10.7% and 10.1%, respectively, in 1:35 p.m. EDT trading. Likewise, would-be electric truck maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is up 9.2%. There's no particular news on any of these three stocks specifically, mind you (although rival fuel cell operator Bloom Energy just announced that it has deployed 10 megawatts-worth of fuel cells to the town of Colchester, Connecticut).

  • Wall Street Journal's Defense Of Trump's Lie-Filled Letter Backfires Badly

    The paper said it printed Trump’s falsehoods without any kind of fact check because it trusts readers “to make up their own minds about his statement.”

  • Fed seen announcing start of a ‘taper’ of bond purchases next week

    The Federal Reserve will announce next week that it is slowing down its bond buying at a pace of $15 billion per month -- opening up the possibility of rate hikes in 2022 if inflation surprises to the upside.

  • Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

    Futu Holdings and Up Fintech fell after a senior official said cross-border online brokerages operating in mainland China were acting illegally.

  • Elon Musk to Congress: Drop the billionaire tax. It will only mess with ‘my plan to get humanity to Mars’

    The divisive proposal would treat billionaires’ fortunes like business income, subjecting the unrealized gains to a new annual tax.

  • Biden and Pelosi call progressives' bluff

    Biden and Pelosi call progressives' bluff

  • U.S. consumer spending strong; robust wage gains hint at long spell of high inflation

    U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in September, but was partly flattered by higher prices, with inflation remaining hot as shortages of motor vehicles and other goods persisted amid global supply constraints. Inflation pressures are broadening out, with other data on Friday showing employers boosted wages by the most on record in the third quarter as they competed for scarce workers. The industry-wide surge could undercut Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's long-held view that high inflation is transitory.

  • Here’s Biden’s Build Back Better framework — in two charts

    What President Biden's 'Build Back Better' framework would spend money on --- and how it'd be paid for, in two charts.

  • Expected cuts to Treasury auctions may be 'calm before the storm'

    The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to reduce the size of its upcoming auctions when it announces its funding plan for the coming quarter on Monday, the first step in lowering debt supply as the federal government moves past its emergency-level response to the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of those cuts will come in securities with a 7-year duration or less, with a $2 billion per month cut in Treasury bonds with durations of 2, 3, and 5 years, and $3 billion per month cuts in 7, 10, and 20-year Treasuries, the bank estimates. "After ramping up coupon issuance to fund pandemic spending, it is now time for Treasury to start reducing issuance sizes commensurate with more normal deficits," said Meghan Swiber, a rates strategist at Bank of America Global Research.

  • U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles big boost

    A $1.75 trillion Democratic spending proposal could give a big boost to electric vehicles especially to Detroit's Big Three automakers and the U.S. Postal Service. The House plan boosts electric vehicle credits to up to $12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries. The EV tax credits would cost $15.6 billion over 10 years and disproportionately benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers - General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV - which assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in union-represented plants.

  • Navigating religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to break down the qualifications of religious expectations to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Question About 'The Biggest Lie' Backfires Spectacularly

    The GOP lawmaker got a blunt reminder of his own past.

  • Central banks responding to a more concerning inflation backdrop: Strategist

    Zach Griffiths, Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation, outlook on the Fed, and the bond market.