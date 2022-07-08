Get 2 months of Starz, Showtime for just $0.99 with this massive pre-Prime Day deal

Embark on new adventures with this Prime Video streaming deal.

Prime Day, Amazon's massive shopping event with tons of markdowns, is nearly here. The event officially begins on Tuesday, July 12, but deals are already rolling out. Among them are great streaming deals on Prime Video Channels, including more than 90% off of two months of streaming from Paramount+, Showtime, Starz and more.

You can get a huge assortment of Prime Video Channels for $0.99 each for two months ahead of Prime Day, after which you'll pay the full price for whatever service you sign up for. You can access a huge variety of channels, including Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, Discovery+, AMC+, BET+, Acorn TV, PBS/Masterpiece and more.

A standard Prime Video subscription will give you access to Prime series like The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty and much more for $8.99/month—with the addition of a Prime Video Channel, you'll pay an additional $1.98 more for two months of the service of your choice. If you add, for example, Showtime—home of Desus & Mero, Ziwe, Yellowjackets and more—to your Prime Channels, you'll save $10/month for two months, saving $20 total for your subscription cost.

SHOWTIME's survival mystery show has become a breakout success recently.

It's a great deal if you've been curious about pivoting to a new streaming subscription, or looking for ways to consolidate your costs; take it from our Senior Electronics Editor, Joanna Nelius, who's taking advantage of the deal to sign up for Paramount+. "I often rotate what streaming services I'm subscribed to so I can save money. But when a deal like this comes along, I sign up. If I'm paying more on another service, but I can get it cheaper elsewhere, I cancel the first service and then sign up for the cheaper one. It's not as convenient as letting your subscriptions auto-renew, but sometimes saving $10 means being able to put that money toward something else."

Prime Video is available to Amazon Prime customers in more than 200 countries and territories, and can be accessed through most web browsers with an internet connection. Prime Video is also available as a streaming app on numerous devices, including iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more.

This deal won't stick around for too long, so be sure to sign up if there's a streaming service or show you've been wanting to explore!

Sign up for a Prime Video Channel for $0.99 for two months

