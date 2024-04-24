Which 2 Palm Beach billionaires just set a Colorado record with their $108M house buy?

Two Palm Beach billionaires appear to have teamed up to buy an Aspen estate for $108 million, reportedly the largest residential deal in Colorado history.

Casino-and-resort mogul Steve Wynn and securities-trading pioneer Thomas Peterffy are both linked to Buddies Aspen LLC, the limited liability company that bought the 4.5-acre estate at 419 Willoughby Way, the Palm Beach Daily News has confirmed. The deed was recorded April 16 in Pitkin County.

The seller in the off-market deal was a limited partnership reportedly associated with former Canadian hockey player and entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi. Dovfam Willoughby LP paid a recorded $72.5 million for the property in 2021, property records show.

A company linked to Palm Beach billionaires Steve Wynn and Thomas Peterffy has paid a recorded $108 million for this estate at 419 Willoughby Way in Aspen, Colorado. The deal reportedly set a Colorado residential sales record.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news early this month that Wynn and Peterffy had put under contract the estate in Aspen’s tony Red Mountain neighborhood, which directly faces the ski slope. The Aspen Times appears to have been the first media outlet to have reported that the sale had closed April 15.

The main house and guesthouse combined have 22,405 square feet and a grand total of 11 bedrooms.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate agent Riley Warwick confirmed he handled both sides of the sale.

The estate is in a prime location, said Warwick, who with agent Joshua Salove is part of Elliman’s Saslove & Warwick Team in Aspen.

“This is the largest-size lot on Willoughby Way, and Willougby Way is arguably the best street in Aspen,” Warwick told the Palm Beach Daily News.

He did not discuss specifics of the sale or the parties involved.

Both Wynn and Peterffy have Palm Beach homes on South Ocean Boulevard, and both men have their properties listed as their primary residences in the latest Palm Beach County tax rolls.

Wynn — an art dealer and real estate investor who formerly headed Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. — resides in an ocean-to-lake estate in the Estate Section.

Peterffy is CEO and majority shareholder of Interactive Brokers Group. He made his fortune helping develop the first electronic trading platform for securities. The Peterffy estate faces the lake on the section of the coastal road known to locals as Billionaires Row, just south of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Peterffy has also invested in other Palm Beach properties.

Forbes estimates Peterffy’s fortune at $35.8 billion and Wynn’s at $3.4 billion.

It’s unclear from public records if anyone else was involved on the buyers’ side of the sale in Aspen.

The Willoughby Way sale is the second record-setting deal in Aspen involving a Palm Beach resident in the last seven months.

In September, car-dealership tycoon Terry Taylor paid $76 million for an Aspen mansion in an off-market deal that reportedly included a house swap with the seller. That sale was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Taylor bought the 20,740-square-foot house at 1001 Ute Ave. from its lead developer, Leathem Stearn, who reportedly had been asking $95 million for the property. But Stearn ended up taking less when Taylor agreed to toss in a home he owned in Apen’s Little Cloud subdivision, the Journal reported. Taylor, in turn, got a $25 million discount on the deal and paid an undisclosed amount in cash, according to the Journal.

Agent Stephanie Lewis of Christie's International Real Estate Aspen Snowmass represented the seller on Ute Avenue. It’s unclear who might have represented Taylor. He reportedly owns another estate in Aspen that he had on the market with a price of $105 million at the time of the sale on Ute Avenue.

